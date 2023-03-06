Open house: Is there a need to have bylaws on breeds of pet dogs?

Yes, there is a need to have bylaws related to pet dog breeds. The authorities must implement these bylaws and act tough against violators. They must deal lawbreakers with an iron hand. All dangerous breeds should be banned.

Sonu Verma, Chandigarh

Pets have animal instincts too

The real issue is not of the breed but how well a pet is tamed and if it is on a leash when taken outside. Pet owners need to understand that it is an animal and has animal instincts too. It may sound silly but it is high time we had guidelines on how to walk our pets.

Sqn Ldr Sukhbir Singh (retd), Mohali

Ban entry of pets in parks, markets

Most pet owners walk their dogs in the morning without leash. Bicycle tracks are littered with dog poop. Some people even walk their pets in parks. Breeds such as pug don’t attack humans. There must be bylaws such as banning the entry of all types of dog breeds to public parks, Sukhna Lake, Leisure Valley and markets; and making mandatory consent of neighbours for owning a pet and creating veterinary facilities.

Kirpal Singh

Preventive measures

Not allowing breeds such as Cane Corso as pets is not a solution. All pets, big or small breeds, must be on leash when out and owners should be held responsible if these attack any passerby. We must take preventive measures while not putting restrictions on breeds. Ferocious breeds must not be allowed in public places. Cruelty on animals in any form must be avoided.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Challan violators

Pet owners not removing dog poop from public places should be challaned Rs 5000 for each offence. The Municipal Corporation should form teams for the purpose.

Ravinder Varma, Chandigarh

Impose hefty penalties

Any adult dog can attack young ones or humans if it is not on leash and is without muzzle. Those found walking their pets without these safety things should be penalized Rs 1,000 for first offence and Rs 5,000 for subsequent ones. In case of a pet attacking other dogs or humans, the owner should be jailed for five years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh imposed on him. People should carry a plastic bag while walking their pets out. Those found not removing dog poop from public places should be fined Rs 2,000. It is difficult to walk on footpaths littered with dog poop.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

MC authorities not serious

There have been numerous incidents of pet or stray dogs attacking people. The MC authority are not serious regarding need for bylaws related to pets. Registration must be made compulsory for pet dogs. Owners should not walk their dogs without leash. Violators must be challaned. In case of attacks by pet dogs, expanses on victims’ treatment must be recovered from the owners. Chandigarh is a beautiful city and pet owners must understand the need to maintaining its beauty.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Instil fear of jail in offenders

There should be stringent bylaws with the provision of jail for violators. The imposition of penalty alone will prove little deterrent. The authorities need to keep a strict vigil on pet registrations. An online portal should be there to make complaints. The pet should be impounded for violations.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Ban ferocious dog breeds

There is an urgent need to have bylaws related to pet dogs. A notification has already been issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (2017) in this regard. Chandigarh has to adopt and implement the same. Gurugram has banned 11 foreign breeds. Chandigarh can also ban ferocious dog breeds. Under Section 289 of the IPC, there is a provision of punishment for six months if a pet owner “knowingly or negligently” fails to take sufficient measures.

Dr PS Bhatti, Mohali

Keep dogs on leash

People should be cautious enough to tightly hold the leash while walking their pets out. There are furious breeds like Cane Corso, which recently mauled a young dog and injured its owner. It is the need of the hour to have bylaws regarding pet dogs in Chandigarh.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Bylaws on pets unviable

Earlier, goats, cows and horses were reared at houses. It is unfortunate that society is now parenting pets such as dogs and cats, which is also like compromising on the joint family culture. We have laws for animal protection. It is surprising to think about bylaws on pets.

Prof Kanchan Garg

Concerted efforts required

We all feel there is a need to have bylaws on pet dogs in the city. Even as the MC claims to have got more than 22,000 stray dogs sterilised, packs of puppies are spotted across the city. No wonder the city has witnessed more than 4,000 dog bite cases in the past eight months. There is a need to have bylaws on pet dogs. Let us work together to overcome this problem.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Avoid canine breeds from colder climate

Actually, no breed is dangerous as a dog’s behaviour depends on its upbringing and the environment it lives in. In short, we should avoid buying the breeds of cold climate as the city’s climate is generally warm. We should also avoid owning ferocious breeds.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Banning breeds no viable solution

I don’t think that banning a few particular breeds is a viable solution to the rising cases of dog bite. All dogs tend to attack others out of animal instincts. If we want to make our experience with dogs safe, we need greater awareness on how dogs communicate stress and fear.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Ensure safety of public

Keeping pet dogs of ferocious breed like pit bull terrier or cane corso must be banned. Walking dogs without leash in public places must also be made a punishable offence keeping in view the safety of the public. The authorities must take a call and formulate bylaws on pet dogs with the provision of legal as well as penal action against violators.

SS Arora, Mohali

Register all pet dogs

The stray dog menace has increased manifold in our tricity. All stray canines should be kept in dog shelters to be set up by the MC. Dog lovers can chip in for the same. It will keep roads free from littering. The sterilisation programme has failed to bring desired results. All pet dogs should be registered by the MC and their owners held responsible for dog bite cases by bringing about bylaws on pets.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Form team to monitor pets

There is a strict need for bylaws on dog breeds to be allowed as pets in the city. Pet dogs cause nuisance to morning walkers, kids and office goers. The administration should conduct a survey of pet dogs and make their registration mandatory. A team from the Veterinary Department should make random visits to keep a check on the pets. There is an immediate need for a dog helpline.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Put restrictions

To allow pet lovers to have dogs of some particular breeds only is the same as making someone eat only two or three vegetables only. The administration should penalise the owners of pets harming people or other pets, by formulating bylaws. There should be restrictions on owning breeds and in case of dog attacks, expenses on victims’ treatment should be borne by the owner and he or she put behind bars.

Savita Kuthiala

Notify dangerous breeds

A few breeds are dangerous and can harm even their owners. Such dangerous breeds should be notified under bylaws. All owners must ensure that their pets are properly leashed when taken out. All pets should be tamed under trainers.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Public in parks, streets at risk

General public, especially children and elderly persons, walking in parks or streets are always at risk due to unpredictable behaviour of pet dogs. It is high time bylaws were formulated on pets and ferocious breeds banned. Defaulters should be strictly dealt with.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Fix owners’ responsibility

There have been numerous incidents of pet dogs attacking people. Recently, a two-year-old pomeranian was mauled to death and its owner injured in an attack by an unleashed cane corso. There is a need to have bylaws on pet dogs in the city. The responsibility of the owner should be fixed in case a pet harms anyone. The authorities should strictly ban ferocious breeds.

Adish Sood

Impose Strict ban

Craze for pet dogs has increase manifold in the tricity. Some people own breeds which are ferocious and are not easy to handle. The government should strictly ban ferocious dog breeds, otherwise life of the general public will always be at risk.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Stringent bylaws need of the hour

There should be bylaws on pets as people continued to let loose ferocious breeds in streets. Hefty fines should be imposed on violators. Registration of pets must be made compulsory. Ferocious breeds should be banned. There should also be some norms for people feeding stray dogs. The sterilisation and vaccination programmed needs to be stepped up.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Ensure pets leashed

The authorities should formulate stringent norms for dog lovers as well as owners. Accountability of pet owners should be fixed in case of attack on public. Ferocious breeds should not be taken out without leash.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Take concrete steps

The administration must take concrete steps to check this nuisance. A study should be carried out with the help of veterinary experts and dog lovers to list out ferocious breeds of dogs and these should not be allowed to be kept as pets in the city. There should be proper registration of pets. These should not be allowed in parks. Pets must be properly leashed whenever taken out.

Sqn Ldr MS Johar (rtd), Chandigarh

