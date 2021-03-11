Open house: Isn't it the responsibility of residents to take pre-emptive measures to check Covid spread?

Youngsters play an important role in curbing the spread of Covid-19, though it’s everyone’s responsibility. Social responsibility is our obligation to act for the benefit of society at large. Wash your hands, practice social distancing and wear a mask. Donate to your local food bank. Use the pandemic to help teach youngsters to be good citizens.

Vineet Gandhi, Mani Majra

Take self-disciplinary measures

Covid has now entered a self-discipline phase where you don’t need to be told to wear masks or take precautions. You do it as a self-disciplinary measure and that is what will help contain the spread of the pandemic.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Collective responsibility of all citizens

Epidemics, pandemics, natural calamities and misfortunes never see age and religion when these strike. It is the responsibility of all citizens to take precautions to tackle the waves of the Covid pandemic. The state has done its best and now individuals need to take necessary action to guard themselves. The only way is put on masks, avoid crowded places and get vaccinated.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

observe Covid protocol Sincerely

To prevent another wave of the pandemic is as much the responsibility of the public as it is of the administration. Restrictions were eased to improve economy and prevent hardships to common man. Before it the fourth wave of Covid takes alarming proportions, people must start sincerely observing the Covid protocol i.e. sanitise hands, wear masks and avoid crowded places. It is better to exercise self-control before conditions necessitate another lockdown and more restrictions. For the sake of education, economy and general wellbeing, the public has to take effective steps to contain the infection.

Bubby Soin, Chandigarh

Admn should issue fresh guidelines

As various Covid variants are raising their heads again, the Administration should issue fresh guidelines with regard to the Covid protocol, at least till September 30. The laxity might prove costly and desperate steps to control the spread of disease will bring miseries to the common man as well as loss of revenue to the government. A stitch in time saves nine.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Prevention is better than cure

Not only is prevention better than cure, but precaution is even better than prevention. In view of the emerging signals of fourth wave of Covid 19, let society not get caught napping and start doing what it can to forestall its damage. In view of the past experience, there is nothing new to know about the “DOs and DON’Ts”. Taking the booster dose of the vaccine and getting eligible schoolchildren jabbed at the earliest must be seen as a social responsibility too. The UT medical authorities are encouraging NGOs to start vaccination camps across the city. Let everyone do his or her bit by taking it as a social responsibility.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Residents should realise responsibility

The administration has its own limitations. Thus, it becomes the foremost duty of every resident to take all necessary steps to curb the spread of this virus. The use of mask and keeping social distance should be continued. Frequent washing of hands with soap or sanitisers should also not be forgotten. Eligible people must get their vaccine dose. Parents should ensure their children get jabbed.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Take precautions to protect society

Members of an educated society themselves take precautions to protect themselves, their families and society. Residents should tell their household staff to wear masks and get booster dose. The sick residents should not hide their illnesses as they are the culprits who spread the disease. Social gatherings should be restricted. Party lovers should make a pause for now.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Take help of RWAs to create awareness

First of all people should be alert and cautious about this wave of coronavirus. They should follow the guidelines to save society. The Administration should educate the public with the help of RWAs on steps to contain the spread of this pandemic. Residents should wear masks, use sanitisers and keep social distance. They should avoid rallies and fairs. They should take vaccine and guide others to get jabbed. They should give special attention to prevention of the infection.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Stay healthy, let others be healthy

Rise in Covid-19 cases is a matter of concern. Before it is too late, Chandigarh and other states must adhere to the Covid-19 norms. Everyone should sanitise hands frequently, maintain social distance and use quality masks. Once every individual becomes careful, then the Administration needs not impose any restrictions. Stay healthy and let others be healthy.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Comply with health guidelines

The Administration is now adequately equipped with knowledge, experience and a database to assess the situation of rising Covid 19 cases and therefore it must issue guidelines and precautions to be followed by citizens. In the tricity, the compliance with the rules by residents is better than many parts of India. The Administration should be free to take persuasive and punitive measures to ensure a strict compliance of the norms.

Dr DP Singh, Chandigarh

Get kids vaccinated

Residents must feel the gravity of the situation and wear masks and get jabbed. Shopkeepers and businessmen must ensure that their staff maintain social distance. Employees can be asked to work from home if possible. Kids should be vaccinated as soon as possible, as all schools have opened now. Parents must ask their children to follow the Covid protocol.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Pro-active approach expected from citizens

There is a need to start taking preventive steps before the Administration imposes restrictions. Enough experience has been acquired by people to save themselves from another wave of the deadly virus. Eligible persons must take vaccine without further delay. The vaccine has now been cleared for children above five years. The thumb rules of wearing mask and maintaining social distancing must also be followed to curb the spread of the new variant.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Follow guidelines in letter and in spirit

Residents must realise their duty to follow the Covid guidelines in letter and in spirit. As the Covid cases are increasing, there is no place for lackadaisical attitude. People should take the situation seriously before it gets out of control. Social distancing, use of mask, sanitisers, etc, should be a norm. There is a famous saying: “Prevention is better than cure”, and we all must heed to it.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Chandigarh

Make Covid norms

a part of life

A gradual increase in Covid cases in the tricity in the past few days is an indicator that there is every likelihood of another wave making hitting the region sooner than later. As such the responsibility of citizens increases manifold to protect themselves from the infection by taking preventive measures. Under the present circumstances, the Administration needs to impose the Covid restrictions at least at public places and for gatherings. The effort, however, can succeed only once people start following the Covid-appropriate behaviour and make it a part of their life.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Don’t wait for govt instructions

We should realise our responsibility and take precautions to save ourselves from the infection, and don’t wait for the instructions from the government. Start using mask and keeping distance in public places. If possible, avoid going to crowded places. Complete your vaccination. When notice some symptoms, immediately isolate yourself and get your test done.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

residents should Follow 3 basic rules

It is high time residents themselves followed the three basic rules i.e. wear masks in public places, keep social distance and frequently sanitise hands. We must stager the timings of schools, colleges, offices and shops. Covid vaccine and booster dose must be available on doorstep. At the same time the authorities concerned must educate the public on the side effects of not following the Covid -19 norms through mass media campaigns.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Chandigarh

Follow Covid norms, guide others

It is righty said a stitch in time saves nine. As responsible citizens, we should not only start following the Covid guidelines but also guide our neighbours, helpers and vendors for the same. Though the Administration has withdrawn most of the restrictions, one should not stop wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining proper distance. After nearly two years, kids have started going to school. So, it should become a joint responsibility of all people to be very vigilant to prevent the fourth wave.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

No need to lower vigil

Although with sincere efforts, we are much better placed on the recovery front as well as vaccination than most of the advanced countries, there is no need to lower the vigil. Wearing mask and maintaining social distance should continue. While the total discipline with regard to following the Covid-19 guidelines is expected from the public in such volatile situation, the authorities concerned need to be more aggressive when it comes to testing and tracing infected persons. The vaccination drive must be stepped up so as to ensure maximum citizens are inoculated in the shortest span of time.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Don’t show any laxity this time

It is the responsibility of every resident to take preventive measures to check the spread of the virus before the Administration steps in and imposes strict restrictions. The Administration should review its preparedness to deal with any eventuality and issue an advisory to follow at least basic Covid-safety measures like wearing mask, sanitising hands and keeping distance at public places etc. We have had a bitter experience in the past. So, there should not be any laxity this time.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Start door-to-door vaccination

People should act responsibly and get their second or the booster dose of the vaccine at the earliest. Door-to-door vaccination should be started by the Administration. Facilities should be ramped up and arrangements made for sufficient hospital beds in case the need arises. The Covid -appropriate behaviour should be continued by all everywhere. No one knows about this virus. So, we have to remain vigilant and should not lower our guard. Rather than the Administration, we should take care of ourselves.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Discipline is the key

Covid-19 has not gone anywhere and is most likely to stay. It is the utmost duty of citizens to follow the pandemic protocol strictly before the authorities step in. We have to learn to live with this virus and defeat it. Our leaders keep exhorting us to follow the protocol, i.e. use mask, sanitise hands and maintain distance. Can’t we do this much for our country and humanity? So, tighten your belts and make efforts to save ourselves and others around us.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Stay at home

To reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in the community, residents should wash hands frequently, practise respiratory hygiene, don’t go to crowded places and avoid closer contact with ill persons. Preventive measures are the current strategy to curb the spread. Work places are the high-risk areas for Covid-19 transmission, so working from home must be encouraged. High touch areas such as bedside tables and door handles should be disinfected.

Anita K Tandon, Kharar

Follow Covid guidelines

Public should take appropriate care to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection. Use a mask whenever out of home and don’t visit crowded places if not necessary. Vaccine must be taken on time by all residents. If anyone fails to follow the guidelines, a warning should be given to him or her. If residents follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour, then the administration will not need to impose restrictions.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Be responsible citizens

We as responsible citizens need to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour. The virus is spreading because we do not sincerely follow the expected behaviour during the times of crisis. If we don’t conduct well now, the virus will never go.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Strict vigil needed to contain spread

There is an immediate need for an awareness campaign on the use of masks. The Administration should send teams to crowded places to sensitise residents to safety against Covid-19. NGOs should be roped in for this campaign. The RWAs should also play a role in the campaign. The Administration should take up this issue on high priority.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

We need to learn from the past

The virus is not spreading on its own but we are to blame for it. When we are not showing Covid-appropriate behaviour, how can we hold the administration responsible for the same? We need to learn from the past and accordingly improve our behaviour. The Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed all time. Let’s not forget that it has to start from us and ultimately is a collective effort.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Learn from past mistakes

Prevention is better than cure. Every time it is not the responsibility of the Administration to control infectious diseases or any other tragedy in the city. The Administration only guides, suggests and controls the activities of the public but ultimately it’s the public who has to act on it to contain the virus. Last time also, it was public negligence which had resulted in the situation going out of control. So, people should learn from their mistakes.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Prevention lies in hands of people

The government authorities can only provide us with necessary resources to treat infection, but prevention lies in our hands. Looking at the present scenario, let us understand our responsibilities. It is not the time to play the blame game but to protect ourselves and our near and dear ones by wearing masks and sanitising hands regularly.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Citizens need to observe SOPs

Unfortunately, the Administration has shown its complacency in getting its orders enforced, while residents are also reluctant to wear masks in public places. I recently visited the PGI and found that hardly 10 per cent of doctors, para-medical staff, patients and their attendants were wearing masks. Similar was the scene in markets, parks and other public places across the city. Residents should follow Covid protocol as we can prevent the transmission of virus with mask, distancing and hygiene.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Can’t afford to lower guard

We know how making the wearing of mask mandatory had helped keep the Omicron variant in check for a while. With the booster dose and child vaccination being delayed by eligible persons, it is necessary for us all as a civil society not to lower guard as it might have disastrous ramifications at the end of the day. So that it does not turn worse amid the hushed voices of the new XE virulent variant, the dispensation should mull re-imposing mobility restrictions. The stricter adherence to Covid protocol and other measures could only guard us against the lurking fear of fast transmission of the virus.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

take preventive steps

With a resurgence of Covid -19 cases in Chandigarh, all of us should start taking preventive measures. We need to urgently restart the practice of wearing masks and it must be taken care that we wear it properly. Sanitise hands frequently. We all should avoid going out for leisure and tourism and should practice social distancing at crowded places.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Monitor situation

We should not lower our guard. The UT should strictly monitor the situation. The good old rules of washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distance must be followed religiously for own protection. We can keep the new variants at bay with efforts of the Health Department and public cooperation.

Sqn Ldr MS Johar (retd), Chandigarh