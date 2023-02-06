Open house: Should construction of stilt plus four floors in Panchkula be stopped?

Seek opinion of architects

The construction of buildings with stilts have so many advantages such as more parking space, room for generator sets, better ventilation and protection against floods. Such houses are secure too. It is suggested opinions be sought from a team of architects with regard to danger to the adjoining buildings and effect on the basic amenities while granting permission for the construction of such buildings.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Govt should revise ‘high-rise’ policy

With rampart urbanisation, it was senseless to implement the high-rise policy across Haryana. The government must think about revising the policy differentiating the fully developed areas with upcoming colonies. Apart from burdening the existing infrastructure, the policy has led to a haphazard skyline. The owners of adjoining houses are worst sufferers.

RP Malhotra, Panchkula

A welcome step

In view of ever increasing population as well as the number of vehicles, buildings with stilt plus four floors is a welcome step. Nevertheless, the infrastructure such as roads, drainage, schools and hospitals, etc, should be improved to make the decision sustainable.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Conditional permission

Such constructions be stopped immediately and there must be a conditional permission for raising buildings with stilt plus four floors.

The conditions such as a mutual consent agreement among neighbours, insurance cover for neighbours’ property by beneficiary, supervision by a recognised structure engineer/architecture, no tampering with the common wall and use of quality material should be fulfilled.

Kirpal Singh

Allow construction with riders

At Panchkula, it will be difficult to avoid stilt plus four floors due to high land prices and increasing population. Such constructions be allowed with riders to avoid a conflict among neigbours. While constructing houses with stilt plus four floors, foundation should be laid 8 feet from the existing side walls and lintels should be at least 6 inches (gap) away from the side walls.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Ban buildings with stilt plus four floors

The demand of the resident welfare associations of Panchkula is valid. Stilt plus four floors should be banned as such buildings harm the adjoining houses with regard to safety as well as look. Laws should be passed so that the owners of adjoining buildings don’t have to suffer due to mistakes caused by beneficiaries.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Builders shifting focus to Panchkula

After the court verdict against the floor-wise sale of residential buildings in Chandigarh, the builders are now shifting their focus to Panchkula. Such buildings not only harm adjoining houses but also block sunshine and lead to privacy concerns of neighbours. New constructions are raised on a pile foundation that causes cracks in adjoining houses. We must put an end to this practice.

Group Capt Mahesh Wasdev (Retd)

Don’t burden city with vertical development

Without improving infrastructure, including roads, drainage, sewerage, electricity and water supply, it is not justified to allow stilt plus four floors in Panchkula. The city should go in for a horizontal development without burdening the sectors with a vertical development. Don’t deprive the residents of Panchkula of good ventilation and sunlight.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Specify guidelines

In view of the increase demand for space with a surge in population and to tackle the parking problem, the construction of stilt plus four floors in Panchkula should be allowed. The government should specify the guidelines with regard to the use of durable, long-lasting and earthquake-resistant construction materials.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Apartments lead to problems

Mohali and Panchkula have also been constructed on the lines of Chandigarh. Le Corbusier’s architecture and design must be maintained in the tricity. Multiple storey flats lead to problems of water supply, drainage and traffic. A greater Panchkula can be planned to fulfil the increasing need for housing. There should be no relaxation under influence. A neat, clean and green atmosphere should be provided to public with the best planning.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Hinders air, sunlight

The construction of stilt plus four floors in Panchkula should be banned permanently because it will lead to a lot of problems in the time to come. Natural air and sunlight have become a causality for the adjoining buildings. A poorly built house with stilt plus four floors can pose danger to persons living in it as well as neighbours.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Halt such constructions

The construction of buildings with stilt plus four floors should be halted. Such constructions will create unnecessary pressure on the adjoining buildings and civic infrastructure. Panchkula is a planned city of Haryana and due to its proximity to Chandigarh, it is developing rapidly. Many residents of Chandigarh have invested their hard-earned money in Panchkula because it properties here are freehold.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Will put burden on civic infrastructure

The owners of adjoining houses suffer a lot of inconvenience as builders dig the land 8 to 10 feet to create space in stilt parking. Digging causes cracks in walls and floors of the adjoining houses. Such buildings would put extra burden on the civic infrastructure. Residents’ associations have demanded a complete ban on such constructions. I am one of the affected persons. There seems to be a nexus between builders and officials.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Allow such buildings in new sectors

The authorities’ decision to allow houses with stilt plus four floors has been causing a lot of inconvenience to the owners of adjoining houses. It is jeopardising the safety of adjoining buildings. Further, such constructions are bound to put an extra burden on the existing infrastructure and basic amenities, hence should be stopped immediately. However, permission for such buildings can be granted in new sectors.

Vijay Shukla

Basic character of city will get changed

In a welcome verdict, the Supreme Court has prohibited the floor-wise sale of residential houses in Phase 1 of Chandigarh, thus saving the City Beautiful from losing its heritage value. The Panchkula Administration should also plan on the similar lines as the city has been originally planned on the pattern of Chandigarh. The apartments with stilt plus four floors will create a lot of problems. It will put pressure on the existing infrastructure. The basic character of the city will get changed. The Panchkula Administration must ensure that the basic character of the city remains intact.

Sanjay Chopra

Will burden basic amenities

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) of Panchkula have been demanding a complete ban on the construction of apartments on the lines of Chandigarh, citing increasing burden on basic amenities and danger to the adjoining houses. The administration should take necessary steps immediately. The construction of stilt plus four floors should be stopped.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Govts should draw long-term plan

With a ban on the floor-wise sale of residential houses in UT, housing is a cause for concern for the growing urban population of the tricity. The government of both Punjab and Haryana should think a long-term plan for allowing multi-storey apartments with underground parking in sectors accessible to Metro. The tricity leaders should join hands to raise in Parliament the need for Metro in the tricity before it is too late for future generations.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd), Chandigarh

No stilt houses in residential areas

There should be a complete ban on houses with a stilt parking in residential areas as these pose a great threat to the adjoining houses. These types of houses are viable in societies where all houses have an underground parking. The chances neighbouring houses getting damaged are negligible in such societies.

Savita Kuthiala

Risk to adjoining houses

Buildings with stilt plus four floors need about 10-foot-deep foundation, which can cause structural problems to the adjoining houses such as foundation subsistence, cracks in the walls and roofs. Besides, such buildings would put burden on the basic civic amenities such as water supply, drainage and roads. The government must put a ban on the construction on such buildings.

SS Arora, Mohali

Apartments a good option

With ever increasing population and urban growth, switching over to apartments is a good option and needs to be encouraged. Structural stability and prevention of damage to the adjoining houses should be essentially ensured. Stilt parking in apartments provide a viable option to ease parking woes.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Learn from Uttarakhand crisis

Stilt plus four floors should be banned immediately. Why can’t we learn lessons from Uttarakhand where many buildings have developed cracks endangering human lives? Such constructions will put a burden on basic amenities. It may become another Gurugram type of concrete jungle. Save the city’s character.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Plan new cities on periphery

The construction of stilt plus four floors should be stopped or banned immediately. A city is planned for a specified number of residents. Let the original Master Plan of the city remain intact. Keeping in view the ever increasing population, new cities can be planned near the periphery.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

Order ban to ensure safety of houses

After the ban on floor-wise sale of houses in Chandigarh, builders will start large-scale constructions multi-storey buildings in Panchkula. These buildings may not withstand even a mild earthquake. Like Chandigarh, Panchkula is much admired for its layout, surroundings and green spaces. To ensure safety and security of adjoining houses, the construction of stilt plus four floors in Panchkula needs to be banned altogether.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Timely action can save Panchkula

In the name of urbanisation, a lot of construction is going on everywhere. Cracks in buildings at Joshimath in Uttarakhand and at Doda in Jammu and Kashmir are due unplanned constructions in the area. RWAs are quite right in demanding a ban on stilt plus four floors in Panchkula. Timely action by the administration can save Panchkula.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Will cause parking problem

Stilt plus four floors should not be allowed due to the following reasons. It will cause parking problems, burden the existing infrastructure, harm adjoining houses and block sunlight and cross ventilation to neighbours. It will totally ruin the appearance and landscaping of houses.

Col KJ Singh (retd)

Find a solution

Resident welfare associations have demanded a complete ban the construction of apartments in Panchkula on the lines of Chandigarh. Stilt plus four floors seems to have led to a lot of anguish as such constructions have caused severe damages to adjoining houses. Many residents have demanded compensation in crores for the damage caused to their houses. The Haryana Government can rope in experts to carry out a feasibility study of the area for where construction plans have been approved. Constructions can be allowed once approval of safety is given. Rather than putting a ban, it would be appropriate to find a solution to the problem.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Plan new sectors

Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali together constitute the tricity and it is facing several issues due to the increasing population. RWAs in Panchkula have demanded a complete ban of apartments on the lines of Chandigarh. New sectors should be planned rather than allowing highrises in thickly populated areas.

Vivaan Gupta, Panchkula

Basic amenities to be hit

Panchkula and Mohali have been created on the design, plan and spirit of Chandigarh. Extra construction will result in unsafe structures and hinder air and sunlight to adjoining houses. Besides, it would put burden on basic amenities such as water, electricity and parking. Even the garbage management will become difficult.

Sqn Ldr MS Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Government has to act fast

Alert RWAs of Panchkula have demanded that the government should ban apartments in the city on the lines of Chandigarh. They have given a good reason that it be difficult for the administration to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water, sewerage, waste, schools, hospitals, roads to increasing population. The government has to act fast, otherwise it is bound to encounter situations faced by administrations of Delhi and other big cities.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

