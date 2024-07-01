Open House: Should illegal water connections outside Lal Dora be removed?

It is important to remove the illegal water connections outside Lal Dora. Due to illegal water connections, genuine consumers suffer. Making illegal water connections reduces the quality of the quality of the water and increases the risk of waterborne diseases. There are numerous illegal connections that need to be removed. This will make the water system more efficient.

Saurabh Rakheja

MC should regularise water connections

Water connections should be regularised. After all, water is essential for survival, and it is the basic right of people to have complete access to drinking water. Though I do not support the illegal connection of water provided to people, which is really demeaning, the MC should come to common ground to provide people with proper water connections.

Ishmit Chadha

One-time settlement may be A viable option

Water is one of the basic necessities, so removing the water connection for the families outside Lal Dora is not a good decision. The people staying there are also city residents. Rather than cutting the connections, the MC should provide legal remedies to recover charges from the people using water in the area. A one-time settlement policy may be viable in this case.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Depriving people of water inhumane

Legally, the MC can disconnect connections; however, it would be inhumane to deprive citizens of basic amenities, particularly water, in the city. The MC could get the houses demolished and rehabilitate the residents in another area with legal water connections.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Illegal connections should be removed

Illegal water connections have been a real sore sight for the city, especially considering the shortage of water faced by many other cities in light of the heat wave. The authorities’ decision to remove these illegal connections is welcome and will go a very long way in promoting appropriate water usage in the city. This will also boost the revenue of the water department of the city. However, this work must be quick and without corruption or delays, and furthermore, this problem should be regularly checked to prevent it from recurring.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

MC needs to find root cause of problem

The MC is right in removing the illegal water connections in Lal Dora, as it is a loss of revenue to the corporation. But the MC should try to find the root cause of the problem. How did the residents get those connections? There is no doubt the staff of the administration would have favoured them in getting those connections, and hence they should be identified and punished.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, New Chandigarh

Removing water connections unethical

MC’s decision to remove unauthorised water connections outside Lal Dora will be unethical since people staying in those areas should not be deprived of basic amenities. On the one hand, the MC was proposing free water supply to the residents of the city, while on the other, they plan to remove existing connections. It seems like a very harsh move to me.

SS Arora, Mohali

Illegal connections lead to wastage

The MC should frame a policy in this regard, and such illegal water connections should either be disconnected with immediate effect or, if the MC has sufficient water supply and infrastructure available with it, such connections should be regularised after charging the necessary fees along with penalties as well.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Corrupt officials fill their pockets

The city is already facing a shortage of water. It is the laxity of the administration officials to curb this menace. There is a clear-cut involvement of the officials in providing illegal water connections. Residents are paying water bills, and MC pretends to be low on funds. Any official that helped these people get illegal water connections should be identified, and strict action should be taken against them after the removal of all these illegal connections.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Water basic right of every city resident

Having potable water is the basic necessity and fundamental right of every law-abiding citizen. It is the duty of the MC as well as the government to provide water to people at the cheapest rates, and if they are not able to do it, they should not remove the illegal connections either. They should charge a one-time fee to these people and install smart metres for these connections.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Chandigarh civic body is at fault

What was the MC doing till now? Did they not have knowledge of the illegal water connections earlier? They do not have any right to remove these connections after all these years.

Savita Kuthiala

Find root cause of this problem

Undoubtedly, this is undesirable to facilitate the residents living outside Lal Dora with water connections out of the way. Have they done this on their own? If not, then what is their fault at this point? What about the electricity? It may be assumed that the electricity connections might be illegal too. Before jumping to any conclusions, the administration needs to scrutinise the whole scenario leading to these unlawful deeds and take appropriate action in a sympathetic manner. Depriving the general public of basic amenities is otherwise unpleasant.

Surinder Paul Wadhwa, Mohali

Take action against illegal colonies

The MC needs to remove the illegal water connections at Lal Dora only if they demolish the illegal colonies there as well. Otherwise, soon we would have other illegal colonies with illicit water connections, and the MC would not be able to do anything about it as the residents of the unlawful colonies would get a stay order from the High Court and the city residents would have to bear the brunt of it.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Removing illegal connections necessary

The Municipal Corporation has decided to remove illegal water connections outside Lal Dora in all villages in Chandigarh. This step should be necessary to maintain law and order in society.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Residents bear brunt of illegal water use

All illegal connections, such as for water and electricity, need to be removed immediately, as lawful residents who pay their bills on time have to bear the brunt of it. Demand notices should be issued to such persons who have been drawing water illegally from water lines.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

MC should not make hasty decision

The decision to remove the illegal water connections by the MC is a very hasty step. Water and electricity are basic needs for people. The MC should take a nominal fee and add metres in the area to legalise the connections.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

A step in the right direction

Water is a priceless liquid given by nature for the survival of all living beings on earth. Hence, it cannot be wasted, as it cannot be produced and can only be saved. The action of the administration to disconnect illegal water connections outside Lal Dora seems to be a step in the right direction. Such illegal connections lead to the waste of natural resources.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Removal of connection not the solution

The decision of the Chandigarh MC to remove water connections outside Lal Dora is not the solution to saving water in the city. There are taps running in markets in various sectors, such as houses, schools, and offices. The MC needs to start fining these people. Moreover, people need to educate themselves and not waste this precious resource.

Sardul Singh Abrawan, Chandigarh

Commendable decision by city’s civic body

The decision to remove illegal water connections outside the Lal Dora is commendable; however, it must be executed judiciously. Raise awareness among residents about the importance of legal connections and the consequences of unauthorised ones. Incentivize regularisation by offering reduced penalties for those voluntarily switching to legal connections, and ensure transparency in the process by publishing regular updates on the progress.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Water management system needed

Addressing illegal water connections outside Lal Dora is crucial for sustainable water management in the city. The Municipal Corporation should complement this action with robust public awareness initiatives, ensuring residents understand the benefits and process of legalising their connections. Offering subsidies or instalment payment options for regularising connections can ease financial burdens.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

A step towards better resource management

The Municipal Corporation’s decision to remove illegal water connections outside Lal Dora is a step towards better resource management and fairness. To ensure success and minimal disruption, they should launch awareness campaigns, offer amnesty periods for legalising connections, and provide financial assistance or incentives for low-income families. Implementing a transparent, efficient process will encourage cooperation and maintain essential water access while upholding regulations.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

MC should ensure fair water distribution

Removing illegal connections is crucial for fair water distribution and revenue generation. However, a sudden cut-off can cause hardship. To ease the transition, the MC could offer temporary, subsidised connections to those outside Lal Dora while a long-term plan for legalised connections is developed. This ensures water access for all while promoting responsible water management.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Sudden removal may cause hardship

However, a sudden cut-off can cause hardship. To ease the transition, the Municipal Corporation could offer temporary, low-cost legalised connections to those outside Lal Dora while formulating a permanent plan for water access and infrastructure development in these areas. This ensures both responsible water management and a smoother adjustment for the residents.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Streamline process of legalisation

Removing illegal water connections outside Lal Dora is essential to ensuring equitable water distribution and infrastructure integrity. However, to minimise the adverse impact on residents, the MC should establish a streamlined process for legalising connections. This could involve community outreach programmes, subsidies, and simplified application procedures to encourage compliance while safeguarding access to clean water for all.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Haphazard habitation is not part of city plan

Le-Corbusier did not allow any haphazard human habitation under the city’s plan. The decision to provide legal water connections beyond Lal Dora is likely to have its consequences. These illegal water connections must come to some riders on a provisional basis, and people will have to pay for them, like the other residents of the city pay the civic body for water. People living in such areas would misuse these water bills as proof of property or land ownership at any cost. Moreover, these water bills should be challenged in any court for claiming ownership or showing proof of residence. The corporation must make a fool proof system, taking an oath from the residents of this area that these water bills will not be challenged in any court of law.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Prevent further illegal constructions

Now that construction has been done outside the Lal Dora, it becomes the duty of the state to provide water and electricity connections that are basic necessities. Also, it must put mechanisms in place to prevent further illegal construction.

Bhupender Singh, Mohali

Government, MC should be held responsible

It seems like the MC was sleeping earlier to garner votes from people outside Lal Dora. Now that the elections are behind us, they decide to wake up from their slumber and demolish water connections. The civic body as well as the government need to be held responsible for their lackadaisical attitude.

Er NK Guglani, Chandigarh

Legalise the illegal water connections

Water is as essential as air to a human being. It must be provided to every resident. With the increase in population, many have started living beyond Lal Dora limits. People living there have every right to enjoy this facility. Their connections should be legalised, and they ought to be billed for them.

NPS Sohal

Such action by civic body essential

Removing illegal water connections outside Lal Dora is essential for fair distribution and legal compliance, ensuring equitable access to resources for all residents.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh