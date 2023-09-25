Open House: What collaborative steps can police take to contain the menace of snatching in tricity?

Excess of everything is bad. Snatching, murder, kidnapping and theft cases have been increasing for a long time due to carelessness of the Police and Home departments of the tricity. Collective action must be taken against the miscreants. Snatching should be made a non-bailable offence. Using technology can be helpful in controlling incidents of snatching. Nakas should be laid at important spots. Police patrolling must be increased. Citizens should also be alert and careful with valuables and avoid going to deserted stretches. A combined effort by residents and police can help control crime in general and snatching in particular.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Make all CCTVs in tricity functional

All cameras in the tricity should be functional .The police should keep an eye on roads and traffic lights and try to bring the maximum area under the CCTV coverage. Snatchers generally come on two-wheelers and hence, cameras at traffic lights and roundabouts can help track them. The cameras can even help cops know the registration number of the vehicles used in crime.

Antra Rakheja

Cops must patrol on two-wheelers

Tricity authorities should constitute a joint committee to contain the number of snatching incidents. CCTV camera must be installed at entries of all sectors, near markets, religious places and public parks to identify miscreants. Police patrolling on two-wheelers should be increased. The UT Administrator can pull up cops under whose jurisdiction the incidents of snatching were high. Top brass can seek daily written reports from SHOs in connection with snatchings. Additionally, nakas should be laid frequently in crime-prone areas.

Surinder Kaur, Chandigarh

People should remain vigilant

The chain snatching cases have gone up in the tricity. Public should walk on pedestrian paths rather than main roads to avoid becoming easy targets for chain snatchers. As far as possible, move in pairs, remain alert and keep watch on passersby. Also, the authorities must install CCTV at vulnerable points to act as a deterrent for chain snatchers. Patrolling by policemen in civvies could help too. Lastly, law must be amended for severe punishment to chain snatchers.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Blame it on drugs, joblessness

The rise in chain snatching incidents, often involving drug addicts and unemployed youths, is a growing concern in our community. To address this issue, the authorities should implement both stringent preventive measures and corrective actions. Announcements on radio and social media can raise awareness, while citizens should avoid public display of gold.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Drug addiction increased incidence

The incidents of snatching in tricity have been on the rise for a long time. Snatchings also caused serious accidents, deaths and injuries to the victims. The casual approach of the police to nab the culprits have encouraged it. The negligible conviction rate of snatchers is also blamed for no let-up in its incidence. Police station officials and patrolling teams should be held accountable for every snatching taking place in the area under their jurisdiction. Drug addiction has increased the number of snatching cases. The police can easily trace the culprits by catching the shopkeepers purchasing the snatched items like gold ornaments and mobile phones.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Make database to nail repeat offenders

To address the increasing incidents of snatching in the tricity, the police can adopt a multifaceted approach. Firstly, they could establish a snatchers' database using facial recognition technology to track repeat offenders. Secondly, self-defence workshops may be organised for residents. Thirdly, community policing can help build trust and gather intelligence. These strategies can contain the menace effectively.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Install CCTVs, ramp up police patrolling

Even though residents have become cautious and women have almost stopped going out while wearing gold jewellery, mobile phones have become a necessity in our daily life. Miscreants are now targeting phones. The authorities may install CCTVs at vulnerable points and increase patrolling by policemen in civil dress or uniform. Pubic should also be more cautious. Gold chains can be covered with 'duppata' or put under the shirt. Avoid using phones while walking at secluded places.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Stricter laws can act as deterrent

Snatchers get away easily because the law to deal with them is not stringent so as to as a deterrent. People should take care of their belongings. There should not be a problem in removing the chain and keeping it in purse when visiting a market or a crowded place? A stitch in time saves nine.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Launch helpline, offer rewards

Steps must be taken to instill fear in the minds of criminals and snatchers. It is possible only by regular patrolling. CCTV surveillance should be enhanced and a control room set up to regularly monitor the situation. A helpline number should be launched. Rewards should be provided for catching snatchers so that people can also keep surveillance and help nail miscreants.

Biragam Singh, Rajpura

Coordination among tricity police needed

Tricity police forces should coordinate efforts to deal with the menace of snatching. Residents should be encouraged to report incidents promptly. Engage in public-private partnerships for enhanced security. Provide regular training to officers on crime prevention tactics, data analysis and predictive policing, Establish a dedicated helpline for snatching-related emergencies.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Make cops of area of crime accountable

The police should lay daily nakas in sectors. Patrolling near weekly vegetable markets should be high. Senior officers of the Police Department should fix responsibility of the area SHO for regular patrolling and hold him/her accountable in case of any snatching. Residents should also raise the alarm on spotting any suspicious element in their area. Patrolling should be done on two-wheelers as snatchers flee through narrow roads/gullies.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Enhance patrolling, surveillance

To tackle rising snatching incidents in the tricity, the police must collaborate with communities, enhance surveillance through CCTV cameras and technology, increase patrolling and analyse crime data. Public awareness campaigns are vital as well.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Deploy cops near parks, markets

The police should be deployed near parks in the morning and evening and in the market during working hours. The courts should award maximum punishment to snatching convicts. Bails should not be granted on flimsy grounds as once out of jail, culprits resume illegal activities. Sometimes, sureties provided by them also turn out to be fake.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Hold police, RWA, market assn meets

In view of the increase snatching incidents in and around Chandigarh, police beat system, police intelligence network and traffic management need to be visited. If anti-social elements are residing in Chandigarh, a strong and dedicated police beat system will help nail them. If anti-social elements are coming from neighbouring cities, strict vigil on all entry and exit points can be ensured. There should be regular Police, RWA and market association meetings on the issue.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Residents ought to remain alert

CCTVs should be installed at every nook and corner of the city to identify and nab snatchers. People need to be proactive and alert. Police patrolling needs to be beefed up. Tenant, PG and migrant verification should be mandatory.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Hold awareness drives for public

The UT police should zero in on locations where snatching incidents were high and deploy more patrolling units there. Use CCTV cameras, drones and GPS trackers to monitor the movement of suspected snatchers and their vehicles, and coordinate with other police stations to share information and track them down. Conduct awareness campaigns and workshops for public to educate them about measures they can take to avoid becoming a target such as carrying only essential items, walking on the right side of the road and being alert of their surroundings.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Police presence should be increased

Offer rewards for information leading to arrest of criminals. The police presence in snatching-prone areas should be increased to respond quickly to incidents. It is the sacred duty of the administration to launch public awareness campaigns to keep residents safe and avoid becoming victims.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Book shop owners buying stolen items

Residents should refrain from flaunting expensive mobiles and women in particular should not wear gold chains and other heavy jewellery while going to the market on foot or on a cycle rickshaw. Citizens nabbing criminals should be recognised and rewarded. The vehicles found involved in snatching cases should be impounded and driving licence of the offender cancelled. Those running mobile phone and jewellery shops where stolen material is sold at throwaway prices should also be booked and treated on a par with snatchers. A common police control room for tricity is required.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Remain vigilant when out of home

Residents have to be careful when they are out of home and wearing ornaments or carrying a mobile phone. The police should keep a vigil at secluded places where chances of snatching are more. As a matter of fact, everyone has to be vigilant to avoid the loss of their belongings. Awarding maximum punishment to snatching convicts can instill fear in the minds of miscreants.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Weak police cases help culprits go scot-free

The police often make weak cases, which fall flat in the court of law and snatchers go scot-free. While residents themselves should exercise caution when out of home, the police should increase patrolling. Cops in civvies can be deployed in vulnerable areas. The photos of habitual offenders should be displayed in markets so as to make people aware of them.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Joblessness jacked up cases of crime

The joblessness in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has added fuel to the already prevailing cases of looting, snatching and other criminal activities in the tricity. Unemployed youth are taking to the easy way of earning by indulging into snatching gold, cash and phones from individuals, with women becoming the soft target. Law and order situation in the tricity has touched the lowest level in the recent past. Since the police did not take any drastic steps to contain the menace, mischievous elements roam freely and striking at will.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Snatchers have no fear of law

It is ironical that snatching incidents take place in broad daylight and often in busy commercial sectors and residential areas. Increase in such cases can be attributed to no fear of law in the minds of snatchers. Most of these offenders are hooked to drugs, unemployed or those looking for easy money to enjoy modern lifestyle. The need is for effective policing , aggressive checking , verifying credentials and questioning suspected two-wheeler riders besides making stringent laws with punishments heavy enough to act as a deterrant.

SS Arora, Mohali

Stay cautious, avoid dark spots

Tricity residents must be extra cautious when at the isolated places. Avoid dark areas even if it offers a shorter route. The administration must deploy cops in plain clothes at the vulnerable points. Last but not the least, the tricity administration must give employment to youth wandering here and there and targeting people. People should avoid using phone while walking on a road.

Savita Kuthiala

Women, elderly most vulnerable

The city is virtually in the grip of snatchers and they have only emboldened over the years. Pedestrians, especially women and the elderly, are unsafe while walking on the road. People should stay cautious on finding suspicious persons following them. They should raise the alarm immediately and try to note down the number of their vehicle. Police should be employed in civil clothes at vulnerable areas. They should hold nakas at different places rather than choosing fixed areas. Police patrolling can be of immense help. People should also remain vigilant.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Corrupt officials let off criminals

There is a spurt in cases of robbery. The miscreants don't even spare vendors like ice-cream sellers. There is hardly any patrolling at night. Corrupt officials provide culprits more opportunities to indulge in unlawful acts. Installation of cameras and enactment of stringent laws are need of the hour.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Cops should expedite investigation

Installation of CCTV cameras in different areas would help tackle crimes like snatching. Police patrolling should be increased. The police should fast-track investigation in snatching cases. People should avoid wearing jwellery items when going outside. Harsh punishment should be given to criminals to instill fear among snatchers.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Need for 24x7 CCTV surveillance

Snatching is directly linked with easy money and inflation. More the people need easy money, more will be the cases of illegal activities, including snatching. There should be 24X7 CCTV surveillance in the tricity.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Expedite snatching cases in court

The judiciary should fast-track hearing in cases of snatching so that the miscreants get the punishment at the earlist. People should be provided with a proper and functional helpline to report snatching incidents.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

