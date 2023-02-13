Open House: What facilities do you expect that were earlier missing at parking lots in Chandigarh?

More staff need to be deputed

As all 89 parking lots have been taken over by the MC, it should manage these well so as to set a good precedence for contractors. The civic body should depute adequate staff to help the public, especially women, physically challenged and elderly persons during entry and exit. During the peak hours, it is difficult to drive out of haphazardly parked vehicles.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Public expects better management

When the MC replaces the contractors, we expect a better and professional management of the parking lots. There should be a better space management, proper guidance to vacant slots etc.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Deploy security personnel

There should be CCTV cameras in all parking lots and one LED screen running the status of space, so that visitors can easily park their vehicles. Staff should guide visitors to vacant slots. Security personnel should be deployed to guard vehicles against theft. Repairs should be carried out fortnightly and parking rates slashed.

Kirpal Singh

Set an example for future contractors

The municipal corporation must set an example for future parking contractors. Issues such as haphazard parking and non-checking of parking slips at the exit should be taken care of. The available space be used judiciously by paint markings.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Mark slots with reflective paint

The present system of issuing parking slips is time-consuming, especially during the peak-hour rush. Parking slots and “in” and “out” lanes be clearly marked. The entire lot should be well lit during the evening. The feasibility of underground parking must be explored.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Ensure FASTag at all parking lots

All lots should be made automatic as well as FASTag-compliant. Slots should be marked properly. Boards showing availability of vacant space should be displayed at the entrance.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Reserve slots for senior citizens

There should be a free-time window in every parking lot. The MC must deploy staff to manage the lots properly, thus prevent haphazard parking. There must be reserved lots for senior citizens and differently abled persons. The parking lots must not be made just a source of revenue but should provide citizens with proper facilities as a matter of grace. Phone numbers of officials concerned should be displayed to which people can make complaints as well as suggestions.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Free parking in front of markets

Parking lots should be located at convenient distances. Rate lists and terms and conditions should be properly displayed at the entrance. Parking at spaces in front of markets should free of cost. All lots should be neat and clean.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Conduct surprise checks regularly

The MC should ensure that there is no overcharging. Conduct surprise checks at the parking lots. People violating the parking norms should be challaned. Vehicles parked in “no parking zone” should be towed away.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

App on parking space status

Parking staff need to be properly trained in how to behave with visitors. They should guide visitors to vacant slots, rather than just issue slips at the entrance. The MC should come up with an app that will show the status of parking space.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Deploy additional staff at busy lots

There should be markings with different colours of paint for parking cars and two-wheelers and violators should be penalised. Staff should guide visitors to vacant slots and ensure space earmarked for differently abled is not misused. The parking rates should be on an hourly basis with a 15-minute free window, as is the system at railway station and airport. Additional staff should be deployed at lots witnessing a large number of visitors. The corporation must provide the basic training to workers in how to behave with public in general.

Savita Kuthiala

Smart parking need of the hour

We expect the conversion of the parking lots into smart ones. The smart parking technology includes use of sensors, navigation system and an online payment platform. Parking lots should be located at sites that are close to institutions of essential services.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Collect fee at exit

Only parking slips should be issued to the entrance and fee collected at the exit to prevent rush at the entrance. Specific areas should be earmarked for cars and two-wheelers. The MC must ensure deployment of adequate staff in proper uniform to assist visitors while parking as well as exiting.

SS Arora, Mohali

Start app-based parking

The MC should start app-based parking. The option of booking space from the comfort of home can resolve parking woes. CCTV camera linked with the Police Control Room should be installed at the lots. This will help keep in check parking blues. All lots should be made FASTag-compliant to ensure a smooth payment of fee. Parking in Sectors 8, 9, 17, 26 and 34 is a herculean task and the measures mentioned above will help resolve a lot of issues.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Keep parking fee bare minimum

Residents of the city expect a systematic management of parking lots by the MC. A minimum fee should be fixed. Officials concerned should regularly inspect the working of the staff deployed at the lots. No “blacklisted” contractor should be allotted a parking site in Chandigarh.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Ensure hassle-free parking in city

Earlier, everyone was fed up with mismanagement at paid parking lots. Now, the MC should ensure a hassle-free parking. Valet parking should be considered to prevent chaos during the rush hours. Make use of technology for a better management of lots. Entrances must have digital boards displaying the status of space. Smart parking with FASTag facility will not only help reduce chaos but also save on manpower. Trained staff should be deployed to guide visitors to vacant spaces.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Employ efficient staff

Last year, the MC had managed parking facilities well by employing efficient staff. It should take steps to facilitate senior citizens and woman. The revenue earned by the MC should be spend on making the lots smart. The monopoly by a single contractor will lead to corruption.

Col BS Mathauda (retd), Chandigarh

Make use of modern technologies

The MC must make use of modern technologies to improve parking lots. The status of space and parking rates displayed at the entrance, sufficient staff to help visitors and FASTag-based entry will save people’s time and make parking a smooth experience. It will be better if the MC runs the lots as it will create employment and earn it a good revenue. Parking spaces should be properly painted and attendants must ensure vehicles are parked properly.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

A lot expected from civic body

There are a lot of expectations from the MC towards a proper management of these parking lots. They should learn lessons from the past. The staff have to be sensitised to certain etiquettes. CCTV cameras or apps can be provided to the staff so that they can know the exact status of space. The number of attendants must be increased on weekdays. The officials concerned need to review the performance of the staff regularly. There should be a window for giving feedback and lodging complaints.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Issue slips only if space available

The MC should ensure that a parking slip is issued to a visitor only if space is available. Availability of parking space and rates should be prominently displayed at the entrance. In the absence of smart parking features, staff should assist visitors in properly parking their vehicles.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Follow SOPs

There are laid-down SOPs to operate the parking lots. Issues arise when these are not followed by staff and there is no supervision by contractors as well as officials concerned. As law-abiding citizens, we should also follow the norms, which will save our time, energy and money. Visitors should be educated through audio-visual means for a chaos- free experience at the lots. Defaulters should be dealt with strictly.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Curb overcharging

Visitors expect no overcharging, no arguments over time/tariff, proper display of information on fee and space status, proper utilisation of space, adequate staff politely guiding motorists to vacant spaces, no thefts as well as damage to vehicles, timely redress of grievances etc.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

A welcome decision

The MC decision to run parking lots by itself is a welcome move. Rates should be slashed to Rs 5 for a four-wheeler and Rs 2 for a two-wheeler. Adequate staff in proper uniform should be deployed not only to collect fee but also guide visitors to vacant slots. Display digital boards displaying information regarding vacant space. MC officials should regularly supervise the working of staff.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Parking lots must be maintained well

The authorities should realise their responsibility to ensure that parking is a hassle-free experience. The parking lots must be well-maintained. It’s not fair that you charge fee but don’t maintain the lot, as is the case with the PGI. A complaint book must be kept at the entrance.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Smart parking the way forward

Parking lots should be made smart. People would not mind shelling out more as it would save their time and minimise arguments over haphazard parking. Deploying employees to ensure organised parking would help to improve visitors’ experience in commercial as well as residential area.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Develop more lots

The MC should spend some amount out of its budget on making the parking lots hi-tech, as these will earn it a good revenue. Development of new parking lots and multi-level parkings should be explored, especially in the busy markets. The MC should learn from the past, as “those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it”.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Put up digital screens

It is a golden opportunity for the MC to make these parking lots truly smart. Digital screens displaying the real-time space availability should be installed in the parking lots. Adequate staff be deployed to help visitors in parking. The valet service can also be introduced at certain lots. There should be facilities such as pre-booking of slots and space earmarked for senior citizens.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

