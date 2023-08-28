Open house: What factors should be taken into account while drafting building bylaws for villages?

A step in the right direction

It is a welcome step that the authorities concerned have come up with the idea to erect buildings in the villages with certain bylaws. The construction work should be carried out by the Municipal Corporation or the panchayats concerned as per the powers bestowed upon them by schedules of 74th CAA, 1992. The dwellings should in general include all the essentials such as kitchen, bathroom and toilet, with a water closet facility. The final plans must be passed by town planning office.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Buildings have been used as hotels, guest houses and for other commercial activities without any safety norms at many villages under the Chandigarh. Tribune photo

Issue property ids to house owners

Parking issue is most important in nowadays whether residential or commercial building the MC must ensure from owner for hot issue parking. Before final passing the MC must ensure the following points such as area to be covered in plot not more than 70 per cent, as it is good for health to cross air ventilation, sunlight in building. The Municipal Corporation must issue and mark property ids of owner in record for avoiding any type of property dispute.

Kirpal Singh

Structural stability should be considered

The existing and projected population, density, land use and infrastructure of the villages should be taken into account while drafting the bylaws. The safety and security measures for the buildings, such as fire protection, earthquake resistance, noise control, and structural stability should also be considered.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Take into account the local geography

The UT Administrator’s Advisory Council should take into account the local climate and geography, the availability of resources, the needs of the community, the cultural heritage of the area and the environmental impact of development. They should also consider the safety of the residents, the aesthetic appeal of the village and the economic and social impact of development.

Amanjot Kaur

Building Bylaws need of the hour

There is a need to make building bylaws in Chandigarh villages to stop haphazard construction. Buildings have been used as hotels, guest houses and for other commercial activities without any safety norms. But the administration must consult the villagers before making bylaws. make bylaws to develop and beautify the villages for tourism and safety of residents.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Separate bylaws will create problems

Separate buildings bylaws for villages will create more problems. Building laws should be uniform for all UT personnel keeping in view the safety of the public at large. The IS building code does not have separate laws for villages and towns. As such there should be uniform building by laws for towns & villages. Keeping in view the IS codes for the safety of the public at large.

Col TBS Bedi

Outer roads should be widened

Separate building bylaws must be formulated in the interest of the public. These factors should be taken into account while drafting the bylaws. Those areas should be developed properly. All developments should be done into the boundaries of the villages. Open spaces and greenery should be provided. Outer roads should be made smooth, straight and wide to ease the flow of traffic.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Build Factories on barren lands

Development should not affect villagers. Factories should be built at barren lands. In addition, there should be proper disposal of factory waste and multiple steps should be taken to curb the ill effects caused by the factory. More plantation of trees should be done for preventing flood like situation. In a nutshell, using judicious measures while developing the villages could help in saving these treasures of our country.

Kashvi

Take into Consideration environmental factors

The factors that could be considered when drafting building bylaws for villages include the availability of land, cost of construction, availability of water and sanitation, risk of natural disasters, the need for affordable housing, and the need for public spaces and amenities. It is important to strike a balance between all of these factors in order to create bylaws that are both effective and sustainable.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Bylaws to help check encroachments

The importance of bylaws in UT villages is a crucial subject. It is clear that once the laws are formulated then the hazardous buildings will not be raised and there will not be any encroachments. Bylaws are need of the hour to develop the villages.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Constitute body of experts to make draft

Before making any draft of bylaws, authorities should constitute a expert's body to study the ground reality and get assessment of their requirements. On the basis of the inputs they should draft bylaws. The foremost duty of every government is to develop the each and avery of their jurisdiction and to provide all civic amenities to residents even to rural areas.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Provide all basic amenities to residents

Common facilities such as roads and water supply must be provided to the villages while making bylaws for these villages falling under chandigarh. Different aspects of the Land Aggregation Policy for Chandigarh and development of villages and peripheral areas must be notified. To keep a check on haphazard development in villages administration should make bylaws.

VIJAY MALIA, CHANDIGARH

Protection against quake, fire needed

Building byelaws are legal tools used to regulate coverage height building bulk to achieve development of an area. It is mandatory to protect buildings against fire, earthquake, noise etc. obviously, it is quite essential to involve stakeholders and ensure the bylaws are flexible enough to accommodate the peculiar characteristics of each village infrastructure requirements.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Examine demand of residents

Since there is a lot of construction outside the lal dora area, the administration should formulate a scheme to regularise the same.

The Chandigarh Housing Board must examine the demand of residents for one-time regularisation of additional construction on the pattern of the Delhi Development Authority.

SANJAY CHOPRA , Mohali

Focus on providing ease of living

The decision to frame separate building bylaws for Chandigarh villages is a welcome step. The focus must be on providing an ease of living, sustainable development and healthy environment for all residents. Unregulated commercial activities are the cause of concern as these cause traffic jams. These factors must be taken into account also while framing these building bylaws/guidelines.

Vijay Shukla

Green area, gyms must be part of plan

By endorsing the separate bylaws for the villagers, the planning authorities must keep in mind the same consistent map structure for all village houses as done by the housing boards. All the basic amenities must be provided and only then the approval should be given. Last but not the least, these days since the villages are no less than a city so the playing area for the kids, green area for the elderly, including open air gyms should be properly taken care off.

Savita Kuthiala

Bylaws for villages a positive step

The UT Administration's Advisory Council has endorsed formulation of separate building bylaws for villages, which is a positive decision. This will help in deciding the infrastructural and civic needs of the villages, which are very different from the cities. While drafting the bylaws the administration should take into account all the existing problems which are being faced by the residents of these villages. A committee with diverse representatives should be constituted to evince feedback and suggestions. The administration can also take the help from other states in drafting the bylaws.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Safety standards must be laid down

The UT administration decision to formulate separate building bylaws for villages in the UT periphery is a welcome step. As these villages have been brought under the jurisdiction of MC, it's imperative their development is regulated under approved norms and guidelines to prevent unplanned and haphazard construction.

S S Arora, Mohali

Divide village area into zones

Village area should be divided into zones based on land use (residential and commercial), emphasis should be laid on the building design and layout which includes proper ventilation and lighting. Minimum construction standards should be set for structural stability, fire resistance and resistance to earthquakes.

Nitin Kalra

Leash stray cattle at proper spaces

Building bylaws for the villages should be the same as for Chandigarh. As they fall under the jurisdiction of the city, the number of floors and open space should be kept the same according to the city. Due to a surge in number of vehicles, parking space must be kept in mind while giving a nod to the new constructions in villages.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Preserve heritage of villages

The advisory council must keep in mind that even though the rapid development can take place, the culture and heritage of these villages is not undermined. The building bylaws should also be made in recognition with the priority of the city towards the environment.

Saikrit Gulati

Structural safety important issue

The paramount points to be considered while formulating bylaws for building construction are: structural safety and environmental issues. For this a team of professionals from architecture, civil engineering, town planning and finance departments should be constituted.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd)

QUESTION

There is a widespread practice of encroaching upon public parks and converting these into private lawns in Chandigarh. How can the Municipal Corporation effectively put an end to this menace?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]