Open house: What factors should the UT Administration consider while reviewing electric vehicle policy?

Electrical vehicles should be promoted to curb pollution. However, to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers all of a sudden is sure to result in no sale of bikes and scooters lying with the dealers. This will result in a loss to the manufacturers. Two-wheelers do not pollute the air much. Besides, heavy-duty vehicles running on diesel pollute the environment more than non-EV two-wheelers. Why doesn't the Administration apply the same rule in the case of heavy-duty vehicles?

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Ensure robust EV charging infra in city

The City Beautiful has to increase the sale and registration of EV vehicles to reduce air pollution. The sale of EVs cannot increase without setting up of basic charging infrastructure across the city. The charging of vehicles may take longer time than filling tanks of vehicles run on fuel. So more number of charging stations have to be established. It must be noted that electronic waste generated by used batteries of electric vehicles may require proper disposal to save environment from pollution otherwise there is no point stopping fuel-run two-wheelers for the sake of environment.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Forcing people to buy ev not justified

The Administration should set up more charging stations and energise the already established stations, which are lying defunct. People will buy EV only when proper facilities are available and costs are reasonable. You can't force people into buying EVs by halting registration of non EV's . Policy should be people friendly and practical. Involve people also in policy making. Let it evolve from the users and not imposed from above.

Dr HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

No non-EV registration to hit salaried class

Halting registration of non-electric two-wheelers will not reduce pollution and will cause inconvenience to the salaried class. Further, two-wheelers from Panchkula, Mohali and other places will continue to enter the UT. The need of the hour is to promote EVs by offering subsidies as well as low interest rates on loans taken for their purchase. Registration fee may also be waived as a special measure to encourage the sale of EVs.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Offer incentives to boost EV sale

I urge the UT Administration to enhance the city's charm by offering incentives ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2 lakh with the goal of transforming Chandigarh into a model EV city. The promotion of zero-emission vehicles is crucial. To discourage petrol two-wheelers, raise their registration cost. Encourage electric two-wheeler manufacturers to provide additional incentives to students and women, making them a preferred mode of transport in Chandigarh.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Encourage people to buy electric vehicles

The increased pollution to which the petrol and diesel vehicles contribute much is hazardous. Therefore, public should be encouraged to buy electric vehicles. The Administration should woo buyers with subsidies, waiving registration fees or offering free service for first 10 years.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Give people time to shift to green energy

The UT Administration's decision to halt the registration of non-electric two-wheelers for the financial year is a step in the right direction, but to review the policy is also not so that people get time to shift to EVs. Electric vehicles alone are not the solution to pollution. Promoting vehicles run on green fuel like CNG should also be included in the policy. Before halting registration of non-EVs, proper arrangements like setting up or repair of EV station, should be made.

Biragam Singh, Rajpura

Ban all vehicles causing pollution

Scores of old and ill-maintained vehicles emit excessive pollution, including two and three-wheelers plying on Chandigarh roads, with impunity. These vehicles are not challaned. Instead of banning the registration of new non-EVs, the UT Administration should take start challaning/confiscating all vehicles causing pollution. BSVI vehicles emit negligible pollution and hence their sale/registration should be not banned.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

EV policy should be people-friendly

To promote electric vehicles, their price should be reduced in public interest and parking should be free for them. The EV Policy for two-wheelers must be people friendly. The Administration should plan special campaign in government institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals, etc, to make people aware of the benefits of electric two-wheelers. Banks should offer loans at low interest rates to those buying green vehicles.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Ban will hit industry, cause loss of jobs

The government should prohibit the sale of non-electric vehicles in a phased manner. To start with, the government should stop buying vehicles for its department that run on fuel, followed by stopping registration of commercial non-EVs and then private. The Administration should provide adequate charging stations and leave it to people to choose between fuel-based and electric vehicles. Stopping the registration of fuel-based vehicles will hit the automobile industry and workers might lose jobs.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Hold awareness to convince people

While reviewing the EV policy, the government must consider providing adequate availability of electric charging stations. Secondly, it must ensure to hold awareness campaigns to convince people to switch to EVs. Lastly, to achieve the goal of making Chandigarh a zero-emission model city, it must strive to obtain a renewable source of electricity for EVs.

Dhanvi Bansal, Mohali

Multi-pronged approach needed

The Chandigarh Administration's review of its EV Policy should focus on making such vehicles more affordable, accessible and convenient. The policy should also set realistic targets for EV adoption and provide support for the development of public charging infrastructure. To make EVs more affordable, the policy could include measures such as tax breaks and subsidies. To make EVs more accessible, the policy could focus on expanding and improving public charging infrastructure, including making it more affordable and accessible to all residents. To make EVs more convenient, the policy could promote the development of fast-charging infrastructure and make it easier for people to find and use public charging stations.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Buy back old, polluting vehicles

Implement a buyback programme for old, polluting two-wheelers, encouraging citizens to switch to EVs. Promote eco-friendly commuting by introducing electric scooter-sharing. Collaborate with local universities to develop innovative battery-swapping technology, ensuring convenience for EV users.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Better check sale of fuel-run 4-wheelers

To reduce vehicular pollution, the Administration should not discriminate between two-wheelers and four-wheelers, considering the fact that the latter emit more pollution. Small vehicles should be encouraged for they create less pollution, consume less fuel and occupy lesser space on road.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

EV cost, charging infra hold the key

The Chandigarh Administration should ensure the availability and affordability of EVs and the development of charging infrastructure while considering the needs of different user groups. Organise rallies and other events to promote the use of EVs. The Administration should consider all these factors before framing an EV policy that is effective, sustainable and promotes adoption of EVs by all user groups.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Consider impact on auto dealers, makers

While reviewing the EV Policy, the Chandigarh Administration should assess its impact on auto dealers and manufacturers, who may incur losses due to halting of registration of non-EVs. Awareness should be raised on the environmental and social benefits of the policy such as reducing air pollution, noise pollution, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which may improve the quality of life and health of the citizens.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

UT move should be based on nat’l policy

The UT Administration should review its EV Policy to assess its effectiveness, considering cost, impact and alignment with national and international policies. It should also consider charging infrastructure, EV cost and environmental benefits. It should be comprehensive and suit stakeholders.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Establish more charging stations

The UT Administration needs to review the infrastructure for charging EV vehicles. The city still lacks public charging stations, which is the major issue being faced by EV owners. Most vehicles are charged at homes with domestic electricity. The city needs to invest in establishing and maintaining EV charging stations. The existing stations are not operational. So one should not be forced to buy an electric vehicle.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Consider, remove stakeholders’ fears

The new policy came with many challenges. Though it aimed at mitigating the environmental impact caused by the conventional vehicles and establishing Chandigarh as a leading EV city, there were some shortcomings that needed to be addressed. While reviewing the policy, the Administration should lend an ear to all stakeholders and address their fears. The tricity is also going to have a Metro, which too will cut air pollution.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Analyse economic, environmental impact

Economic impact on the non-EV industry and potential benefits for the electric vehicle market should be strictly evaluated by the Administration while reviewing the policy. Also, analyse the environment impact of EVs, from their manufacturing to disposal. Affordability of EVs should be examined for improving upon the policy.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

UT step conducive to environment

The Chandigarh Administration made a big announcement last week to completely stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers with immediate effect. This is an important step towards achieving the aim of eco-friendly and green transportation in the City Beautiful. Chandigarh is the first state or UT to implement limits on registration of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles in the country. Beijing has had such strict limits for ICE vehicles for many years to control pollution levels.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

UT can consider other eco-friendly measures

The Chandigarh Administration's decision to review the EV Policy is a step in the right direction. However, halting registration of non-electric two-wheelers in Chandigarh is not justified. Rather, there were other measures that could have been considered. Vehicles transferred from other states should not be registered in Chandigarh, baring those belonging to defence and Central government employees. Registration of old vehicles from NCR-Delhi should have been stopped. RCs of diesel vehicles should not be renewed.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Policy to cause loss to UT, dealers

The intent of the UT Administration to contain emission-levels by halting registration of ICE vehicles is positive, but the policy framed is unfriendly to customers and automobile dealers. EVs being costlier, residents would try to register non-EVs in neighbouring cities and drive them in the city. It will not only hit the business of dealers but also cause a considerable loss of revenue to the UT. The policy needs a relook. Encourage buyers to go for EVs by providing them with incentives and subsides . A uniform policy in consultation with the authorities of Mohali and Panchkula could be drafted for the tricity.

SS Arora, Mohali

Not easy for common man to buy costly EV

It is not easy for many people to buy a costly electric vehicle. Moreover, there are not enough charging stations to meet the EV demand. The UT Administration should give some incentives to encourage the sale of EVs.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Govt should dispose of its own non-EVs first

As it’s rightly said that charity begins at home, the Administration must set an example by disposing of its petrol and diesel vehicles and switch to EVs. While reviewing the policy, it must ensure adequate number of charging stations. It must take into confidence all stakeholders so as to minimise job loss. Residents should be sensitised to pollution. Last but not the least, there should be lucrative incentives, especially for the youth, which make EVs irresistible.

Savita Kuthiala

Admn must get rid of teething troubles

In view of the increasing level of air pollution in the city, electric vehicles are the only way forward. Vehicles are one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide emission and there is a need for EVs. Electric vehicles have a huge potential to reduce carbon footprints and provide a cost-effective system of transportation. For increasing the acceptance of EVs, there should be sufficient charging infrastructure in the city. There should be dedicated parking lots for electric vehicles . Further sufficient service centres should be set up for EVs in case of breakdown. Some tax relief can be offered too.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Bail out dealers, non-EV owners

To promote sale of EVs, many lucrative incentives like waving road tax are required. Stopping registration of non-electronic two-wheelers only evoked widespread resentment among automobile dealers and vehicle buyers. Robust network of EV charging infrastructure will reassure consumers and reduce anxiety associated with EVs. Financial help for automobile dealers and people possessing non-electronic vehicles should be considered.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Unviable to stop non-EV registration

Promoting EV is a good step, but stopping registration of non-EVs does not seem to be a viable proposition at all. EV is the future of green energy, but many people don't have solar panels or sources of green energy. Imposing green or entry tax was a better option than halting registration of non-electric vehicles.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Publicise EVs, don't coerce buyers

Every coin has two sides. Implementing the EV Policy too has its merits and demerits. The Administration should motivate people to go for EVs. It should publicise the merits of electric vehicles. It must appeal to the public to use EVs to reduce pollution. The Administration must understand that you can take a horse to water but cannot make it drink.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Review policy for public good

Chandigarh is a smart and modern city. It is the need of the hour to have a cleaner environment. This can be done by promoting electric vehicles. Celebrities should endorse EVs. Awareness campaigns should be run to make people understand their advantages. The policy should be reviewed in such a way that not only makes Chandigarh a smarter city but also attracts customers towards EVs.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Provide power at subsidised rates

Numerous charging stations should be built which will serve as a big boost to the sale of EVs. Additionally, the government should also provide electricity to consumers at a subsidised rate for an effective implementation of the policy.

Abeer Manchanda, Chandigarh

QUESTION for next week

The PGI witnessed a massive fire and over 400 patients had to be evacuated. It was later found that the premier hospital has no proper fire safety equipment as well as fire NOC. What steps should be taken to ensure fire safety at the PGI and other hospitals?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]

#Electric Vehicle #Environment #Pollution