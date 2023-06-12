Open house: What measures should MC take while setting up new waste plant at Dadu Majra?

The setting up of a new processing plant is certainly going to prove a health hazard for the nearby residents. It should be installed under the supervision of a committee consisting of senior officials of the UT Health Department. There should be no compromise with the health of residents.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

QUESTION Given the high cost of electric vehicles, limited options and the absence of a ban on registration of such vehicles in Panchkula and Mohali, is the decision of the Chandigarh Administration to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers appropriate? Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]

Select firm with adequate infra

First and foremost, tender for processing waste should be allotted to a company with experience and adequate state-of-the-art equipment. Further, 24x7 processing would ensure garbage does not pile up again. Residents, on the part, should start segregating waste. Medical check-up of residents should be done regularly to identify any infection or virus contacted due to living in the vicinity of a huge quantity of waste. A high-rise boundary wall should be built around the plant to maintain the beauty of the city. DDT and air fresheners should sprinkled regularly in nearby areas.

Kirpal Singh

Raise high wall around new site

The waste dumping ground near residential location at Dhanas has already made the life of people miserable. The MC should ensure the machinery is in place before dumping garbage at the new site. There should be a high boundary wall around the new plant. The civic body should ensure prevention of fire incidents. It should also take care that residents don't have to bear with foul smell.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Carry out risk assessment first

It is important to conduct a thorough risk assessment before starting operations. This involves identifying potential hazards and developing effective measures to manage them. It is also essential to train employees on these measures so that they can respond appropriately in case of an emergency. Secondly, regular maintenance checks should be carried out on all equipment to reduce the risk of accident. Thirdly, strict adherence to environmental regulations is crucial for protecting both employees and residents from harmful pollutants. Proper waste disposal methods must also be implemented safely and responsibly.

Jeevan Jyoti

Ensure no harm to residents' health

Before setting a waste processing plant near the residential area in Dadu Majra, the MC should take all measures to make sure people living in the area are not exposed to health hazards. A waste plant produces harmful gases and contaminates water in the area. Fire safety is another issue that the authorities must keep in mind. Health insurance must be provided to the people living near the waste processing plant.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Keep air around plant site clean

The waste management plant must have a boundary wall. Tree and air-purifying plants should be grown all around the site to deal with the foul smell emanating from waste. An instrument to measure air quality should be installed at the site. It will help in regularly monitoring the air quality index. Precautions must be taken to prevent fire mishaps in the collected waste, as it releases toxic gases that are hazardous to people. Those living near the site must grow plants at home.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Follow provisions of Environmental law

According to Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, everyone has the right to live in a pollution-free environment. If the Municipal Corporation has to set up a waste processing plant next to a residential area, it should follow the provisions of the Environment Act 1986. These include air and water quality monitoring, noise and odour control, environmental impact assessment and health and safety measures. By adhering to these measures, the authorities can mitigate the potential negative impacts of a waste management plant and create a safer and healthier environment for nearby residents.

Dr Nisha

Pb, Hry should offer land for plant

Chandigarh does not have space away from residential area to dump garbage. If the states of Punjab and Haryana can stake claim on the UT, they must also provide land to help the capital deal with the uphill task of garbage. A waste processing plant should be set up away from human habitat. If the states fail to help out, the administration must approach the Centre to get land away from the city for setting up a new trash management unit.

Kuldip Singh, Mohali

Assess impact on environment

Before setting up a waste processing plant near residential areas, authorities should conduct an environmental impact assessment to evaluate potential effects on air, water and soil. Keeping it away from a residential area is crucial to minimise health hazards and nuisance issues. Using advanced technology and emission controls, along with comprehensive health and safety measures, is vital.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Plant should process whole city waste

Scientifically proven infrastructure must be used for the new plant. Its capacity must match the waste generated in Chandigarh daily. Residents should segregate dry and wet waste before giving it to garbage collectors.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Hear out all stakeholders

Finally, the MC has woken up from deep slumber after a gap of three years and plans to set up a new waste processing plant at Dadu Majra. Since, its location is next to a residential area, the move is expected to draw opposition. It is better to involve all stakeholders, including elected representatives, in giving the plan a shape. The MC should hire a team of experts and engineers to monitor the functioning of the new plant.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Rid area residents of foul smell

The Municipal Corporation has decided to establish a new waste processing plant at Dadu Majra, which will be in the vicinity of a residential area. It will lead to foul smell in the area and affect the health of residents. The MC should take care that no toxic gas is released into the atmosphere due to processing of waste.

Vaishnavi

Save residents from air, noise pollution

Ideally, the location of a waste plant should have been away from a residential area. But since it is not the case, the MC should implement effective odour-control mechanism to prevent unpleasant smell from spreading to the residential areas adjacent to the site. Air pollution control systems must be installed. Measures should be taken to control noise pollution. The civic body must establish a robust monitoring system to regularly assess the plant operations, emissions and compliance with environment regulations.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Stench suffocating for kids, elderly

People living in the area around the garbage dumping site are already suffering from foul smell emanating from the site. It is suffocating for children and the elderly. Another nuisance is the nearby roads covered with garbage fallen from vehicles transporting waste to the site as these are not properly covered. No wonder, the dumping site is never on the route of VVIP visits to the city from Punjab side.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Residents, officials should join hands

There is a need to improve solid waste management and segregation at source so as to carry out systemic reforms. Sanitation in the city is not up to the mark in the City Beautiful. Despite paying a fortune to the sanitation firms, the city lacks in 'Swachhata'. The authorities need to be practical and residents should also understand their responsibility. Another reason for poor sanitation is insufficient staff and poor infrastructure. The number of carts collecting waste has come down.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Evaluate effect on ecology

To ensure effective waste management and reduce its negative impact, it is crucial to follow a number of steps that include choosing a suitable site and evaluating the environmental impact, including health risks, water quality and air pollution. Adhering to the rules and regulations and obtaining approval from the authorities concerned is equally important.

Geetanjali Kapoor, Chandigarh

Just can’t escape by setting up new plant

The existing garbage treatment plant at Dadu Majra has outlived its life. Over the years, there has been a sizeable increase in urbanisation and so is the quantum of waste generated in the city. In view of this, setting up a new plant with an increased capacity to process garbage is quintessential. However, the authorities must keep in mind the safety of residents nearby, who are exposed to health hazards and unhygienic conditions due to waste processing.

SS Arora, Mohali

MC failed miserably in clearing dump

The dumping site is a serious health hazard to the residents of the city. The smoke emanating from the site during fire incidents is full of toxic elements. It poses risk of damage to skin, eyes and lungs of city residents. Most vulnerable sections are children, sick and the elderly. The MC has failed miserably in its responsibility to clear the mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra. It has jumped several deadlines. Either the MC should shift the dumping site out of the city or set up a state-of-the art solid waste management plant.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Civic body should review decision

The Municipal Corporation must review its plan to set up a new waste processing plant at Dadu Majra because area residents have been facing a bad smell for a long time. The MC must some place away from a residential area to set up a new plant. The residents of this area also have the fundamental right to live a better life just like other residents of the city.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Plant design should suit area residents

As the residential area is nearby, the specification of plant and civil structure should ensure that residents are not affected. No effluent should reach the residential area and it should be ensure the air is not polluted. The capacity of the plant should be well above the quantity of waste generated in the city daily so that nothing is left to be dumped at the site. The decision should be taken early and early commissioning should be ensured.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Find site away from Dadu Majra

Poor planning earlier led to a mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra. Now, the MC is going to set up a new plant, it must find a new site for it so that the pressure on the current sie is decreased. The MC may seek one-time budget from the Centre to clear the Dadu Majra dumping ground of the entire waste.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Enforce segregation of waste at source

Segregation of waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable at source should be punitively enforced in the city, so that the green waste can be processed without much ado. For the non-biodegradable waste, the new processing plant should be designed in such a way that it has solar panels for energy input and an air-purification system.

Hrishikesh Bharat, Chandigarh

Ensure there is no stench around

A new waste processing plant at Dadu Majra is not a welcome step. However, if it has to be implemented, the authorities concerned must ensure that it has technology to prevent stench of waste from spreading. The authorities should also prevent the garbage from piling up. Residents should be asked to wear a mask when in proximity to the site.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Brainstorm steps to control pollution

A dedicated team of senior officials of the UT Administration, the municipal corporation and the Chandigarh Pollution Control Board must put in place all required pollution-control measures to save residents, flora and fauna near the site from dangerous and life-threatening hazards.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh