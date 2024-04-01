Open House: What measures should the Chandigarh Administration take to ensure protection of heritage items?

To safeguard Chandigarh’s heritage items, the UT Administration can leverage technology. Install high-definition, tamper-evident CCTV cameras with motion sensors at heritage sites. Implement a QR code system on each item, linking to a detailed online registry. This empowers citizens to report suspicious activity and aids swift police recovery efforts. These measures, coupled with public awareness campaigns will create a digital net around Chandigarh’s heritage, deterring thieves and fostering community stewardship.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Ban sale, export of heritage items

The administration should declare all the heritage items in the city to fall under the Art Treasures Act. This would ban the sale or export of heritage items, and violators would have to face imprisonment for at least six months and up to three years. Secondly, under the intellectual property laws, the designs of these items should be registered to stop the sale and production of replicas. Thirdly, tracking chips should be installed in these items.

Ajay Jagga, Chandigarh

Police need to be vigilant

Heritage items are very important, but they have been stolen for a long time due to the negligence of the administration. Crimes such as snatching, murders, and theft in the city have been on the rise. Stringent laws need to be in place to protect against the theft of heritage items. Police officials need to be deployed at these sites, and the police personnel need to be vigilant.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Give special ID codes for items

Heritage items are important, not just for their value but also for their beauty. Every heritage item should be given a special ID code so that if any is lost or stolen, it can be recovered easily. The UT Administration needs to maintain record books of these items, and strict punishments need to be awarded to anyone who tries to steal them.

Antra Rakheja, Chandigarh

Education and awareness the key

Heritage preserves and promotes cultural identity, connecting the present and future generations with their roots. It fosters a sense of continuity, allowing society to understand and appreciate its history, traditions, and values. It is challenging to manage and protect the rich cultural heritage of India, especially due to a lack of funds. It is our civic responsibility to acknowledge and honour our heritage and tradition. Education and awareness are key to preserving heritage. Installing CCTV cameras near heritage items will be a great help.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Shift items to protected areas

It has been observed that stolen heritage items, like furniture from Chandigarh, have been auctioned in various countries at exorbitant prices. The remaining items, such as manholes, have been stolen by drug addicts and sold in the market. Such heritage items should be shifted to protected areas, and stringent action needs to be taken against anyone who tries to steal them.

Wg Cdr JS Mihas (retd), Mohali

Set up nakas at city borders

To stop the theft of heritage items from the city, the police need to be vigilant, especially at the borders of the city. They should set up nakas at the borders of the city. The Chandigarh MC must ask the councillors and the residents of the city to keep a count of the heritage items in their respective areas. Last but not least, the municipal corporation must remove all the heritage manholes or any other items in the heritage category and put them in its own safe custody to rule out the question of theft.

Savita Kuthiala

Deploy security at heritage sites

The UT Administration should establish a dedicated heritage preservation committee to aid in identification and recovery efforts. CCTV cameras and tracking devices should be installed to monitor heritage sites and deter thieves. The police need to conduct regular inspections at heritage sites.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Build museum to preserve heritage

A number of manhole covers, designed by the French architect Le Corbusier, have gone missing from the city in the past decade. In 2019, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation decided to replace all heritage manhole covers with concrete ones; however, the heritage ones are still in place. The UT Administration and police must take steps to stop such theft and plan to preserve the heritage items in a gallery or museum, as these are really precious and important for history.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Utilise drone technology

The UT Administration should take the necessary steps to preserve the heritage items of the city immediately. CCTV cameras need to be installed, and guards need to be deployed to preserve all the invaluable heritage items of the city. The use of drone technology should be helpful to stop the theft of heritage items from the city.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Display legacy items in museums

Heritage furniture should be put on display in museums, art galleries, and other tourist places to avoid theft. There should be a tab on bureaucrats, as Le Corbusier’s legacy is auctioned many times in foreign countries. Putting heritage items publicly on roads or government offices will lead to theft.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Multifaceted approach needed

To safeguard Chandigarh’s heritage, the UT Administration should document items, install surveillance, engage the community, and strengthen legal protection. Community awareness campaigns and partnerships with residents, NGOs, and experts will ensure successful heritage preservation.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

WHAs need to assist in heritage protection

The UT Administration needs to cover the heritage manholes with cages made of thick iron rods to deter thieves. The Chandigarh police need to be vigilant so that no one is able to steal heritage items in the city easily. The WHAs can also help the Chandigarh Administration keep the manholes safe. Le Carbusier’s legacy has to be maintained in the city.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Set up museum for legacy items

The UT Administration needs to set up a heritage museum where heritage items can be placed, and other items that are related to Chandigarh’s history could also be kept here for future generations.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Maintain record of all articles

Smuggling of invaluable heritage items out of the city is a cause of great concern. The UT Administration and police need to collaborate to protect these items. CCTV cameras need to be set up near these items, and the police need to maintain vigil in the areas where heritage items are placed. The administration needs to maintain a record of these items. The UT Administration could also establish a museum to display these items there, and these invaluable items are safe.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Shift heritage items to museums

Why not remove all the heritage items of the city and place them in a museum to protect them from theft and auction? All the heritage manholes in the city need to be removed from their spots and placed in a museum in the city to prevent theft.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Replace heritage manholes in city

It is a matter of concern that heritage items in the city have become easy targets for thieves because of a lack of proper security. Since these heritage items are the pride of the city, they need to be preserved at all costs for future generations. These manhole covers need to be replaced with concrete, and they should be placed in a museum.

Gobind Ahuja, Chandigarh

City Police need to be vigilant

The police and UT administration need to be vigilant to protect these heritage items. Petty thieves steal these items to make a fast buck; however, they do not realise that they are taking away a part of the city’s history. As far as manholes are concerned, they should be attached in such a way that they can be lifted for cleaning purposes only. The police should issue strict instructions to scrap dealers in the area and report any such deals that come to them.

Surinder Paul Wadhwa, Mohali

Ensure Jail term for thieves of heritage

A jail term of at least three years should be mandatory for theft of heritage items of the city to deter thieves from ruining the legacy of the city. The criminals do not fear the outdated laws and continue to commit thefts throughout.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Heritage items should have security tags

To safeguard Chandigarh’s heritage, the UT Administration should implement smart security tags on all such items to ensure real-time tracking. Additionally, public awareness campaigns can educate citizens about the value of heritage items. Strict legal repercussions may also deter thieves from stealing such items.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Multi-pronged approach needed

The UT Administration can safeguard Chandigarh’s heritage with a multi-pronged approach. Install high-definition CCTV cameras with real-time monitoring in heritage zones. Embed chips within valuable manholes to deter thieves and enable swift recovery. Partner with local communities to create a ‘heritage watch’ programme, empowering residents to report suspicious activity. By combining technology, community engagement, and innovative security measures, Chandigarh’s unique character can be protected.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Track heritage items with GPS tags

To safeguard Chandigarh’s heritage, it needs to make a mobile application to allow citizens to report suspicious activity and track heritage object locations with GPS tags. This empowers the public and deters theft through constant surveillance.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Stringent security measures needed

To safeguard Chandigarh’s heritage, the UT Administration should implement stringent security measures. This includes installing surveillance cameras in key areas, employing round-the-clock security patrols, and engaging the community in heritage protection efforts through awareness campaigns and volunteer programs. Additionally, using tamper-proof locks and marking heritage items with unique identifiers can deter theft and aid in recovery efforts.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Raise awareness among residents

To safeguard heritage items like the stolen manhole cover in Chandigarh, the UT Administration should enact stringent security measures. These could include installing CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas, patrolling by law enforcement, implementing regular inspections of heritage sites, and engaging with the community to raise awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage items. Additionally, establishing a dedicated task force to monitor and protect heritage assets would be beneficial in preventing future thefts.

Shivansh Goel, Ambala

Secure items properly to deter thieves

The stolen heritage items are smuggled out of the country where they fetch high prices. The Chandigarh Administration should fix these heritage manholes in place so that no one could take them out easily. The administration needs to install CCTV cameras to deter criminals. The police need to patrol these areas and maintain vigilance to protect the heritage items of the city.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Create Chandigarh heritage committee

A Chandigarh heritage committee may be constituted to prepare a list of all the heritage items in the city. Police officials need to increase patrolling in the areas where heritage items are placed. Stringent punishments should be given to thieves who try to steal heritage items. These heritage manhole covers may be replaced by RCC covers, and these heritage covers should be kept at a museum. The sale and purchase of these covers should be banned in the city.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Counselling sessions for students

The Chandigarh Administration needs to install CCTV cameras in the city to prevent the theft of all the heritage items of the city. Awareness campaigns should be organised for students to keep them on the right path and save them from juvenile homes.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Celebrate ‘Heritage Day’ in Chandigarh

The authorities must keep a record of all the heritage items present in the city. A heritage protection squad needs to be created and stationed in areas where heritage items are placed to deter thieves. A ‘Heritage Day’ needs to be celebrated in the city to raise awareness about the importance of the preservation of such items in the city.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Heritage items a part of history

Heritage items hold a part of the history of the city and need to be preserved and protected at all costs. Create separate museums in the city to keep the heritage items there. Install CCTV cameras wherever heritage items are present in the city to deter thieves. Awareness campaigns should be organised to educate people about the importance of these items.

Manju Malhotra Phool, Chandigarh

Sensitise people about heritage items

The Chandigarh Administration may think of setting up a ‘Heritage Directorate’ to take care of all the activities related to the heritage items in the city. There should be CCTV cameras wherever these articles are kept or displayed. Awareness drives should be undertaken to sensitise people regarding the worth of such items.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav

