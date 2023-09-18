Open house: What measures should the Chandigarh administration take to improve the air quality?

Should encourage use of e-vehicles

The surge in the number of two- and four-wheelers on our city roads is driving up the air pollution levels in Chandigarh. Besides, air conditioners also add to air pollution. The city administration should encourage the use of e-vehicles, set up urban gardens, plant more trees, set up wind tunnels and install smart traffic lights. Low emission zones should also be set up. The use of public transit services should be boosted to bring down the pollution levels.

N P S Sohal

Phase out diesel vehicles

There is a need to stop using diesel vehicles like buses, trucks, cars and tractors, among others. Car pooling should be mandated. The city residents should prefer the use of CTU buses over cabs. Besides, there is a need to check the celebratory use of fireworks.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Replace diesel buses with electric ones

The administration should adopt strict measures to keep the vehicles causing air pollution in check. More trees should be planted, and the authorities should keep an eye on the industries contributing to air pollution. The use of electric vehicles should be promoted. Diesel-run government buses — a major source of air pollution — should be replaced with electric vehicles. Every citizen is entitled to clean air. The administration must take steps to bring down the air pollution levels.

Prof HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Promote use of public transport facilities

The UT Administration should promote the use of public transport and non-motorised vehicles. This will help slash the number of vehicles on the city roads, and subsequently, the step will bring down the air pollution levels. More trees should be planted to improve the air quality. There is a need to enforce stricter emission standards for vehicles. Members of the general public should be sensitised about the significance of good air quality. Public awareness campaigns and school programmes should be held to that end.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Use electric or CNG vehicles

The UT Administration should consider switching to electric vehicles or the ones that run on compressed natural gas (CNG). Investing in renewable energy sources will be a step in the right direction, as it will help us reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There is also a need for better waste management.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Foster a culture of cleanliness

To transform Chandigarh’s air quality and elevate its ranking, the UT Administration must embark on a visionary journey. Implement stringent emission controls, incentivise the use of electric vehicles, and create lush urban forests. Foster a culture of cleanliness by engaging citizens through art installations and competitions, making clean air a matter of pride. Develop smart technology for real-time air quality monitoring and disseminate data for public awareness. Introduce policies to reduce industrial pollution and promote green industries. Chandigarh’s ascent to the top ranks of the “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan” begins with innovative solutions, environmental stewardship and group efforts.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Ban burning of leaves in open

The burning of leaves or any object in the open should be made a punishable offence, inviting a penalty of Rs 5,000. The roll-out of the tri-city metro should be fast-tracked. There is a need to engage experts and NGOs to come up with tri-city-centric air quality improvement solutions.

H Singh, Chandigarh

Implement strict emission standards

The UT Administration should promote the use of public transport and electric vehicles, and it must encourage the city residents to carpool. There is a need to implement strict emission standards and regulations for factories and industries, which are responsible for releasing a large amount of harmful gases and chemicals into the atmosphere. Besides, the use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydro power should be encouraged. It would help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Engage RWAs, NGOs to sensitise public

One of the main reasons for air pollution is a heavy use of petrol or diesel-run vehicles, which must be controlled so that we rise up in the “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan”. We must also stop burning waste. We must plant more trees to check air pollution. Besides, RWAs and NGOs can play a great role in educating the public on measures to be taken to control air pollution.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Need more efficient waste mgmt system

The subpar performance of Chandigarh in the 2023 “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan” is an eye-opener for the city administration and residents. The Dadu Majra waste plant is a leading contributor to the bad air quality in and around Chandigarh. Hence, there is a need for a more efficient waste management system. Apart from this, unregulated and unchecked commercial manufacturing activities with non-green fuels or energies are also one of the major causes behind the bad air quality in Chandigarh villages.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Police should keep tabs on polluters

The traffic police should be mandated to issue challans to those driving vehicles that cause pollution. “Jugaad” (modified) vehicles, among others, contribute to air pollution, but there is no one to keep a check on them. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) should monitor the efficiency of traffic police and the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities and take compliance reports on a monthly basis to improve the quality of air.

K C Rana, Chandigarh

Make it mandatory to grow plants at home

The city’s poor performance in the “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan” is the result of a lack of coordination between the MC and the administration. The tussle in MC meetings yields no results. Proper segregation and disposal of waste, and a ban on the burning of dry leaves are some measures that can be taken. Besides, city residents should be mandated to grow plants at home.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Hold awareness campaigns

To enhance the quality of air in Chandigarh, the UT Administration should focus on promoting the use of public transport, ensure efficient traffic management, taking some green initiatives, implementing strict industrial regulations and holding public awareness campaigns, among other measures. There is a need for a comprehensive approach to combating pollution.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Install air-purifying towers across city

Traffic snarls on the city roads during rush hour have added to the air pollution. Heavy diesel-run vehicles are, in large part, to blame for the poor air quality. Setting up air-purifying towers may help improve the quality of the air.

Wg Cdr (DR) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Get diesel vehicles off roads

It is telling that Chandigarh, which is home to around 12-13 lakh people, did not fare well in the survey even though the two cities that topped the list are far more heavily populated than it. This is because the authorities in those other cities actually make efforts to keep the air clean. Simply talking does not help. The UT administration should make sure that there are no diesel vehicles on the city roads and that garbage does not pile up on the roads. There is a need to crack down on the violators to improve the quality of the air in the city.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Waste segregation is a must

Chandigarh still has a long way to go to become a smart city. The MC members must work at the grassroots level to improve the situation. The city residents should also do their bit to keep pollution in check. Dry and wet waste must be segregated at home. The authorities must also formulate a concrete plan for solid waste management. Effluent treatment plants (ETPs) must be installed at major hospitals and factories for the treatment of waste. A task force has been formed to visit places like Indore and Goa for a study tour. There is a need to ensure that the tour’s findings are implemented.

Yash Khetarpal

Promote use of battery vehicles

The UT Administration has to take some concrete steps to improve the air quality in the city. The authorities should encourage residents to use battery-operated vehicles by giving them some incentives. The use of old vehicles should be immediately banned. Besides, the city roads should be properly cleaned every night.

Sukhwant Bhullar

Explore use of air purifiers

The UT Administration should promote the use of cleaner technologies and renewable energy sources. The authorities should increase the green cover to improve the air quality. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation must enhance waste segregation in Dadu Majra. Recycling programmes also need an overhaul. Above all, the city residents must be encouraged to use electric vehicles and public transportation facilities.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Need to work on various areas

Specific weightage was assigned to eight identified sectors in the survey, like biomass and municipal solid waste burning, road dust, dust from construction and demolition waste, vehicular emissions, emissions from industries, other emissions and public awareness, among others. Chandigarh needs to work aggressively in all these areas to join the Top 10 club of cities.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Set up panel to fix accountability

The ranking was not just based on the air quality but also on the action taken by the state to improve it. To improve the quality of the air, the city administration and the Municipal Corporation should form a high-level committee to chalk out a fresh plan and fix accountability. A drive should be launched to raise awareness about the matter.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Form fresh traffic guidelines

Fresh traffic rules need to be framed. Citizens should also feel a sense of responsibility and do their bit to reduce the air pollution levels. For example, why keep the engine on when you are waiting for the traffic light to turn green? The vehicles causing air pollution must be reined in. The administration should pay special attention to the green cover in the city.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar

Use mechanical sweepers on roads

Though Chandigarh boasts a 50 per cent green cover, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city generally hovers at unsafe levels. The government and the public must act fast to contain the pollution. First and foremost, diesel- and petrol-run three-wheelers should be phased out. Mechanical sweepers should be used to clean the city roads. Besides, residents must desist from burning garbage in the open.

SS Arora, Mohali

Old vehicles should be banned in city

The administration must impose a ban on vehicles that are 15 years or older, irrespective of what fuel is used in them. Car pooling should be promoted. Last but not least, one must not burn dry leaves in the open, as it can cause short- and long-term health problems.

Savita Kuthiala

Preventing stubble burning a must

Vehicular pollution has been on the rise. Large-scale construction activities in the tri-city have also contributed heavily to air pollution. The burning of stubble during the harvesting season is also one of the key reasons why the air quality has been deteriorating. There is a need for the administration to lay down stringent norms to curtail the activities leading to air pollution. The flow of traffic through the city should be eased and more air-purifying towers should be installed.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav

Crack down on violators

The UT Administration must plant more trees and also tend to the existing ones. The authorities should check that residents do not set fire to garbage in the open. A resident should try using a cycle for a short-distance commute. Strict action should be taken against the violators.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Encourage use of e-vehicles, bikes

The use of flyovers and underpasses can reduce the air pollution levels by up to 75 per cent of air pollution caused by vehicles. The use of electric vehicles and bikes should be promoted. One must not use a four-wheeler to cover a short distance.

DK Badhwar

Impose green tax on vehicles

There has been a big spurt in the number of vehicles in the city. On top of that, the authorities have failed to check the use of plastic. To control the air pollution levels, the administration should impose a green tax on vehicles. Besides, public utility vehicles can be launched for some select offices as a pilot project in the city.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Work together to check air pollution

It is astonishing to know that Chandigarh fared even worse than cities like Delhi and Mumbai in the recent “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan” rankings. It is high time that the authorities take some firm decisions to control the rampant air pollution. A coordination panel must be set up with the involvement of the authorities in Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi to ensure that adequate steps are taken by all the local bodies. The authorities must set up proper monitoring stations to check the air quality. Besides, the pollution-free ‘Raahgiri Day’ should be reintroduced in the city.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Curbing air pollution need of the hour

There has been a rise in the pollution in Chandigarh over the past few years. Chandigarh is a landlocked city with a high vehicular density. The gases emanating from the vehicles are a major source of air pollution. More and more people should be encouraged to adopt eco-friendly means of transport like car pooling and using bicycles, smart bikes or public transport facilities. Sustainable farm practices can be adopted to prevent stubble burning. An awareness campaign is also in order. Locals should be motivated to plant trees.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

