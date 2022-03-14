Open House: What measures should the UT police take to safeguard people from cyber fraud?

Check on malicious sites, apps & awareness need of the hour

Open House: What measures should the UT police take to safeguard people from cyber fraud?

Small awareness videos can help

Senior citizens, who did not know about computers when they were in school, have become so tech savvy. They spend a lot of time on the social media. Fortunately, they have their children and grandchildren, who keep teaching them about computers and mobiles, but there are many, who out of boredom or curiosity get caught in a trap laid by fraudsters and lose money. The UT police should step up awareness drive on cybercrime by erecting hoardings in public parks and sending small awareness videos to educate and caution them.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Every individual has to stay alert

We share our Aadhar number and bank account details with persons, who call on our mobile phones and end up losing money. It’s responsibility of every individual to stay alert and never share confidential information with unknown callers.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Lack of info main cause of cybercrime

Due to lack of information elderly people easily get trapped in phone and email scams, which offer free gifts and prizes. The UT Administration should start awareness campaigns at micro level with the help of media and social welfare organisations to make the public aware of cybercrimes.

Manpreet Kaur Shergill

Teachers can make kids aware of frauds

Workshops on cybercrime must be organised by the RWAs of respective sectors with the assistance of the police in parks where people come for a walk and often indulge in gossip. School teachers can also create awareness about cybercrime among children, who can share information with their grandparents at home and prevent them from falling prey to cyber frauds.

Kahlon Anokh Singh

Share fraudsters’ info with public

To prevent cybercrimes the UT police should have a competent cyber cell whose experts can pinpoint cyber criminals and stop their nefarious acts. The police should also create awareness in public about fake and genuine websites and messages. The people should be apprised about ways to handle mobile data and not share important private information with those, who give attractive offers or false threats of suspension of SIM card or bank accounts. The police should share the info of known fraudsters and fake websites so that people can avoid them.

Bubby Soin, Chandigarh

Educate people to be vigilant

Graph of online frauds is increasing because fraudsters easily lure gullible public with promises of quick and high returns on their investments. Need of the hour is that we should not disclose our personal information to unknown persons. The government should come up with heavy punishment to culprits. Senior citizens must be educated about how to avoid online frauds by holding seminars and online classes.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Depute bankers to help senior citizens

The cybercrime cell of the UT police must get into action. The elderly people are not in such a condition to make out criminal intentions of fraudsters, who call or text them to rob them. Senior citizens must be guided from time to time so that they may not fall prey to cyber fraudsters. If possible, some trustworthy bank personnel should be deputed to help elderly persons. The culprits should be brought to the book at the earliest.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

UT cyber cell must have more experts

Senior citizens are more prone to cyber frauds as they often depend upon others for internet banking, ATM withdrawals and credit cards related issues. Mobile phone service providers should come up with a caller tune, which reminds users about refraining from giving details of their Aadhar number, PAN card and bank accounts to unknown callers. The UT cybercrime cell should have more experts to apprehend fraudsters.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Strengthen reporting, resolution system

Though a dedicated cybercrime cell already exists in Chandigarh, criminals continue to engage in nefarious activities with impunity. The need of the hour is to strengthen the reporting and resolution system of cybercrimes by deploying more experts in the UT cyber cell. Awareness campaigns should also be launched by the police and the Administration about types of cybercrimes and how to prevent them.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Keep yourself updated with cyber frauds

Residents of the UT must keep themselves updated about cyber frauds. Every time, fraudsters come up new methods to cheat innocent people. Cybercrime should be reported to the police. Sometimes it may be possible that the victim is able to recover his/her lost money.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Provide Training on how to use apps

With the boost in digital technology and rising internet transactions there has been a rise in online frauds. Most vulnerable are senior citizens and young children as they are not trained to handle latest mobile apps. Banks should have make their account holders aware of cyber frauds. For this purpose training sessions can be organised by banks for their account holders on how to use mobile apps safely.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Nightmare for victims and authorities

With the advancement of the digital technology and transactions, online frauds have become a reality and a nightmare for victims and the authorities. Fraudsters call people while posing as authorised representatives of banks or utility services providers. They send online link to people and siphon money from their accounts. The authorities must have latest technology and experts to trace cyber criminals.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

Organise camps to guide public

The Administration has failed to check rising cybercrime cases in the UT. People, especially senior citizens, should be educated about cyber frauds. The police and banks can arrange camps to guide innocent public about using apps and internet banking safely. The people should also be alerted about tricks of fraudsters.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Strengthen cyber security authentication

The Administration should strengthen cybersecurity multilayer authentication to prevent cybercrime. Awareness necessary about online transactions is necessary. There should be a check on invalid apps, social media and sites. Residents should act responsibly while handling online platforms.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Banks should issue advisory for people

Senior citizens easily fall prey to online fraudsters because they are not aware of mobile apps and online platforms. Senior citizens must check official websites, emails, phone numbers and social media handles of persons and entities they wish to deal with. In case of any suspicion, they can look up the domain name of the email received to verify its authenticity. Do not share OTPs or personal details with anyone. Banks should issue advisory about frauds.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Banks involved to some extent

How do fraudsters’ procure bank details of their victims is a mystery. To some extent banks are also involved in revealing data to big companies, who in turn transfer it to call centres. Above all, most frauds are committed by persons working in call centres. To avoid falling prey to these fraudsters, the authorities should advise customers to visit banks to get their personal data updated. Banks should instruct employees not to call customers.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Serious probe can solve cybercrime

No doubt in recent years, there has been a spurt in cybercrime cases not only in Chandigarh, but in whole country and globally. The police must inquire why cases are not registered after receiving complaints about cyber frauds? The lack of seriousness in investigations and corruption are the main reasons why many cybercrime cases remain unsolved.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Senior citizens not tech savvy

Chandigarh is a city of senior citizens and most of them are not computer or tech savvy. If senior citizens are to be protected from such fraudsters they should be made aware of cyber criminals’ modus operandi. The police must arrange meetings with senior citizens to educate them about such frauds.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Better cyber laws needed

During the pandemic people were left with no option, but to go digital. This led to rise in cybercrime cases. Strict laws can inculcate a sense of security among people and help them carry out transactions without any fear of fraud. Digital signatures, e governance and checks on privacy breach need to be strengthened.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Cops find it difficult to trace culprits

Cybercrime is on the rise. Even cops find it difficult to trace culprits. I too became a victim of cybercrime recently, when I made a payment at a website. Neither did I receive my order nor refund of the amount paid online. Fraudulent sites are becoming common these days. Framing strict laws and thorough online policing can curb cybercrime in the UT.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Organised gangs behind cyber frauds

The downside of the usage of digital transactions is rising cyber frauds. Many gullible people, including senior citizens, are losing their hard earned money in digital frauds. There are organised gangs and international networks, which are defrauding people in the name of lucrative offers. Banks and cybercrime police have to continue educating people about precautions to be taken while carrying out digital transactions.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Tighten noose around fraudsters

Day in and day out, we hear about cybercrimes in the city and elsewhere in the country. Victims include common men and educated strata of society. Unsuspecting senior citizens, however, are the soft targets of cybercrime mongers. The elderly tend to get easily trapped into fraudsters’ evil designs without verifying their credentials. The UT police need to go the hard way to check cyber frauds by awarding the strictest possible punishment.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Make Use of full internet security suite

Internet has become indispensable tool for information, communication, business and entertainment. Cyber security is concerned issue as criminals and malicious insiders are disrupting and harming the IT system. Many of us are new to services like net banking and online shopping. One can protect themselves against cybercrime by using of full service internet security suite, keep changing passwords and never share OTP with unknown callers.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Use https websites

Senior citizens are the worst victims of this malice because they are seldom tech savvy. We should not download anything from a link that is not from a trusted source. People should not share their OTP, PIN or password. Don’t download app from a non-trusted source. Always remember your username, password and do not save it in your phone or desktop. Use HTTPs websites. In case of fraud, the person concerned must report to Central special cyber cell number 1930 or on online portal https:/cyber-crime.gov.in/or nearby police station or cyber cell of the UT police as early as possible, but not later than three days.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Greed, ignorance behind cybercrime

The main cause of increasing cybercrime is greed and ignorance. Fraudsters are taking advantage of this weakness of human nature. Reserve Bank of India is doing its bit to spread awareness about not to share bank details, IDs or OTP with any person. Cyber awareness camps should be organised in coordination with residents’ welfare associations. Youngsters should teach elders about following cyber security measures. TV channels must air programmes related to cybercrime prevention.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Johar (retd), Chandigarh

QUESTION

Clearing the mountain of waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground has turned into an uphill task for the Municipal Corporation. The first phase of legacy waste mining to clear garbage has already missed the June 2021 deadline with only 60 per cent work done till now. The bioremediation of the waste in the second phase would take another four years. What needs to be done to clear the dumping ground in a time-bound manner?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to openhouse@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

2
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal's Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

3
Nation

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, 'Chintan Shivir' to be held after Parliament session

4
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

5
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

6
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone says she was 'made to feel like a person of colour', netizens lash out

7
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

8
Nation

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for 'ramming' Land Rover into DCP's car; later released on bail

9
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

10
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

Don't Miss

View All
The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her
Entertainment

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Top Stories

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple

Five pilots die in six months; no decision yet on ageing copter

Five pilots die in six months; no decision yet on ageing copter

Efforts to replace Cheetah copters fail to materialise

Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

Leaders tell Sonia Gandhi she needs to be cautious of those ...

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Acid attack: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Minor girl gang-raped, two women among 4 booked

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP’s car

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

'This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs'

ACS reviews all arrangements

... & state readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive in district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College