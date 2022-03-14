Open House: What measures should the UT police take to safeguard people from cyber fraud?

Small awareness videos can help

Senior citizens, who did not know about computers when they were in school, have become so tech savvy. They spend a lot of time on the social media. Fortunately, they have their children and grandchildren, who keep teaching them about computers and mobiles, but there are many, who out of boredom or curiosity get caught in a trap laid by fraudsters and lose money. The UT police should step up awareness drive on cybercrime by erecting hoardings in public parks and sending small awareness videos to educate and caution them.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Every individual has to stay alert

We share our Aadhar number and bank account details with persons, who call on our mobile phones and end up losing money. It’s responsibility of every individual to stay alert and never share confidential information with unknown callers.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Lack of info main cause of cybercrime

Due to lack of information elderly people easily get trapped in phone and email scams, which offer free gifts and prizes. The UT Administration should start awareness campaigns at micro level with the help of media and social welfare organisations to make the public aware of cybercrimes.

Manpreet Kaur Shergill

Teachers can make kids aware of frauds

Workshops on cybercrime must be organised by the RWAs of respective sectors with the assistance of the police in parks where people come for a walk and often indulge in gossip. School teachers can also create awareness about cybercrime among children, who can share information with their grandparents at home and prevent them from falling prey to cyber frauds.

Kahlon Anokh Singh

Share fraudsters’ info with public

To prevent cybercrimes the UT police should have a competent cyber cell whose experts can pinpoint cyber criminals and stop their nefarious acts. The police should also create awareness in public about fake and genuine websites and messages. The people should be apprised about ways to handle mobile data and not share important private information with those, who give attractive offers or false threats of suspension of SIM card or bank accounts. The police should share the info of known fraudsters and fake websites so that people can avoid them.

Bubby Soin, Chandigarh

Educate people to be vigilant

Graph of online frauds is increasing because fraudsters easily lure gullible public with promises of quick and high returns on their investments. Need of the hour is that we should not disclose our personal information to unknown persons. The government should come up with heavy punishment to culprits. Senior citizens must be educated about how to avoid online frauds by holding seminars and online classes.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Depute bankers to help senior citizens

The cybercrime cell of the UT police must get into action. The elderly people are not in such a condition to make out criminal intentions of fraudsters, who call or text them to rob them. Senior citizens must be guided from time to time so that they may not fall prey to cyber fraudsters. If possible, some trustworthy bank personnel should be deputed to help elderly persons. The culprits should be brought to the book at the earliest.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

UT cyber cell must have more experts

Senior citizens are more prone to cyber frauds as they often depend upon others for internet banking, ATM withdrawals and credit cards related issues. Mobile phone service providers should come up with a caller tune, which reminds users about refraining from giving details of their Aadhar number, PAN card and bank accounts to unknown callers. The UT cybercrime cell should have more experts to apprehend fraudsters.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Strengthen reporting, resolution system

Though a dedicated cybercrime cell already exists in Chandigarh, criminals continue to engage in nefarious activities with impunity. The need of the hour is to strengthen the reporting and resolution system of cybercrimes by deploying more experts in the UT cyber cell. Awareness campaigns should also be launched by the police and the Administration about types of cybercrimes and how to prevent them.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Keep yourself updated with cyber frauds

Residents of the UT must keep themselves updated about cyber frauds. Every time, fraudsters come up new methods to cheat innocent people. Cybercrime should be reported to the police. Sometimes it may be possible that the victim is able to recover his/her lost money.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Provide Training on how to use apps

With the boost in digital technology and rising internet transactions there has been a rise in online frauds. Most vulnerable are senior citizens and young children as they are not trained to handle latest mobile apps. Banks should have make their account holders aware of cyber frauds. For this purpose training sessions can be organised by banks for their account holders on how to use mobile apps safely.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Nightmare for victims and authorities

With the advancement of the digital technology and transactions, online frauds have become a reality and a nightmare for victims and the authorities. Fraudsters call people while posing as authorised representatives of banks or utility services providers. They send online link to people and siphon money from their accounts. The authorities must have latest technology and experts to trace cyber criminals.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

Organise camps to guide public

The Administration has failed to check rising cybercrime cases in the UT. People, especially senior citizens, should be educated about cyber frauds. The police and banks can arrange camps to guide innocent public about using apps and internet banking safely. The people should also be alerted about tricks of fraudsters.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Strengthen cyber security authentication

The Administration should strengthen cybersecurity multilayer authentication to prevent cybercrime. Awareness necessary about online transactions is necessary. There should be a check on invalid apps, social media and sites. Residents should act responsibly while handling online platforms.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Banks should issue advisory for people

Senior citizens easily fall prey to online fraudsters because they are not aware of mobile apps and online platforms. Senior citizens must check official websites, emails, phone numbers and social media handles of persons and entities they wish to deal with. In case of any suspicion, they can look up the domain name of the email received to verify its authenticity. Do not share OTPs or personal details with anyone. Banks should issue advisory about frauds.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Banks involved to some extent

How do fraudsters’ procure bank details of their victims is a mystery. To some extent banks are also involved in revealing data to big companies, who in turn transfer it to call centres. Above all, most frauds are committed by persons working in call centres. To avoid falling prey to these fraudsters, the authorities should advise customers to visit banks to get their personal data updated. Banks should instruct employees not to call customers.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Serious probe can solve cybercrime

No doubt in recent years, there has been a spurt in cybercrime cases not only in Chandigarh, but in whole country and globally. The police must inquire why cases are not registered after receiving complaints about cyber frauds? The lack of seriousness in investigations and corruption are the main reasons why many cybercrime cases remain unsolved.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Senior citizens not tech savvy

Chandigarh is a city of senior citizens and most of them are not computer or tech savvy. If senior citizens are to be protected from such fraudsters they should be made aware of cyber criminals’ modus operandi. The police must arrange meetings with senior citizens to educate them about such frauds.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Better cyber laws needed

During the pandemic people were left with no option, but to go digital. This led to rise in cybercrime cases. Strict laws can inculcate a sense of security among people and help them carry out transactions without any fear of fraud. Digital signatures, e governance and checks on privacy breach need to be strengthened.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Cops find it difficult to trace culprits

Cybercrime is on the rise. Even cops find it difficult to trace culprits. I too became a victim of cybercrime recently, when I made a payment at a website. Neither did I receive my order nor refund of the amount paid online. Fraudulent sites are becoming common these days. Framing strict laws and thorough online policing can curb cybercrime in the UT.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Organised gangs behind cyber frauds

The downside of the usage of digital transactions is rising cyber frauds. Many gullible people, including senior citizens, are losing their hard earned money in digital frauds. There are organised gangs and international networks, which are defrauding people in the name of lucrative offers. Banks and cybercrime police have to continue educating people about precautions to be taken while carrying out digital transactions.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Tighten noose around fraudsters

Day in and day out, we hear about cybercrimes in the city and elsewhere in the country. Victims include common men and educated strata of society. Unsuspecting senior citizens, however, are the soft targets of cybercrime mongers. The elderly tend to get easily trapped into fraudsters’ evil designs without verifying their credentials. The UT police need to go the hard way to check cyber frauds by awarding the strictest possible punishment.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Make Use of full internet security suite

Internet has become indispensable tool for information, communication, business and entertainment. Cyber security is concerned issue as criminals and malicious insiders are disrupting and harming the IT system. Many of us are new to services like net banking and online shopping. One can protect themselves against cybercrime by using of full service internet security suite, keep changing passwords and never share OTP with unknown callers.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Use https websites

Senior citizens are the worst victims of this malice because they are seldom tech savvy. We should not download anything from a link that is not from a trusted source. People should not share their OTP, PIN or password. Don’t download app from a non-trusted source. Always remember your username, password and do not save it in your phone or desktop. Use HTTPs websites. In case of fraud, the person concerned must report to Central special cyber cell number 1930 or on online portal https:/cyber-crime.gov.in/or nearby police station or cyber cell of the UT police as early as possible, but not later than three days.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Greed, ignorance behind cybercrime

The main cause of increasing cybercrime is greed and ignorance. Fraudsters are taking advantage of this weakness of human nature. Reserve Bank of India is doing its bit to spread awareness about not to share bank details, IDs or OTP with any person. Cyber awareness camps should be organised in coordination with residents’ welfare associations. Youngsters should teach elders about following cyber security measures. TV channels must air programmes related to cybercrime prevention.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Johar (retd), Chandigarh

