Open House: What needs to be done to rid Chandigarh of illegal cables/wires?

Launch helpline to lodge complaints

Nuisance created in residential area by loosely hanging cables and wires should not go unreported . The UT Administration should launch a helpline on which residents can complain about cables and wire hanging on electricity poles and trees and take action in this connection.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Open invitation to mishaps

There is a web of wires and cables outside almost every house in the City Beautiful. Such cables and wires alongside roads are an open invitation for accidents. These wires are property of cable operators and internet service providers. When companies take permission from the authorities to instal cables and wires, how come the former does not know about this illegal practice, which has gone unchecked in the city? Cable operators and internet service providers are supposed to lay underground wires. The Administration has to take strict action against violators to keep our UT City Beautiful.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Cables hang precariously alongside a road in Sector 20. - File photo

Cables/wires can cause short-circuit

There is no electric pole on which cable operators have not hung their cables/wires. The question is why the authorities especially the Electricity Department allows such practice? Such wires/cables pose a risk to people and property because these can cause a short-circuit on coming in contact with power supply lines. The Administration must physically remove cables/wires from electricity poles and trees. Hefty penalties must be imposed on violators.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Penalise civic body officials

UT residents are at the receiving end because of negligence and apathy of the Municipal Corporation (MC). It’s a free run for Jio, Airtel, BSNL, small-time cable operators and even Electricity Department. They can ruin our footpaths, boundary walls, trees and poles while giving connections to consumers. Even electric cables are hung on bent poles. Service providers claim they have paid to the MC. Civic body engineers have failed to check webs of cables/wires in the city. Unless officials are made accountable nothing will change or improve in the City Beautiful.

Col PS Gill (retd), Chandigarh

Loose Cables Hinder movement of vehicles

The routing of Internet wires and TV cables on roads by vendors give UT an ugly look. These hanging wires/cables have caused road accidents. The mesh of hanging wires on roads also hinder movement of big vehicles. The most important part is that contract of these service providers is passed and cleared by the civic body. Cable operators and Internet service providers do not follow guidelines and dig up roads to erect poles for wires/cables. Also they do not fill potholes created while digging roads.

Wg Cdr Jasbir Singh Minhas (retd.), Mohali

Ban cables/wires on poles & trees

Cluster of cables/wires hanging on electric/telephone poles is common in the tricity. These cables/wires cause accidents. All cables/ wires must be laid underground for the safety of public at large. Standard operating system must be followed by firms providing Internet service and cable operator while laying all types of wires/cables. The Administration should ban hanging of cables/wires on poles and trees in the tricity.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

MC should take serious note of violations

Cable operators leave hang wires intentionally on trees and poles just to provide connection to consumers. The Municipal Corporation (MC) has to deal with this issue strictly. This practice is fraught with risks apart from marring city’s beauty. The MC can entrust the job of checking cables/wires to area councillors. Cable operators must be given notice to remove cables or face cancellation of licence.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

MC’s negligence has spoilt city’s beauty

Chandigarh is well planned and beautiful city. Now, its beauty is being spoilt due to the authorities’ negligence. The Municipal Corporation has failed to remove cables/wires hung on trees and poles in the city. These cables/wires should be removed without giving any prior notice to cable operators and Internet service providers. Fine or punishment should be awarded to defaulters. Licences of cable operators should be cancelled without delay if they hang wires/cables on trees and electricity poles.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Officials not performing duty

Loosely hung cables/wires on poles and trees prove that officials concerned are not performing their duties. Internet wires and TV cables must not be hung on poles by service providers. These should be laid underground. The Municipal Corporation should remove webs of cables/wires to maintain UT’s beauty and for the safety of the public.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Ensure safety of UT residents

The Municipal Corporation (MC) must ensure safety of UT residents. Illegal cables/wires pose a threat to pedestrians, school buses and everyone, who passes underneath these. The more vulnerable are children, who play near trees or electricity poles. During rain, anyone can come in contact with these wires. The MC should strictly warn cable operators and Internet service providers not to hang cables/wires on trees and poles or else get ready to pay penalty.

Gurjot Kaur, Panchkula

Officials to blame for violations

To check the illegal practice of hanging cables/wires on trees and poles, the Municipal Corporation should immediately take action against its officials concerned, who do not take steps to prevent such violations. Officials should be held responsible for the continuation of this practice. Loosely hung cables/wires not only pose risk to humans, but also to animals and birds.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Be strict while issuing licence

The Municipal Corporation will not take action against cable operators and Internet service providers unless some big mishap like Carmel Convent School is reported. The MC should be strict while issuing licences to cable operators. They must be instructed not to hang wires from trees and electricity poles. Heavy penalty should be imposed on violators if norms are not followed.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Not possible without officials’ connivance

Hanging of cables/wires on trees and electricity poles by cable operators and Internet service providers around the city is a shameful act. It’s not surprising that the MC is unaware of such practice. There can be no wrongdoing without the convenience of officials concerned. To check this illegal practice violators must be penalised.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Sector-wise drive to remove cables/wires

Though hanging of cables and wires on poles, trees and other structures is not permitted, the violation is rampant in different parts of the City Beautiful. These are hung by cable TV operators or Internet service providers. The unauthorised cables and wires cause unwarranted inconvenience to the general public and are a threat to their safety. The practice is going on unabated in almost the entire city. Cable TV operators and Internet service providers are supposed to lay underground wires/cables. A strict notice should be issued to cable operators in particular to remove such unauthorised cables/wires. The Municipal Corporation must start a sector-wise campaign to remove illegal wires/cables physically at cost of the service provider.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

A blot on city’s beauty, greenery

Web of hanging wires/cables on trees and poles is a blot on the city’s beauty and greenery. The Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Electricity Department should print contact numbers on their respective bills to report such offences. Also, RWAs should be authorised to check and remove dangling wires/cables from their respective areas after clicking their photographs and uploading these same on portal of the authorities concerned. Last but not the least, the MC should also depute officials to inspect City Beautiful every fortnight for such violations and bring culprits to book.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Hold Official concerned accountable

The menace of dangling cables/ wires is rampant in Chandigarh. All this is termed essential job of people deployed by contractors. Residents cannot raise voice against such violations of cable operators and Internet service providers. Officials responsible for checking dangling cables/wires must be accountable for not performing their duty.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Mohali

Civic body should Act against violations

Obviously, clusters of wires/ cables outside homes, on trees and poles are nuisance. For safety of residents, overhead cables/wires should be removed by the Municipal Corporation. These cables/wires can cause major accidents. The civic body should take action against violations.

Anita Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Complaint to officials concerned might help

Wires/cables hanging loosely on trees and poles can be spotted in several areas of the city. At many places, wire joints are uncovered and can cause short circuit. These are an open invitation to fatal mishaps. Residents should complain to officials concerned to get these overhead wires/cables removed. However, if officials don’t take any steps in this connection, departmental action should be initiated against them.

Ekamnoor Singh, Chandigarh

Regularly inspect wires/cables in city

Failure to curb the menace of illegal wires/cables dangling on trees and poles shows laxity on part of the Municipal Corporation. A strict vigil must be kept on such violations in the city. Electricity Department should check that cable operators and Internet service providers don’t hang wires/cables on poles. An online portal should be launched on which residents can upload pictures of such tangled wires/cables.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Convene meeting of experts, stakeholders

It is true that cables/wires dangling with trees and poles lends an ugly look to the City Beautiful and pose danger to residents. The MC should formulate a policy for cable operators and Internet service providers (ISPs) to ensure wires/cables are laid underground. It is not possible to ban cable operator and ISPs, but they cannot be allowed to carry on their business like this. The MCC must convene a meeting of experts and service providers to arrive at a viable solution to get rid of this nuisance of wires/cables hanging on poles and trees.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Form policy for service providers

Chandigarh is a planned city. It’s beauty and plan has to be maintained by the authorities concerned. The MC must come up with a policy for cable operators and Internet service providers (ISPs) for proper laying of wires/cables. The MC should give time to all stakeholders to clear the mess created by hanging wires/cables.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Urgent call on the issue needed

While walking/commuting on wide open roads and tree-lined boulevards, one comes across loose cables/wires dangling around trees and electricity poles in the city and elsewhere. These wires/cables pose danger to the lives of residents. The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to remove cables/ wires from several points, thus aggravating the problem. The department concerned needs to take an urgent call on checking the practice rampant due to the lackadaisical stance of those at the helm of affairs.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

A concerted effort can lead to solution

It is a common sight to find illegal cables/wires dangling on pavements and roads in Chandigarh. Other than spoiling the aesthetic value of the city, these pose danger to the general public. The issue is serious for walkers as they can get electrocuted if cables/wires come in contact with power supply lines. The MC has to come out with a time-bound plan to remove all these illegal cables and wires. The Electricity Department should immediately remove all cables/wires from poles and penalise those, who do not adhere to advisories. Cable service providers should be asked to lay underground cables/wires. A concerted effort by service providers and the Administration may lead to permanent solution to these eyesores.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Awareness among service providers

It is true that all over the city, illegal wires/cables are a major threat especially to pedestrians. The authorities concerned must start drives to remove all illegal wires/cables in a systematic manner. A grievance helpline should also be launched to report illegal wires and cables. Awareness about threat posed by dangling wires/cables should be created among cable operators and Internet service providers.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Immediate action need of the hour

Wires and cables hanging from poles across the city pose danger to pedestrians and commuters. These wires/cables are broken if a heavy vehicle passes underneath these. These broken wires/cables are seldom repaired immediately, which inconveniences residents. The Municipal Corporation should take immediate action to get cables and wires removed so as to avoid any untoward happening.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Deploy inspectors to check wires/cables

Loosely dangling wires and cables throughout the city besides presenting a bad view, are dangerous and potential cause of serious road mishaps. The Municipal Corporation should deploy inspectors to ensure proper laying of wires/cables by service providers at a safe height with prior approval. Penalty should be imposed on service providers, who don’t take approval for installing cables/wires.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chandigarh

