Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

Don’t let cops pally up with miscreants

The growing number of bad apples in the Police Department is a matter of concern. Frequent job rotations might be a step in the right direction. The staff at the lowest rung can be transferred among different station houses. Cops must be monitored beyond their work hours. Since cops wield influence in society, efforts should be made to ensure that they do not mingle with anti-social elements when they are off duty.

NPS Sohal

Seek public feedback on cops

Cops should be posted across stations on a rotational basis. Feedback should be sought from complainants about the cops handling their cases. There are policemen out there who moonlight as sports coaches. There is a need to keep tabs on such cops. These days, it is not uncommon for even constables to own cars worth lakhs of rupees. The lavish lifestyle of some low-paid cops might be a red flag. Cops amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income must be under the scanner.

Kirpal Singh

Don’t reinstate suspended cops

A dangerous mix of job security, political connections and power often emboldens many cops to indulge in corrupt practices. A change in the norms is the need of the hour to ensure a speedy dismissal of corrupt, non-performing and disobedient employees. Besides, there is a need to do away with the practice of reinstating cops who had been suspended.

KC Rana

Lay down ethical standards

The Chandigarh Police Department must establish some clear and enforceable professional and ethical standards for all its officers. The personnel should be provided regular training, in line with the relevant guidelines. Strengthening external oversight and accountability mechanisms, such as independent commissions, civilian review boards, ombudspersons or human rights institutions is the need of the hour. Enhancing transparency can help regain public trust.

Gaganpreet Singh

Get rid of bad apples

There are a lot of bad apples in the Indian police force due to old and outdated laws, coupled with the involvement of police officers and politicians in corrupt practices. A tainted cop should be dismissed from service at the drop of a hat. Every year, the under-performing cops should be dismissed.

Ashok Kumar Goel

Enhance probe into internal affairs

To eliminate police misconduct and restore public trust, the Police Department should enhance investigations into internal affairs, safeguard whistleblowers and provide ethics training to their personnel. Transparent and impartial investigations, community oversight, technology integration, and a culture of accountability are essential. Fostering a culture of professionalism reduces the chances of misconduct on part of a cop.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Take plaints against cops seriously

Subordinates require constant supervision, which is clearly missing. Proper feedback on all public servants should be a must. Unless such stringent measures are implemented religiously, the goal of reining in corruption can never be achieved. In a democratic set-up, complaints against public servants should be taken seriously. Besides, there should be room for reform.

Vijay Shukla

Use tech to keep tabs on personnel

It is very unpleasant to hear about instances of Chandigarh police personnel hoodwinking gullible residents for money. There is a need to constantly monitoring such cops’ activities when they are on duty. Technology could be used to keep tabs on police personnel.

Kashvi

Regain public trust

The Police Department is plagued by corruption. Cops often misuse their influence. The delay in action, probe and justice is sowing seeds of fear in the minds of common citizens. Not only should all tainted cops be terminated, but concrete steps should also be taken to regain the lost public trust.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Who will police the police?

The question is, ‘Who will police the police?’ Ordinary citizens trust cops to ensure their safety. However, when those same cops play fast and loose with the law, it emboldens criminals to act without fear.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Radical overhaul need of the hour

The Police Department should zero in on the black sheep in the force. The cops who work hand in glove with criminals threaten the whole law-and-order situation in the Union Territory. The police force mostly deals with crimes and criminals to enforce order, but sometimes it has to deal with criminals within its own ranks. Cases out of the ordinary occur when some policemen themselves do what they are not supposed to do. Corruption in the city’s police force has assumed unprecedented proportions, with law-enforcement officials seeking personal gains, such as money or career advancements through an abuse of power. The rot in the system has deepened, and, it appears, it is here to stay for good if the burgeoning number of corruption cases against the so-called custodians of the law is anything to go by. The entire policing system has to be revamped, and efforts should be made to portray the cops as being more “people friendly”. Tougher laws are needed to weed out corruption among the cops.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Eliminate unruly elements

The Police Department must consider implementing rigorous internal affairs investigations and transparent oversight mechanisms. Stern action must be taken to nab the accused in the larger interest of protecting law and order. There should be zero tolerance for black sheep. Such tainted cops should be terminated without any fear or favour.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Dismiss cops who are unfit to serve

The Police Department must take strict action against tainted cops under the Punjab Police Service Rules. The policemen who are unfit to serve should be dismissed from service. Case studies and literature reveal that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to curbing police-related corruption. Rather, the case studies demonstrate that any measures must take into consideration the political, economic and social environment of a country and address the root causes of corruption. In Singapore and Georgia, low pay scales and poor working conditions for members of the police force were identified as causes of corruption among cops. An anti-corruption approach with wide alliances between the public, private and civil society sectors can help bring about a change.

Sanjay Chopra

Conduct regular checks

Instances of cops being caught on the wrong foot are not unheard of. The Police Department has to take a step forward and ensure that police personnel do not indulge in any kind of corrupt practice. Wherever they are deployed, regular checks must be carried out by the senior officers. Greed is the root cause of corruption. And it needs to be uprooted.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Black sheep denting image of whole force

The Chandigarh Police is one of the best forces in the country. However, the presence of some black sheep has dented the reputation of the entire force. It is concerning how some cops are given to harassing ordinary citizens on the pretext of enforcing the law, taking bribes, and extorting them.

Balbir Singh

Bar wards of tainted cops from govt jobs

The administration must get the cops to sign an undertaking under which they would be immediately terminated if they are found indulging in any illegal or corrupt practice. The wards of such tainted cops should be permanently barred from government jobs. Such small measures can go a long way in helping the Chandigarh Police regain public trust.

Savita Kuthiala

Offer cops perks

It is the paltry money that cops draw and their craving for a lavish lifestyle that are spurring them to indulge in corrupt practices. An in-depth study is in order to usher in police reforms with a sustainable pay structure, family accommodations, and free medical and educational facilities. With such perks, officers across the ranks will be able to lead a life of dignity. This would help the cops steer clear of corruption.

SS Arora, Mohali

Make an example out of bad cops

Over the last two years, cases of corruption and misuse of power by personnel of the Chandigarh Police have tarnished the image of the department. Such bad apples should be suspended at the earliest opportunity, and exemplary action should be taken against them.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Use tech to weed out bad apples

Technology should be used to the fullest to weed out bad apples. A dedicated panel should be constituted to address complaints against cops. A fine should be imposed on the criminals who are on the wrong side of the law.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Cops should set an example for others

Cops are supposed to set an example for ordinary citizens to follow. They are duty-bound to honour the law and enforce it. They are supposed to keep crimes in check. But instead, there are many of them who are found to be on the wrong side of the law. Just recently, some Chandigarh cops were found to be in league with some anti-social elements. This has tarnished the reputation of the entire Police Department. If the Police Department wants to regain public trust, it must weed out such bad apples. A thorough review of the performance of the Chandigarh Police personnel is in order. Frequent cop transfers could also be a step in the right direction.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Need stringent laws for corrupt cops

Cases of corruption among cops have been on the rise. It is not uncommon for police officers to demand bribes from ordinary citizens. If the government wants to keep such cases in check, it should formulate more stringent laws to deal with tainted cops. Imposing hefty fines on those found to be involved in any kind of corrupt practice can also act as a deterrent.

Swastik Mishra

Corruption is bane of Chandigarh

There is widespread corruption in India. When it comes to the Chandigarh Police personnel, it is not just about corruption but also about how our cops are more equal than others. They often violate the traffic rules with impunity. It is unfortunate that the custodians of the law are often found to be on the wrong side of the law. A top-to-bottom clean-up is in order. A lawbreaker is a lawbreaker, and should be dealt with firmly, without fear or favour.

SK Khosla

Launch a helpline number

The Chandigarh Police Department must launch a helpline number on which we can file complaints against corrupt cops. The whole system needs an overhaul. There is a need to ensure that recruitment for the policies is fair. The police can also set an example by taking very stringent action against those found on the wrong side of the law. All in all, there is a need to use state-of-the-art mechanisms to eradicate corruption.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Instil fear of law among cops

Recent reports about the involvement of some city cops in a criminal nexus have given a bad name to the whole department. It is also an eye-opener. The authorities concerned should try to instil fear of the law among corrupt cops. The culprits must be brought to book. Technology should be used to keep an eye on cops while they are on duty.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

