Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Traffic jams in Zirakpur near the underpass site are a real nightmare. The following steps can ease traffic congestion on this stretch. Remove all roadside encroachments, don't let vehicles park on the roadside, divert long-route buses plying between Chandigarh and Delhi to Panchkula and ensure regular monitoring of the traffic situation.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Delhi model of development to blame

Primary reason for congestion on this stretch is "Delhi model development" - first flyovers are built to decongest traffic in the area and then a smooth flow of traffic (temporary phase) is cited as a reason for excessive commercialisation of the area. Traffic movement is smooth in most areas of Panchkula and Chandigarh as vehicles going to or coming out of commercial areas don't disrupt the traffic on major roads. Local traffic merging with flow of vehicles on the highway is another major reason for snarls on the Zirakpur road stretch.

Kirpal Gambhir, Panchkula

Crack down on illegal parking

Illegal parking has become a routine affair on the stretch from the Panchkula light point to the Patiala chowk in Zirakpur. Similar is the situation on the road from Lucky Dhaba (Patiala road) to the Panchkula light point where three-wheeler operators park their vehicles in the service lane (both sides). The traffic police are required to remove all these illegally parked vehicles, at least during the office hours, and take legal action against the violators.

Harsimran Singh Makkar, Chandigarh

Take a cue from delhi metro corporation

As the ongoing construction of the vehicular underpass on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch at Chandigarh border seems to be devoid of proper planning towards effectively managing traffic chaos, such a situation was bound to occur. The authorities concerned should urgently get in touch with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRCL), as it specialises in effectively executing even much more complex infrastructural projects by taking due care of various needs of all affected segments.

Vinayak, Panchkula

Explore alternative routes to ease traffic

The ongoing construction an underpass has caused a lot of harassment to local residents as well as travellers. The traffic police should divert traffic to village roads. The village road network should be strengthened by the local administration. The police with the help of the local administration should develop multiple alternative routes to tackle the traffic menace.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Problem becoming grave by the day

The traffic problem is getting grave day by day in Chandigarh. The main reason for this seems to be the growing number of vehicles registered in the city. The police are doing their duty properly, but we must cooperate with them and follow the traffic rules in letter and in spirit. There is a need to divert traffic to alternative routes. The administration, too, should get stern with offenders and heavily challan them. Only concerted efforts by the public, traffic police and the administration can end the traffic woes in Chandigarh.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Chandigarh

Shun politics, construct bypass

There is no denying the fact that traffic jams at many crossings on the Chandigarh-Delhi highway on the either side in Zirakpur are increasing with each passing day. Such a state of affairs will continue till the proposed bypasses to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh do not become a reality. The delay in the construction of these roads is attributed to the fact that once these come up, the Tribune Chowk flyover, which is a pet project of the sitting MP might become infructuous. It is still time to scrap the Tribune Chowk flyover project and construct the proposed bypasses to solve the traffic problem on this stretch of the national highway. But politics is not letting it happen.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Plug illegal road diversions

Traffic jams are a regular feature in Zirakpur. To overcome this problem, the government must construct service lanes, wherever missing, along the highway. Plug illegal diversion on the Zirakpur-Dera Bassi road. Bus drivers continue to pick passengers on the highway, instead of the service lane, in violation of rules. Make sure the traffic lights, specially at the Singhpura chowk, McDonald point and Patiala chowk work properly. A study with focus on alternative routes to handle congestion and parking facilities at various points in the city must be carried out. There should be a check on the illegal parking of vehicles along the Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch.

Vineet Gandhi, Mani Majra

Traffic management need of the hour

Construction of the underpass on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch is an essential requirement to ease traffic on the highway. For a smooth management of traffic coming in and out of Chandigarh, all traffic from Chandigarh to Ambala be diverted through the Aerocity area in Mohali. Similarly, incoming traffic from Ambala should be diverted to the Aerocity road. Further, incoming and outgoing traffic of HP/Panchkula needs to be diverted at the Singhpura chowk through a bypass.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Metro can solve traffic problem

The government has failed to curb the menace of traffic congestion in Zirakpur. New roads need to be constructed to divert traffic to other areas. Widening of roads will help reduce the congestion. Traffic jams are mostly due to mushrooming societies in Zirakpur. To overcome the situation, metro is the best solution. It will reduce the vehicular traffic and save the environment as well.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Take up matter with Punjab officials

It is a matter of great concern that commuters face traffic jams daily in Zirakpur due to the construction of an underpass on the highway. The Chandigarh Administration should take up the matter with the Punjab authorities to tackle the problem. Top engineers of Punjab must use their knowhow to create alternative routes till the underpass is completed. Sufficient traffic police be deployed to regulate the traffic on the road stretch.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Optimise traffic light management

Automated speed-enforcement cameras should be installed at the traffic signals to overcome traffic congestion. Using connected video cameras and satellite imaging, drivers can be informed about accidents and weather-related alerts. The odd-even system should be implemented and carpool encouraged. Widen roads, improve cycling infrastructure, construct a new ring road to overcome traffic snarls.

Anita K Tandon, Kharar

Chaos at all entry points of Zirakpur

Travelling on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch is a painful experience these days, especially during the morning and evening peak hours. The NHAI, Punjab PWD and the Municipal Council, however, continued to turn a blind eye to the daily harassment of road users due to the ongoing construction of an underpass. Crisscrossing vehicles at the Patiala chowk, McDonald's lights and the Singhpura chowk adds to traffic chaos. The administration must find a solution to this chronic problem by developing alternative routes or deputing extra police force to regulate the traffic. Daily jams lead to a waste of commuters' time as well as national loss in terms of fuel wastage due to engines running on idle for a long time.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Take a cue from metro cities

We need to take inspiration from metro cities like Mumbai and New Delhi where traffic chaos is a word of the past. The newly constructed underpasses and overbridges with monorail have proven a blessing in these cities. Zirakpur needs to follow the metro cities to overcome the traffic problem.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Improve road infrastructure

Overcoming the traffic problem is the need of the hour. Flyovers, underpasses and installation of more traffic lights along with better public transportation may help in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway. Traffic needs to be managed manually during the peak hours.

Aditi, Rajpura

Construct flyovers, bypasses

It takes a long time to cover a short distance on Chandigarh-Zirakpur border. There is no other alternative to overcome this problem, except for constructing flyovers and bypasses. Nobody had imagined that the adjoining cities would become so populated. People who think flyovers will spoil the basic structure of Chandigarh, they should remember the city is made for people, not the other way round. Think about the people who daily commute from Chandigarh to other cities.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Authorities continue to turn a blind eye

Harrowing time faced by motorists on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch is the talk of the town. However, the highway and state authorities continue to turn a blind eye to harassment caused to road users daily. According to officials, criss-crossing vehicles at the Patiala chowk and at the underpass site create traffic bottlenecks. The authorities should consider the construction of a flyover towards the Patiala side. The slow pace of work on the underpass also leads to traffic jams. The deployment of traffic police for diverting the traffic to the right side will help reduce traffic congestion. All agencies should work in tandem to solve this problem.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Chandigarh

Delhi Metro had shown the way

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd had shown the way to control the traffic while the metro infrastructure was being constructed in Delhi. The company workers controlled the traffic on the whole stretch and minimum inconvenience was caused to commuters. But there is no arrangement visible at the spot where an underpass is being constructed. Suitable diversions should be made to decongest the stretch.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Divert commercial vehicles

To overcome the traffic problem on the McDonald's light point-Zirakpur stretch, all commercial vehicles, including long-route buses and taxis, should be diverted to alternative routes in Panchkula and Mohali. Private cars should be directed to move to the right and two-wheelers to the left of the road so that no emergency vehicle gets stuck in a jam. Also, the traffic police should challan vehicle owners for changing lane frequently.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Construct bypass on periphery

Traffic congestion is a major issue in Zirakpur and the tricity. Vehicle emissions contribute significantly to poor air quality, leading to a harmful impact on public health. Traffic noise increases the short-term risk of death from cardiovascular, respiratory and hormonal diseases. The administration should consider constructing a bypass on the periphery of the tricity to ease traffic congestion. Even an extension of the existing flyover or a new flyover can solve the traffic problem in the area to a large extent.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Traffic jams a norm in Zirakpur

Traffic jams have become a norm in Zirakpur. Commuters remain stranded for a long time near the McDonald's lights point, Singhpura chowk, Patiala chowk and at Chandigarh border on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch where a vehicular underpass is being constructed. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic on this stretch, the administration should take adequate steps. The long-route traffic entering the city should be diverted to alternative routes.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Follow Landran chowk model

With housing societies mushrooming in Zirakpur, population in this area has increased manifold. The local administration have to make a master plan which may include the construction of a bypass at the chowk the same as at the Landran chowk. A limited number of societies should be allowed in this area. A ring road to bypass all the tricity should be constructed. The administrations should work together to solve the traffic problem.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Allow no more constructions

Zirakpur, one of the fastest growing satellite towns, is struggling for basic amenities amid rising population. Government intervention is needed to use land wisely. Agricultural land should not be brought under commercial or residential use. More construction means more vehicular traffic congestion. First and foremost step should be to manage the population-related problems.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Commuters left to fend for themselves

Vehicles get stuck for hours on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway with no traffic police personnel around to regulate the traffic. The ongoing construction of an underpass has added to the traffic woes. Traffic moves at a snail's pace from the Chandigarh airport chowk to the Singhpura chowk. The worst affected are those travelling by

CTU buses to offices, hospitals, schools, colleges in Chandigarh and other areas. They have to walk almost 1 km through the jam to board a bus. To streamline the traffic, the police need to be deployed at key spots, especially during the peak office hours. Diverting heavy vehicles to alternative routes would also help ease the traffic congestion on this stretch.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Chalk out new route plans

The authorities should chalk out new route plans to ease the traffic load on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch. The traffic lights at places where these are not needed should be removed. Policemen should be immediately deployed at the spot where there is heavy traffic.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Widen 1-km stretch of highway

Long traffic jams at the McDonald's lights point is causing perpetual harassment to commuters. The best solution is to have an underpass at the lights point. It will take years to see the light of day for procedural process. A short-term solution is to widen the highway on both sides 1 km up and down. Half of the 1-km road be kept for straight movement of traffic and the other half for turning. Parking on the D'Mart road should be regulated.

Sqn Ldr MS Johar (retd), Mohali

