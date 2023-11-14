Open House: What should the administration do to check the deteriorating air quality?

The air quality has deteriorated mainly because of farm fires. It is unfortunate that all penalties and measures have failed to deter farmers from burning crop residue. The government should take all necessary steps to check stubble burning as soon as possible. The authorities should provide the cultivators with the necessary equipment for stubble management. There is also a need to control the use of petrol- and diesel-run vehicles. Carpooling would be a step in the right direction. We should all do more to increase the green cover in the area. Residents can start by growing air-purifying plants at home.

NPS Sohal

Special care for vulnerable groups

In view of the deteriorating air quality here, heavy diesel vehicles should not be allowed to ply. Any person suffering from suffocation because of the poor air quality should immediately approach a doctor. All vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, children and asthma patients, should get special care at government hospitals.

Kirpal Singh

Educate tillers about ills of stubble burning

It is a matter of great concern that the city’s air quality has been on the decline. The situation is turning grave amid the festive season. The administration should keep tabs on the use of firecrackers. The failure to check stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is compounding the problem. The government must educate the farmers burning crop residue about its repercussions and suggest some alternative methods of crop residue management to them.

Yash Khetarpal

Ban burning of waste, firewood

The traffic police should ensure that vehicles that emit excessive pollutants do not ply on city roads. The burning of firewood and waste should be prohibited for three months. Besides, there is a need to synchronise all efforts to bring the pollution levels under control.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Don’t pollute air for profit

Adding to the woes of asthma and heart patients, the quality of air has dipped to the ‘poor’ category. Nobody should be allowed to pollute the environment to line their pocket. The administration must do more to make people aware of the hazards of air pollution. The authorities should issue an advisory encouraging the use of face masks.

Wg Cdr (DR) JS Minhas (retd)

Carpool, use public transit

Amid the rising pollution levels, we can all take some collective and individual steps to tackle the issue. Conserving energy at home and at work would be a step in the right direction. Carpooling or using public transport facilities can help check air pollution and also ease the traffic flow.

Capt Amar Jeet

Increase frequency of bus service

The main cause of the degrading air quality is the rising number of vehicles plying our roads. With the number of vehicles soaring with each passing day, many people have stopped opting for public transport facilities. Increasing the frequency of public bus service and improving its connectivity can go a long way in encouraging people to start using public transit again.

Dr Tasneef Kausar, Chandigarh

Ramp up public transportation

Much of the pollution is being driven by the growing number of vehicles plying the city roads. The public transport system here comprises just 300 local buses. Here in Chandigarh, even the poorest have to purchase cars to get around in the city. This also leads to traffic snarls. To improve the air quality, public transport services should be ramped up, and a heavy road tax should be imposed on cars.

Ashok Kumar Goel

Rope in RWAs, NGOs

The extensive use of petrol- and diesel-run vehicles needs to be checked. Further, we must plant more trees. Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and non-government organisations (NGOs) can play a great role in educating the public on the measures needed to control air pollution.

Col TBS Bedi

Residents must be responsible

Since the government has failed to control stubble burning, a leading cause of air pollution, the masses should at least be responsible and not add to the problem. There should be a ban on the burning of dry waste or garbage. Residents should grow more plants in and around their houses.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Levy green tax on petroleum items

A green tax should be levied on petroleum products. It may deter people from using their privately owned vehicles. It will help the local administration achieve their goal of increasing the uptake of electric vehicles.

Rajan Katia

Sensitise citizens about ills of pollution

As the air quality in Chandigarh plunges to an alarming level, the administration must embrace public transportation as the cornerstone of urban mobility. Enhance the frequency and affordability of buses and electric vehicles, making them the preferred mode of commute. Simultaneously, incentivise cycling and walking by creating dedicated lanes and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. Second, let us harness the power of green technology. Encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Further, we must foster a culture of environmental consciousness. Educate citizens about the harmful effects of air pollution and encourage them to adopt eco-friendly practices. Implement strict regulations on vehicle emissions and industrial pollution, holding the violators accountable.

Gaganpreet Singh

Plant trees, create green spaces

To improve the quality of air in Chandigarh, the administration should launch a ‘green revolution’. Planting more trees and creating urban green spaces can be a breath of fresh air. Encouraging eco-friendly means of transportation, such as cycling lanes and electric buses, will clear the air of pollutants. Lastly, stringent industrial emission standards and enforcing anti-pollution laws will help Chandigarh breathe easy once more.

Amanjot Kaur

Implement strict emission standards

The UT administration should implement strict emission standards for vehicles and industries and impose penalties on violators. There is a need to promote the use of public transportation facilities as an alternative to the use of privately owned petrol- and diesel-run vehicles. Besides, educating the public about the effects of air pollution and encouraging them to reduce their contribution and exposure can also help.

Gurdev Singh

Step up air quality monitoring

To combat air pollution in Chandigarh, the administration should focus on expanding air quality monitoring, identifying pollution sources, promoting the use of electric vehicles, enforcing stringent emission standards for industries and vehicles, regulating construction dust, improving waste management and enhancing public awareness about sustainable practices.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Limit number of diesel-run vehicles

Unchecked stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is to blame for the dip in the air quality here. Pollution from industrial units also needs to be checked. The administration should limit the number of diesel-run vehicles plying in the city.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Put blanket ban on construction

There needs to be a complete ban on construction activities. The administration should urge the public to either use public transport or work from home. A special advisory needs to be issued for senior citizens and children. All government agencies and members of the public need to work together to address the problem. The administration should also rope in residents’ welfare associations.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Ensure compliance with guidelines

There is no doubt that the burning of crop residue is behind the rise in pollution levels in the city. However, diesel-run vehicles are also contributing to the spike in pollutants. Hence, the number of diesel vehicles plying the roads should be limited for some time. All anti-pollution norms should be strictly followed. If the need arises, the road rationing odd-even policy may be implemented.

KK Mohan, Chandigarh

Take individual eco-friendly steps

Festivals bring to the fore the rich culture of our country. However, the ongoing festivities have taken a toll on our collective health as the AQI further slips. We all should understand the importance of breathing pure air. It is our duty as citizens to avoid burning crackers and use eco-friendly lanterns.

Parisha Khatri

Slipping AQI an eye-opener

The air quality index (AQI) dipping to the poor category in Chandigarh is an eye-opener for the UT administration and city residents. Unregulated and unchecked manufacturing activities carried out with the use of non-green fuels or energies are to blame for the deteriorating air quality here. It also takes a toll on the flora and fauna.

Vijay Shukla

Avoid fireworks during festivals

The UT administration has totally failed to implement bylaws despite the fact that Chandigarh is a well-planned and modern city. Now is the time to take measures to control the problem. Waste material and leaves should not be set on fire. Cops should always look out for violations. People should be encouraged to mark special occasions or festivals with flowers and sweets, not fireworks.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar

Need a fresh outlook on nature

We all need to change our outlook on nature. We should act responsibly and not do anything that causes pollution. There is a need to frame fresh guidelines to check air quality in the Industrial Area.

Harjinder Singh Sandhawalia

Admn should crack down on violators

Farmers who burn stubble are not the only ones to blame for the degrading air quality in the city. They often don’t have enough time on their hands to manage stubble. The administration should go a step forward to educate them about means to make money off the crop residue. The vehicles without pollution certificates need to be challaned. The administration needs to crack down on the violators.

AS Hundal, Chandigarh

Burning of crackers adding to woes

Farm fires alone are not responsible for the poor quality of the air. The burning of effigies and crackers amid these festivities is responsible for the menace. The government should try to prod farmers to shun stubble burning.

Gurinderjit Singh Bhatia

Enforce odd-even scheme if needed

It is shocking to know that the air quality in and around Chandigarh has been degrading. This can be attributed to the bursting of crackers amid the ongoing festive season and the widespread practice of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. The heavy traffic flow on the city roads is also a leading cause of air pollution. The UT, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP must look into the issue and take some corrective measures to bring the pollution levels down. Scrapping older vehicles, encouraging the use of CNG-run vehicles, shutting down polluting industries and enforcing the odd-even scheme are some steps to combat air pollution.

Sanjay Chopra

Check regular vehicle emissions daily

The use of public transport should be encouraged to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, which remains a major source of pollution. Plant more trees to improve the quality of air. Strict air emission norms should be enforced for old vehicles. The use of electric vehicles must be encouraged to reduce pollution. There should be strict guidelines in place for construction activities.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Mask up to avoid infection

It is a matter of grave concern that the air quality index has dipped to the ‘poor’ category not only in Chandigarh, but in many other states as well. To improve the situation, besides various steps that are already being taken, the administration should advise people to use masks in open areas. It can help reduce the risk of infections and limit our exposure to poor-quality air.

Sohan Lal Gupta, Patiala

Ban burning of waste, stubble

There should be a strict ban on the burning of waste material and crop residue. Eco-friendly alternatives should be adopted instead. The administration should exhort the masses to grow trees. Scientists believe that a tree can eliminate toxic fumes in the air. We should wake up and take such corrective measures before it is too late.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Rein in activities causing pollution

The air quality index (AQI) here has been hovering in the ‘poor’ category for quite some time now. It is hard to believe that Chandigarh, with such a huge and dense green cover, has to grapple with a poor air quality. Rampant stubble burning in our neighbouring states is being cited as the primary reason for the degrading air quality here. Large-scale construction activities under way in the tri-city are further exacerbating the situation. The administration should frame some stringent norms for preventing all activities responsible for a spike in air pollutants.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav

Mandate pollution certificates

The administration needs to start regulating vehicular emissions. They should make pollution certificates mandatory, and strict action should be taken against violators. To further keep the environment healthy, the cleanliness workers should be asked not to burn waste and leaves in the locality. The police need to hold regular patrols to stop children from burning fire crackers and adults from lighting bonfires at night during the winter. A strict advisory must be issued to all firecracker shops to exclusively sell green crackers. The administration must take steps to spread awareness about environmental problems and the consequences we might have to face.

Biragam Singh, Rajpura

Check industrial pollution

There need to be strict laws regarding vehicle emissions. Industrial pollution needs to be checked by the administration through inspections as well. The inspections need to be thorough and violators need to be punished.

Anupama, Chandigarh

