Open house: What steps must the Chandigarh Administration take to curb noise pollution by nightclubs?

Clubs owned by influential people

Clubs of Sector 7 and 26 are owned by influential people, who care two hoots for government agencies and people. Harmohan Dhawan came out in support to his nephew’s club against whom a case was registered for violating norms by playing loud music. The UT Administration must act tough against such club owners. No sound should be heard outside club. High penal penalty must be imposed on club owners for such violations.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Double check clubs for violations

Sound pollution is indeed irritating and unsafe for residents, who live in close proximity to clubs. If violations continue then it is clear that there are shortcomings in keeping a check on violations of norms by playing loud music beyond prescribed limit. The authorities concerned must start double checking of clubs to reduce such violations and impose hefty fines on club owners, who don’t follow norms.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Entertainment is important in life

Entertainment in pubs and clubs is a traditional and important part of community life. However, noise disturbance from licensed club premises is a common cause of complaints. To permanently control music levels, instal noise limiting device. A unit suitable for pre- recorded music may not be good for live bands. Music played through noise limiting device will not be exceed preset level. If windows and doors are open or even ajar, noise will escape club premises regardless of the type of glazing. Make sure windows and doors are kept closed during the entertainment period.

Divyanshu, Patiala

Administration has to be strict

It is matter of concern that nightclubs violate norms. The City Beautiful has high percentage of well-educated senior citizens. They get disturbed and lose peace of mind due to noise pollution caused by clubs. They are at the mercy of unruly nightclubs. The Administration has to be strict with club owners. Two policemen can be deployed at each club in the UT to prevent violation of norms. Hefty fines must be imposed and violators must be sent to prison if they continue to flout noise pollution norms.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Form panel to address complaints

Both Sector 7 and Sector 26, situated on Madhya Marg, have more than 15 nightclubs, bars and discos. It is duty of club owners to prevent any kind of nuisance. Club owners must make their premises soundproof. The Administration must constitute a committee to address complaints related to noise pollution. A lot of things depend on the police as well. Beat officers must visit clubs regularly to prevent violation of norms by their managements.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Beef up night patrolling

Night patrolling should be beefed up to keep a vigil on nightclubs, which play loud music beyond a prescribed limit. Cops can be deployed outside or on premises of nightclubs to stop the violation of rules. Owners of clubs, who violate norms, must be punished.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Fix accountability of officials concerned

There are laws and rules to regulate operation of hotels and clubs. Due to non-accountability and corruption, officials’ concerned rarely work with diligence, which creates various problems. If all officials are held accountable, a problem like noise pollution will disappear.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Admn must not look the other way

Blurting of loud music by the DJs is imminent as the Administration has given permission to nightclubs with dance floors to operate close to residential areas of Sector 7 and 26. The police conducts checking when a complaint is lodged by resident living in close proximity to a club. Club managements’ lower music is just an eye wash. Since playing loud music is demand of spirited clients, who want to enjoy their dance, it’s same story every time in these clubs. The UT Administration must take stern steps to cancel permission of clubs, which violate rules every day.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Decibel measuring instruments for cops

Besides nightclubs in Sector 7 and 26, noise pollution is a regular practice of marriage bhawans in Sector 33 and mela ground in Sector 34. Residents of the adjoining areas cannot sleep due to high pitched music played at these spots in violation of the Supreme Court ruling. Noise pollution is denying basic fundamental right to sleep, causing inconvenience to public, students, old and the sick. Imagine plight of nursing homes in the adjoining areas. The Administration should give decibel measuring instruments to police stations to monitor noise pollution.

IJ Singh, Chandigarh

Nightlife new normal for today’s gen

All night clubs must close by midnight. However, it is not going to prevent night pollution before the restricted time. Playing loud music is an integral part of club. The Administration needs to understand that nightlife is a new normal for today’s generation. Parents and the Administration need to wake up to this fact. The new age professionals live by the motto of “Work hard and party harder”. After five days of gruelling work they like to unwind on weekends by with some thrills. But that does not mean that all caution should be thrown to the wind. Male and female cops should be stationed outside clubs.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Checks are an eyewash

No doubt, night clubs disturb people in Sector 7 and other places in the city. Such clubs should not be issued licence if their premises are near residential places. Routine checks by officials concerned and the police are simply an eyewash because officials don’t take any action against owners, who create noise pollution. If clubs are shifted from residential areas, it will bring relief for residents, especially senior citizens and patients, living in the vicinity. Stern action should be taken against owners of clubs, who disturb residents sleep.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Senior citizens must not be inconvenienced

Hefty penalties must be imposed on nightclubs/hotels, which violate norms by creating sound pollution. Licences of such clubs/hotels may also be suspended till they give an undertaking to follow norms to the authorities concerned. Residents especially seniors citizens should not be inconvenienced due to sound pollution for the sake of getting more clients by hotels/clubs. Club premises must be sound proof.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Nexus behind flouting of rules

No wrong doing is possible without support of political leaders. Same is the case of clubs in Sector 7 and 26. Deep nexus between politicians, police, Administration and owners of clubs has to be broken. Everyone has moral and social responsibility. So, owners of clubs, restaurants and bars must voluntarily stop sound pollution. The Administration must strictly enforce all norms.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Cancel licence if club creates nuisance

The Chandigarh Administration is totally responsible for violation of norms by clubs. The police should check clubs regularly. Strong action must be taken against clubs for breaking norms. Licence of a nightclub must be cancelled immediately if its owners do not follow rules. The Administration should understand its responsibilities towards citizens and make their lives better.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Prosecute owners if they violate norms

The Administration should investigate and take stern action against clubs playing music at high volume beyond permissible time. A committee must be constituted to look into complaints regarding playing loud music by night clubs, bars, hotels and restaurants. The panel should function between 6 pm till midnight. Officials concerned must visit clubs, bars, hotels and restaurants to ensure implementation of norms. They must impose fine and prosecute venue owners for violation norms and withdraw their licence if need arises, besides seizing music equipment.

Anita Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Many things depend on policemen

Owners of nightclubs and bars claim that they are allowed to operate their businesses till 3 am. The fact is that they can only serve liquor and food till 3 am, but not play loud music. Even in normal circumstances, if they want to play music, prior permission is required from the Administration. The police must take coercive action against violators. Sector 7 and Sector 26 are situated on Madhya Marg and house more than 14 nightclubs, bars and restaurants. A lot of things depend on the police. Nightclubs must have soundproof premises.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Not possible without cops’ connivance

Even after so many warnings, clubs play loud music frequently. This cannot go on without the knowledge and support of the police. The authorities should take strict action against owners of clubs, which create sound pollution.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Start helpline to report violations

Several nightclubs in the city, especially those in Sector 7 and 26, have been blatantly violating norms by playing loud music beyond the prescribed limit. The Administration should start a helpline for the public to report sound pollution. Strict action should be taken against clubs, violate norms, under Section 133 CrPC,1973, and Section 290, IPC, 1860. Soundproofing of every nightclub premises should be mandatory. The Administration should earmark a separate place for nightclubs, which is away from residential areas.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Blanket ban on loud music after 11 pm

Loud music anywhere in the night makes lives of residents miserable. It affects residents health as they lose sleep. Loud music should be banned after 11 pm. Strict implementation of rules must be ensured by the authorities. The Administration must take management of clubs and RWAs of the sector concerned into loop to ensure that laws are followed by the former. It is understood that the police are posted near clubs. Action should be taken against officials concerned for their failure to get norms enforced in clubs if need be.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Debar clubs for violating rules

Nightclubs are meant for leisure and pleasure especially for elite society. These clubs play loud music, which inconveniences residents living nearby. To maintain the club culture in the city, the UT Administration should allow clubs to function only till 12 am. Clubs not observing time limit should be penalised and their licenses should be cancelled.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

No back door entry to clubs

Nightclubs are run by influential people. The Administration must ensure that clubs follow norms. All clubs should have front door entry. No reveller should be allowed back door entry. To reduce noise pollution, action should be initiated against defaulting club.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Ensure rules are implemented strictly

After the UT Administration allowed serving of liquor till 3 am, nightclubs and bars took it as a cue to continue playing music till their shutdown time. The rules, however, state that such establishments are not authorised to play music beyond 10 pm. To deal with the noise emanating from nightclubs the Administration should take strict legal action against their owners. There must be regular patrolling of the areas from where nightclubs function. Violators, including nightclub owner and person, who is playing music on club premises, must be arrested and sent to prison for six months. Besides, a fine of

Rs 10,000 each must be imposed on them. Unless strict enforcement of rules is ensured, residents will have sleepless nights in these sectors.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

A nightmare for Sector 7 residents

Nightclubs operating from backside of showrooms, opposite Sector 7 houses, is a nightmare for residents. Playing of loud music till 3 am is intolerable and creates noise pollution. People are getting sleep disorders. Children are unable to concentrate on their studies. Elders suffering from one or the other aliment cannot sleep, which worsens their condition. Appropriate action must be taken at the earliest. All clubs must be soundproof. There must be permissible decibel limit for playing music, which should be adhered to. Clubs violating rules should be fined and closed with immediate effect.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Music should be limited to club premises

Nightclubs are source of entertainment for some and a nuisance for many. Their loud music should be limited to the premises of the club. Any sound/ music above certain decibels after a fixed time say 10 pm must be strictly prohibited and punished heavily. The Administration should employ police to check revellers creating ruckus and public nuisance outside these clubs. The club security staff should also be held responsible. If still clubs violate norms, their licences may be cancelled. In any case, the tranquility and peace of the neighbourhood should be maintained at all times and all cost.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd)