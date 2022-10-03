 Open House: What steps should authorities take to protect students’ privacy? : The Tribune India

Open House: What steps should authorities take to protect students’ privacy?

Wardens should keep an eye on hostellers’ activities

Open House: What steps should authorities take to protect students’ privacy?

Students of Chandigarh University leave for their native places. - File photo

Educational institutions should take measures such as appointing a woman attendant who must ensure that a mobile or an electronic device is not taken to common bathrooms and toiles. The height of washroom walls should be increased to ensure privacy. Institutions should hire qualified psychiatrists to provide counselling to students. Teacher-student relations may be made cordial. This will go a long way in creating a healthy and safe atmosphere in educational institutions.

Sqn Ldr MS Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Educate students on social media use

The Chandigarh University video “leak” incident is not a solitary case of this type but innumerable cases happen daily across the nation. When thousands of students from rural areas come to cities, they knowingly or unknowingly indulge in such practices. There is a greater need to sensitise youngsters to cybernetics so that they do not get caught in a complicated situation.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Dos and don’ts for social media usage

The young generation is tech-savvy and the easy availability of various mobile apps increases the propensity for committing voyeurism on the digital space. Self-restraint and ethical practices can help prevent an untoward situation. During induction and orientation programmes, newcomers have to be strictly told about the dos and don’ts of mobile and social media usage. Violators should be punished to send a strong message to others. It is a double-edged sword, thus we need to be careful and sensible while using it.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Safety of students should be top priority

These temples of learning need to understand in the first place that awarding degrees and landing placements to students is not their only responsibility, but providing them safety and security should be their top priority. The government should act tough on violations of standard operating procedures for safety and security of students, especially girls. There should be regular audits of security on campuses. Stringent laws and strict punishment, including hefty penalties and even jail term, for violators would go a long way in preventing such misadventures.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Helpline for students

The administration should guide students on how they can avoid such untoward situations. There should be a helpline (email or mobile number) to redress students’ grievances related to cybernetics.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

A wake-up call for institutions

The recent case of Chandigarh University should be a lesson to other institutions. The government should take steps such as issuing regular circulars to wardens regarding students’ privacy, taking stringent action against those indulging in such illegal practices, holding awareness sessions for girl students on cyber safety, facilitating regular visits by the woman police to hostels, etc.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Install emergency call boxes

University and college authorities need to have a system to track crimes on their campuses. They can take the help of the police to ensure better safety of students. Installing emergency call boxes on campuses will be a good step. It is everyone’s responsibility to take measures to protect students and make campuses a safe place for them.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Form committees

Stringent action should be taken against those involved in such crimes. Educational institutions should form committees, comprising women teachers and wardens, to identify structural shortcomings in hostel washrooms and to keep a watch on suspicious activities of students and staff to prevent such incidents in future.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Focus on privacy of students

Hostel rooms should have attached bathrooms. If this is not possible, the authorities should ensure foolproof security to protect students’ privacy. While providing common facilities to students, the authorities should ensure stress-free and safe environment. Women residents of hostels should be made aware of possible threats and how to tackle them.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Protect privacy of girl students

The incident at a private university has raised questions over the safety of girls in hostels. Institutions should make sure rooms and common facilities provided to girl students are safe and secure. Had the washrooms at the university had proper doors, breach of girl students’ privacy wouldn’t have been possible.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Involve pupils in hostel management

The following measures need to be explored to regain the trust of hostel girls. There is a need to review the existing system of hostel management, remove communication gaps, involve girls in the matters of hostel management and to make necessary structural changes to ensure students’ safety and privacy.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Much depends on investigation by SIT

Let’s hope that SIT fairly investigates the video ‘leak’ case and ensures that justice is delivered to affected students. A fair investigation will help the university in regaining its reputation and winning back students’ trust.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Amdn needs to take strict measures

While sending their wards to hostels or to paying guest accommodation, the parents must ensure that these are safe to protect their privacy. Only one girl be allowed to use a washroom at a time. Unless the government takes harsh measures against people concerned, we can’t ensure the safety of our girls in such places.

Savita Kuthiala

Student-friendly approach needed

Educational institutions must ensure safety and security of students living on their campuses. The CCTV system should cover each and every important corner. A sub-committee of senior teachers should be formed to hear students’ grievances relating to sexual harassment and resolve these sympathetically. Such cases must be resolved immediately and perpetrators punished. Discipline must be maintained at any cost. Students should be given lessons in moral education. Teachers need to have a student-friendly approach so that the latter can discuss their problems.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Create awareness on personal privacy

Creating awareness among students on personal privacy is the prime responsibility of university wardens, who are supposed to work for the welfare and well-being of pupils. In fact, wardens are eye and ears of students and they must know what is happening in their hostels. At the same time, the government must create social awareness through newspapers on privacy laws. Laws be strictly enforced to deter those breaching privacy of others.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Provide foolproof safety to girls

After the recent incident, many girl students left their hostels in fear of a possible breach of privacy. The university and college authorities should make sure that no such shameful act is repeated. Indeed, it is the prime duty of the authorities to provide foolproof safety to girl students. The wardens must be professionals. Whosoever is involved in the video leak incident be harshly punished.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Monitor hostel residents’ activities

There is a need for enhanced vigilance at all stages while constructing a building, so that no one can breach others’ privacy. Authorities should come up with stringent rules to prevent such incidents. Strict checks should be implemented while employing staff, especially security personnel, to prevent infiltration of criminals in educational set-ups. Regular monitoring of hostel residents’ activities by wardens can help prevent such incidents. Girls should personally check for any hidden cameras in hostel accommodation.

Bubby Soin

Deploy woman guard outside bathroom

The university authorities need to make foolproof arrangements to prevent a repeat of such incidents. A woman guard should be deployed near each common washroom and no girl student be allowed to carry her mobile phone into or near it. Women must remind themselves to be extremely careful at such places.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Wardens need to be more active

The authorities need to increase surveillance on their respective premises by installing CCTV cameras in classrooms, canteens and corridors. The breach of privacy in the sensitive places like washrooms be made impossible by ensuring that there are no creeks in doors or hidden cameras. It is better to make regular inspections and counter checks by well-trained teams on a weekly basis. Hostel wardens need to be more active.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Authorities liable for untoward incidents

University, college and school authorities should exercise strictness, especially in hostels. Wardens should perform their duties religiously. The perpetrators of video leak should be awarded stringent punishment. The authorities’ role is very important in maintaining a healthy atmosphere in educational institutions and they should be liable for any untoward incidents.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Take prompt action on complaints

The recent video leak case was unique because an insider, and most shockingly a girl student, is one of the suspects. In such a case, there is little that can be expected from the authorities, rather all vulnerable persons should be asked to keep their eyes and ears open and report anything fishy. A prompt action on complaints is the responsibility of the authorities.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Hostels for boys, girls should be at distance

Although the police have arrested four persons in the video leak case, the authorities should take stringent measures to prevent such incidents. Boys and girls’ hostels should be at some distance. Entrance, corridors and staircases should be under CCTV vigil. Wardens should keep an eye on the activities of students.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

QUESTION

Chandigarh has climbed from 66th position in 2021 to 12th spot this year in Swachh Survekshan. How can the city, which was ranked 2 in 2016, regain its glory and figure among top three cleanest cities of the country?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to openhouse@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Punjab

'No hope of justice': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur after gangster Deepak Tinu flees police custody

3
Diaspora

1984 marks 'one of the darkest years' in modern Indian history, says US Senator

4
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

5
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

6
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

7
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

8
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

9
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night