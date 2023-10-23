Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure fire safety at the PGI and other hospitals?

No proper fire safety equipment as well as fire NOC reflect on the lack of enforcement of the regulations governing fire prevention by the PGI and the MC. The civic body should carry out a fire audit of all hospitals under its jurisdiction immediately so as to prevent such incidents and save life and property. There has to be awareness campaigns by the administration to sensitise public, staff of the hospitals and the owners to the fire prevention norms. There are many who even do not have the skill to operate fire extinguishers. So training/demonstration should be provided in hospitals and commercial areas. The MC should not issue NOC to any hospital unless it fulfils all fire safety norms. Strict action should be taken against violators for non-compliance.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Negligence warrants zero tolerance

Back-to-back fire incidents at the PGI are a cause for concern . It has caught the administration napping. Inadequate firefighting equipment and no fire NOC make a case of grave lapse considering the fact that the Nehru Hospital building is usually crowded with patients and their attendants besides medical and paramedical staff. Fortunately , no causality happened due the extraordinary alertness shown by the hospital staff. The Fire Department must conduct regular inspection of such public utility buildings and take immediate action in case of lapses. The administration must develop a zero-tolerance policy for any negligence in such matters.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Check wires Regularly, prevent short circuits

First of all, a support room should be maintained on every floor of a hospital, which should have appropriate technology and devices to tackle any mankind or natural disaster. Proper training sessions should be held for ward boys and nurses to deal with fire-related issues. Wiring should be regularly checked to avoid short circuit. Fire extinguishers and sand baskets should always be available for use.

Biragam Singh, Rajpura

Conduct biannual fire safety audits

The increasing footfall of patients at the PGI has raised significant concerns about fire safety at the hospital. It is imperative for the institute to establish a well-equipped fire safety station and conduct biannual fire safety audits. Furthermore, the area housing batteries and fire-catching equipment should undergo monthly audits. To decongest the PGI, streamline and encourage online consultations.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

No compromise on public safety

Recent fires at the PGI and other places in tricity are an eye opener for fire authorities. They should ensure fire safety norms are followed. Fire due to a short circuit is due to substandard wires. Periodical checking of safety norms must be implemented in letter and spirit. No objection certificate from fire authorities must be obtained before issuing occupancy certificate to end users. It is of paramount importance to follow fire safety norms religiously for the sake of public. Lastly, fire safety licence should be mandatory for multi-storied buildings.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Blame it on both PGI, UT fire department

The PGI and the UT Fire Department are responsible for non-existent fire safety measures at the premier health institute. The PGI is a major institution in Chandigarh and the fire department cannot put the blame squarely on it. The fire department failed in its duty.

Lakhvinder Sujlana

Make annual drills, insurance must

It is absolutely necessary to ensure all buildings visited by people adhere to the fire safety norms. Quick response to fire incidents is vital to ward off loss to life and property. Annual fire insurance, inspection, equipment maintenance, training of staff on use of fire extinguishers and fire drills are required to be made compulsory for all establishments irrespective of the size.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Fix accountability in case of lapse

PGI buildings made operational without fire NOC has put a question mark on the administration of the institute. Major fire incidents are reported from the city every year. Property costing lakhs get destroyed. The government orders inquiry or investigation after each incident, which dies down in official files without making anyone accountable. Fire officials issuing NOC and owners of establishments turning a blind eye to fire safety norms must be held responsible for such incidents. Regular inspection by the fire department especially at commercial establishments, hospitals, schools and markets must be made and recorded as per SOPs. Penalty should be imposed for any lapse and NOC cancelled.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Hospital authorities can’t be insensitive

It is laxity of the government that fire NOC was not issued to the PGI. Hospital authorities should themselves sense the gravity of the situation and make fire safety arrangements. Proper space to evacuate patients and move stretchers, ample exit points and fire extinguishers should be there to deal with such incidents. Routine checking by the government should be there.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Regular inspections by fire dept needed

There are certain steps required to prevent such occurrences. The firefighting system should be well-maintained. The PGI should have obtained the NOC from the fire department as well. The department should conduct inspections at hospitals, schools, hotels, restaurants and other vulnerable places every quarter. The department should check electrical points and other risky equipment besides gas leakage. The old dictum ‘safety saves’ holds good and should always be strictly adhered to.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Recover losses from erring officials’ pay

As the PGI has public dealing for 24 hours, its equipment should be inspected daily. All wings, including gas, electricity, computer, public health, air conditioning and fire, should coordinate with each other to prevent any mishap. Insurance of hospital equipment along with staff should be mandatory. Indoor patients should be insured too. Losses if any should be recovered from the salaries of the erring fire officials.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Ready emergency plan, display it well

Fire presents a significant risk to businesses. It can kill or seriously injure employees or visitors and can also damage or destroy buildings equipment and stock. The damage can be minimised by following certain practices. Keep sources of ignition away from combustible material or flammable liquids and gases. Put flammable material in containers when not in use. An emergency plan should clearly laid out and displayed at prominent places. It should describe the responsibilities of key employees and what to do in case of mishap. It should also carry the location of fire alarm call points, extinguishers, exits and details of nominated persons. The staff should be trained to make them familiar with the emergency plan. Hold mock fire drills, at least twice a year. The drill will help to ensure that the plan works, and that people can follow it. Issues emerging during the drill should be addressed.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Install, maintain safety equipment

The PGI and other hospitals should obtain a fire NOC, certifying that it meets the minimum requirements of fire safety as per the National Building Code of India. Conduct regular fire drills and train staff on how to respond to a fire emergency, including the way to use a fire extinguisher and escape routes. Install and maintain adequate fire protection systems, such as sprinklers, smoke detectors, emergency exit doors and emergency lighting. Implement stringent housekeeping practices such as proper disposal of waste, storage of flammable materials and inspection of electrical equipment to reduce the risk of fire hazards.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Adhere to national building code

Enhancing fire safety at hospitals like the PGI necessitates a comprehensive approach. It involves developing and practising emergency response plans, maintaining fire safety equipment, obtaining fire NOCs, adhering to the building code, training staff, ensuring patient safety during evacuations and engaging with the local fire department. Continuous improvement, regular audits and proactive measures are crucial to minimise fire-related risks and protect patients and staff.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Each ward should have smoke detectors

Escape routes should be provided in multi-story hospital buildings. Smoke detectors backed by fire alarm sirens along with automated water sprinklers should be there. Fire hydrants should be fully operational and no parking of vehicles should be allowed nearby to facilitate free movement of fire brigade vehicles. Fire extinguishers in a sufficient number should be provided in every ward and the ICUs. Periodically physical verification of fire fighting preparedness and fire mock drills should be conducted to aware and train hospital staff and patients to escape physical loss in fire emergencies.

Sharanjit Singh Kallah, Mohali

Time to review fire safety policy

The two fire incidents at the PGI are a matter of concern and a wake-up call for the hospital authorities and the UT Administration. There is need to review the hospital fire safety policy. Firefighting equipment should be maintained and inspected regularly. Heads must roll in case of a failure in the system. It is observed that the MC and the fire department issue notices after mishap. Violations should be detected and removed in time to prevent such incidents

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Frequently check electrical system

It was shocking to learn that the premier hospital had no proper fire safety equipment as well as fire NOC. This can prove to be catastrophic. Faulty ACs and electrical systems have been observed to be main culprits in a majority of fire incidents. Hence, these should be checked frequently. There should not be any compromise with the quality of electrical wires and power load-bearing material. Hospitals must have state-of-the-art fire safety management system.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Check arrangements, remove shortcomings

Two fire incidents at the prestigious PGI are highly shocking and speak volumes about how ill-equipped the institution is when it comes to fire safety. The PGI Director should constitute a committee of experts to examine in totality the existing arrangements and recommend comprehensive measures needed. Nevertheless, the UT Administration must order a fire safety audit of all government institutions, educational establishments and high-rise commercial and residential buildings. Periodical functional efficacy through mock drills must be carried out desired action taken if lapses noticed.

SS Arora, Mohali

Check validity of fire extinguishers

The Administration should ask fire officials to visit various government buildings and guide the authorities in removing shortcomings and hindrances in obtaining fire safety certificate. It should be made mandatory for fire safety officials to check the validity of fire extinguishers installed in various government buildings.

Savita Kuthiala

Working of hospital admn laid bare

While timely action taken by alert staff, nurses and doctors at the Nehru Hospital of the PGI saved many lives and deserve to be commended, questions are being raised on the working of the hospital administration, which failed to maintain the requisite firefighting arrangements and follow the periodical safety audit system to ensure that firefighting equipment was in working condition at all times. Evacuation system for patients has to be part of the building design. Shockingly, out of 16 different buildings of the premier medical institute of the northern India, only one had NOC of the UT fire department despite the fact that fire broke out at the same hospital in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Fire incidents in institutional buildings call for a detailed safety inspection of all facilities and penalising the violators.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Conduct surprise inspections

Establish a dedicated fire safety audit team and employ artificial intelligence sensors for early detection. Introduce a mobile app for quick reporting of the issue. Ensure regular staff training, integrate fire-resistant material and suppression systems and conduct surprise fire safety checking.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Fire safety unchecked, blame it on UT Admn

The Chandigarh Administration is responsible for massive fires at different places in the city. Proper fire safety equipment must be checked timely. The administration must issue show-cause notices to violators. Unauthorised construction must be removed from the premises so that fire vehicles can move freely in case of emergency. All institutions should have fire safety equipment.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Identify, plug loopholes

Two recent fire incidents at the PGI are a cause for concern, prompting authorities to investigate safety measures. The authorities wake from slumber only after tragedy strikes. Primarily, the safety and security, especially in hospitals, should be a top priority and the staff concerned should identify the dangerous spots and plug the loopholes. Fire prevention measures such as automatic water sprinklers, fire extinguishers, automatic fire detection and alarm system,

public address system, illuminated exit signages and alternative source of electric supply must be provided in buildings.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Train staff to deal with emergencies

The staff should be given proper training for these kind of emergencies and should know how to handle patients in such a situation quickly and safely. All evacuation points should be easily accessible.

Garima, Mohali

