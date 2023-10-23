 Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure fire safety at the PGI and other hospitals? : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure fire safety at the PGI and other hospitals?

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure fire safety at the PGI and other hospitals?

Don’t play with fire, adhere to norms religiously

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure fire safety at the PGI and other hospitals?

A gutted building of the C-block of Nehru Hospital after a fire incident at the PGI. - File photo



No proper fire safety equipment as well as fire NOC reflect on the lack of enforcement of the regulations governing fire prevention by the PGI and the MC. The civic body should carry out a fire audit of all hospitals under its jurisdiction immediately so as to prevent such incidents and save life and property. There has to be awareness campaigns by the administration to sensitise public, staff of the hospitals and the owners to the fire prevention norms. There are many who even do not have the skill to operate fire extinguishers. So training/demonstration should be provided in hospitals and commercial areas. The MC should not issue NOC to any hospital unless it fulfils all fire safety norms. Strict action should be taken against violators for non-compliance.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Negligence warrants zero tolerance

Back-to-back fire incidents at the PGI are a cause for concern . It has caught the administration napping. Inadequate firefighting equipment and no fire NOC make a case of grave lapse considering the fact that the Nehru Hospital building is usually crowded with patients and their attendants besides medical and paramedical staff. Fortunately , no causality happened due the extraordinary alertness shown by the hospital staff. The Fire Department must conduct regular inspection of such public utility buildings and take immediate action in case of lapses. The administration must develop a zero-tolerance policy for any negligence in such matters.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Check wires Regularly, prevent short circuits

First of all, a support room should be maintained on every floor of a hospital, which should have appropriate technology and devices to tackle any mankind or natural disaster. Proper training sessions should be held for ward boys and nurses to deal with fire-related issues. Wiring should be regularly checked to avoid short circuit. Fire extinguishers and sand baskets should always be available for use.

Biragam Singh, Rajpura

Conduct biannual fire safety audits

The increasing footfall of patients at the PGI has raised significant concerns about fire safety at the hospital. It is imperative for the institute to establish a well-equipped fire safety station and conduct biannual fire safety audits. Furthermore, the area housing batteries and fire-catching equipment should undergo monthly audits. To decongest the PGI, streamline and encourage online consultations.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

No compromise on public safety

Recent fires at the PGI and other places in tricity are an eye opener for fire authorities. They should ensure fire safety norms are followed. Fire due to a short circuit is due to substandard wires. Periodical checking of safety norms must be implemented in letter and spirit. No objection certificate from fire authorities must be obtained before issuing occupancy certificate to end users. It is of paramount importance to follow fire safety norms religiously for the sake of public. Lastly, fire safety licence should be mandatory for multi-storied buildings.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Blame it on both PGI, UT fire department

The PGI and the UT Fire Department are responsible for non-existent fire safety measures at the premier health institute. The PGI is a major institution in Chandigarh and the fire department cannot put the blame squarely on it. The fire department failed in its duty.

Lakhvinder Sujlana

Make annual drills, insurance must

It is absolutely necessary to ensure all buildings visited by people adhere to the fire safety norms. Quick response to fire incidents is vital to ward off loss to life and property. Annual fire insurance, inspection, equipment maintenance, training of staff on use of fire extinguishers and fire drills are required to be made compulsory for all establishments irrespective of the size.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Fix accountability in case of lapse

PGI buildings made operational without fire NOC has put a question mark on the administration of the institute. Major fire incidents are reported from the city every year. Property costing lakhs get destroyed. The government orders inquiry or investigation after each incident, which dies down in official files without making anyone accountable. Fire officials issuing NOC and owners of establishments turning a blind eye to fire safety norms must be held responsible for such incidents. Regular inspection by the fire department especially at commercial establishments, hospitals, schools and markets must be made and recorded as per SOPs. Penalty should be imposed for any lapse and NOC cancelled.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Hospital authorities can’t be insensitive

It is laxity of the government that fire NOC was not issued to the PGI. Hospital authorities should themselves sense the gravity of the situation and make fire safety arrangements. Proper space to evacuate patients and move stretchers, ample exit points and fire extinguishers should be there to deal with such incidents. Routine checking by the government should be there.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Regular inspections by fire dept needed

There are certain steps required to prevent such occurrences. The firefighting system should be well-maintained. The PGI should have obtained the NOC from the fire department as well. The department should conduct inspections at hospitals, schools, hotels, restaurants and other vulnerable places every quarter. The department should check electrical points and other risky equipment besides gas leakage. The old dictum ‘safety saves’ holds good and should always be strictly adhered to.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Recover losses from erring officials’ pay

As the PGI has public dealing for 24 hours, its equipment should be inspected daily. All wings, including gas, electricity, computer, public health, air conditioning and fire, should coordinate with each other to prevent any mishap. Insurance of hospital equipment along with staff should be mandatory. Indoor patients should be insured too. Losses if any should be recovered from the salaries of the erring fire officials.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Ready emergency plan, display it well

Fire presents a significant risk to businesses. It can kill or seriously injure employees or visitors and can also damage or destroy buildings equipment and stock. The damage can be minimised by following certain practices. Keep sources of ignition away from combustible material or flammable liquids and gases. Put flammable material in containers when not in use. An emergency plan should clearly laid out and displayed at prominent places. It should describe the responsibilities of key employees and what to do in case of mishap. It should also carry the location of fire alarm call points, extinguishers, exits and details of nominated persons. The staff should be trained to make them familiar with the emergency plan. Hold mock fire drills, at least twice a year. The drill will help to ensure that the plan works, and that people can follow it. Issues emerging during the drill should be addressed.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Install, maintain safety equipment

The PGI and other hospitals should obtain a fire NOC, certifying that it meets the minimum requirements of fire safety as per the National Building Code of India. Conduct regular fire drills and train staff on how to respond to a fire emergency, including the way to use a fire extinguisher and escape routes. Install and maintain adequate fire protection systems, such as sprinklers, smoke detectors, emergency exit doors and emergency lighting. Implement stringent housekeeping practices such as proper disposal of waste, storage of flammable materials and inspection of electrical equipment to reduce the risk of fire hazards.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Adhere to national building code

Enhancing fire safety at hospitals like the PGI necessitates a comprehensive approach. It involves developing and practising emergency response plans, maintaining fire safety equipment, obtaining fire NOCs, adhering to the building code, training staff, ensuring patient safety during evacuations and engaging with the local fire department. Continuous improvement, regular audits and proactive measures are crucial to minimise fire-related risks and protect patients and staff.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Each ward should have smoke detectors

Escape routes should be provided in multi-story hospital buildings. Smoke detectors backed by fire alarm sirens along with automated water sprinklers should be there. Fire hydrants should be fully operational and no parking of vehicles should be allowed nearby to facilitate free movement of fire brigade vehicles. Fire extinguishers in a sufficient number should be provided in every ward and the ICUs. Periodically physical verification of fire fighting preparedness and fire mock drills should be conducted to aware and train hospital staff and patients to escape physical loss in fire emergencies.

Sharanjit Singh Kallah, Mohali

Time to review fire safety policy

The two fire incidents at the PGI are a matter of concern and a wake-up call for the hospital authorities and the UT Administration. There is need to review the hospital fire safety policy. Firefighting equipment should be maintained and inspected regularly. Heads must roll in case of a failure in the system. It is observed that the MC and the fire department issue notices after mishap. Violations should be detected and removed in time to prevent such incidents

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Frequently check electrical system

It was shocking to learn that the premier hospital had no proper fire safety equipment as well as fire NOC. This can prove to be catastrophic. Faulty ACs and electrical systems have been observed to be main culprits in a majority of fire incidents. Hence, these should be checked frequently. There should not be any compromise with the quality of electrical wires and power load-bearing material. Hospitals must have state-of-the-art fire safety management system.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Check arrangements, remove shortcomings

Two fire incidents at the prestigious PGI are highly shocking and speak volumes about how ill-equipped the institution is when it comes to fire safety. The PGI Director should constitute a committee of experts to examine in totality the existing arrangements and recommend comprehensive measures needed. Nevertheless, the UT Administration must order a fire safety audit of all government institutions, educational establishments and high-rise commercial and residential buildings. Periodical functional efficacy through mock drills must be carried out desired action taken if lapses noticed.

SS Arora, Mohali

Check validity of fire extinguishers

The Administration should ask fire officials to visit various government buildings and guide the authorities in removing shortcomings and hindrances in obtaining fire safety certificate. It should be made mandatory for fire safety officials to check the validity of fire extinguishers installed in various government buildings.

Savita Kuthiala

Working of hospital admn laid bare

While timely action taken by alert staff, nurses and doctors at the Nehru Hospital of the PGI saved many lives and deserve to be commended, questions are being raised on the working of the hospital administration, which failed to maintain the requisite firefighting arrangements and follow the periodical safety audit system to ensure that firefighting equipment was in working condition at all times. Evacuation system for patients has to be part of the building design. Shockingly, out of 16 different buildings of the premier medical institute of the northern India, only one had NOC of the UT fire department despite the fact that fire broke out at the same hospital in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Fire incidents in institutional buildings call for a detailed safety inspection of all facilities and penalising the violators.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Conduct surprise inspections

Establish a dedicated fire safety audit team and employ artificial intelligence sensors for early detection. Introduce a mobile app for quick reporting of the issue. Ensure regular staff training, integrate fire-resistant material and suppression systems and conduct surprise fire safety checking.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Fire safety unchecked, blame it on UT Admn

The Chandigarh Administration is responsible for massive fires at different places in the city. Proper fire safety equipment must be checked timely. The administration must issue show-cause notices to violators. Unauthorised construction must be removed from the premises so that fire vehicles can move freely in case of emergency. All institutions should have fire safety equipment.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Identify, plug loopholes

Two recent fire incidents at the PGI are a cause for concern, prompting authorities to investigate safety measures. The authorities wake from slumber only after tragedy strikes. Primarily, the safety and security, especially in hospitals, should be a top priority and the staff concerned should identify the dangerous spots and plug the loopholes. Fire prevention measures such as automatic water sprinklers, fire extinguishers, automatic fire detection and alarm system,

public address system, illuminated exit signages and alternative source of electric supply must be provided in buildings.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Train staff to deal with emergencies

The staff should be given proper training for these kind of emergencies and should know how to handle patients in such a situation quickly and safely. All evacuation points should be easily accessible.

Garima, Mohali

Question for next week

With the festive season setting in, the rush of shoppers in the tricity markets has increased. Vehicular traffic has risen too. What steps should the authorities take to ensure people do not face parking problems and traffic jams on the road?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]

#PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Continuous interference in our affairs': EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

2
World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

3
Punjab

High Court issues contempt notice to senior Defence Ministry officers, Army HQs for non-compliance of AFT orders on pension

4
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

5
World

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

6
Entertainment

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

7
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

8
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

9
Sports

ICC World Cup: India bowl out New Zealand for 273; Shami takes fifer

10
India

China ramped up troop presence, infrastructure along LAC in 2022: Pentagon report

Don't Miss

View All
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Punjab

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Top News

DIPLOMATIC ROW : Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...

India-US 2+2 meet in November

India-US 2+2 meet in November

Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...

Women pilots likely for manned mission in future, says ISRO

Women pilots likely for manned mission in future, says ISRO

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone

India surge to top

ICC World Cup: With victory over New Zealand, India surge to top of points table


Cities

View All

Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

Road repairs near Durgiana temple affect vehicular traffic

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as city BJP president

Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Libraries still relevant in digital age, courtesy govt job aspirants

Two more arrested in Rs 50 lakh robbery case

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Fire breaks out at 3-storey building

After months, Doaba’s last breach plugged

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground