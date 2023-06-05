Open House: What steps should be taken to prevent child abuse in Chandigarh?

Doctors/psychologists must be appointed for regular counselling in each and every school and it will yield better results in academics as well. Class in-charge must create a healthy environment so that students as well as parents can exchange views freely at parent-teacher meetings. In schools, seating arrangement of students should be changed regularly to prevent any mischief in class during studies. Intelligent and sharp teachers must watch each and every activity of students. In case, they feel the student’s section needs to be changed, they can recommended the same. Medical check-ups to examine weight change, etc. be organised for the welfare of students during holidays. Parents must regularly monitor the company their children keep. Parents must check their children’s mobile phone in their presence and monitor their contact list regularly.

KIRPAL SINGH

School authorities must be more vigilant

It is sad to see a rise in crime against minor girls. The need of the hour is to nip the crime in the bud. The school authorities should be more vigilant. In each class the teacher concerned and the monitor should be made more aware and vigilant. Every month, girls should be asked to confide in teachers if they are facing any problem. Such issues should be taken up by the principal. The schools should also have the system of awarding the whistleblowers in each of the classes.

N P S Sohal

Start helpline number for students

The cases of rape of minors in schools have been increasing. Free access to social media has encouraged students to get involved in such crimes. Counselling of school students at regular intervals may reduce such incidents. The involvement of students, teachers and parents may also reduce the incidents of rape. Parents and teachers’ open discussion with children on all matters may further instil confidence in the minds of students. The monitoring of child’s behaviour at school and home can help children in disclosing such incidents. Helpline numbers in schools, especially for girls, may lead to booking of culprits at initial stages.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd)

Introduce moral classes in schools

Our judicial system is completely responsible for a rise in such crimes. Delayed justice and soft attitude towards minor criminals encourage them to indulge in such heinous crimes. Parents and teachers should be vigilant towards early signs of criminal tendencies in minors. The UT Administration should advise schools to lay emphasis on holding moral classes.

Ashok Kumar Vashisht

Parents need to be friendly

Parents should take their daughters into confidence. They should be friendly and must share a good bond with their daughters. They should ask them about their daily activities by spending time with them on a regular basis. Counsellors should be appointed in schools to discuss such matters. Teachers need to keep a vigil on the behaviour of students so that such issues can be tackled timely.

Abhilasha Gupta

Introduce sex education in schools

To effectively prevent and address gang-rape and blackmail incidents in schools, the UT Administration and schools should implement comprehensive programmes on sexual education, establish a safe and confidential reporting mechanism, conduct regular consent and respect awareness campaigns, train teachers and staff in identifying signs of abuse, provide counselling services for students, and enforce strict disciplinary measures for offenders.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Ban harmful content on social media

There are black sheep in every flock. Crimes such as murder, theft, snatching and gang-rape have been increasing for a long time. Bureaucrats and politicians must take strong action to make society crime-free. The best way out of a difficulty is to wade through it. Dirty and poor programmes should be banned on YouTube and movies. Only social and religious movies be allowed to minors. Authorities must take strict and strong action against the erring students and debar them from schools. Moral education must be provided to students. A congenial and healthy environment should be created in schools. Parent-teacher association (PTA) meetings should be arranged regularly for the welfare of the students.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar

Reduce age of juveniles to 14

There is a need to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, which is outdated and does not meet the present day requirement of society. A young person of 15-18 years can easily commit a serious crime such as rape, murder, loot, etc. and get away with it due to loopholes in the existing system. In the Nirbhaya case, the minor was the most brutal of the rapists, but he was set free by our court and since then he is leading a normal life. Our lawmakers and judicial officers must understand the gravity of the situation in such cases and amend the JJ Act on a priority basis. There is no sense in running the country on outdated laws and judicial system.

KC Rana

Give death sentence to rape convicts

Gang-rapes are increasing day by day but no precautionary steps are being taken. Recently, a school student was raped and forced not to disclose the matter to anyone. It’s not that only the person concerned is responsible, but parents too are to blame. For deterrence, rape convicts should be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

Vaishnavi

Teachers must be friendly with pupils

It must be mandatory for schools to periodically form committees consisting of female and male teachers and randomly selected parents to deal with complaints of students. Parents and wards must be informed of such committees every year. Friendly behaviour of teachers can also help encourage students to disclose such incidents without hesitation. Schools can act as the best place to bring transformation in the mindset by nurturing sensitivity and empathy among children.

Dr Sunaina

Girls must confide in parents about abuse

Hearing such a news is painful and disheartening. The class should start from home and parents should teach their children to have good moral values. The UT Administration should instruct all schools (government or private) to teach students in class on how to be respectful to others. If someone harasses girls, they should inform their parents immediately so that corrective measures could be taken. People have to change their mindset to eradicate this menace from society.

MR Bhateja

Install CCTV cameras on school premises

This incident has exposed the deteriorating law and order situation. The need is to know what steps the UT Administration, police and school authorities should take to effectively prevent and address the issue. Parents should open communication with their children and educate them about sexual harassment. There is need to check activities of children from time to time. Criminals often break the law because they do not have fear of it. There is a need for time-bound completion of trial with strong action. Law needs to be more stringent and must ensure exemplary punishment. There is a need to instil fear among criminals. A strong message should be sent across that police are active. CCTV cameras should be installed in and around schools.

Vidya Sagar Garg

Instil moral values in children

As the concept of nuclear family is gaining ground, there is steady degeneration of moral values in children. The UT Administration should devise a curriculum based on morals and ethics; the same should be made mandatory to be taught in schools. Good foundation of moral values will help children become a better and responsible citizen.

Nitin Kalra

Appoint counsellors in schools

All sections of society must come together to condemn such acts and must work towards addressing the issue and putting robust system in place to get rid of this evil. A qualified woman counsellor must be appointed/ designated in every co-ed or girl institute, and awareness programmes be held on the subject on a regular basis to safeguard the vulnerable female students. Form teams led by principal/teachers with the capabilities to observe and take timely action in such matters in consultation with parents. The incident must trigger seriousness among education department, social welfare department, police and civil society. They need to work together as a team to address the issue proactively to save vulnerable girls from such criminal acts.

Vijay Shukla

UT admn, schools must work in tandem

The UT Administration and schools must create safe and confidential reporting mechanisms, such as helpline, online platforms or designated personnel, where students can report such incidents freely. To provide emotional support, schools must establish counselling services. There is a need to establish clear policy guidelines against bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct and consequences for violations. Besides, enforce strict legal measures against perpetrators of sexual crimes, especially where the victims are minors. Above all, the administration and schools must work together to create a safe and nurturing environment for the well being and safety of all students.

Anita K Tandon

Set up Fast-track courts for rape cases

Increase in sexual offences in society as well educational institutions is highly deplorable and is a cause for concern. Shoddy investigation and prolonged judicial proceedings result in low conviction rate. In sexual harassment assault cases, speedy investigation with scientific evidence and speedy trial in fast-track courts are needed. School authorities must educate and raise awareness among students about the consequences of committing such crimes. Girl students must also be advised to confide in teachers about any attempt of sexual harassment/ assault by staff/ schoolmates for an appropriate action. Deterrent disciplinary actions/convictions are needed to curb such crimes.

S S Arora

CENSOR MOVIES PROMOTING VIOLENCE

Since most of these children are in their teens, they must be observed so far as their activities and behavior are concerned. Educational institutions should provide proper supervision and guidance to children in their teens. Courses related to moral and character-building should be incorporated in the educational institutions to reduce delinquent behaviour. They should also be made to engage in extracurricular activities. Children of this age group are vulnerable sections of the society. Counselling centres must be established in schools for early detection of such problems. Content in cinema projecting violence, sexuality, robbery, rape and theft must be censored strictly.

Dr Nisha

Parents must notice behavioural changes

Parents need to be more vigilant about sexual activities of children. Whatever children see at home, they try to replicate it with peers. Parents should be able to notice any behavioural changes in their children and immediately look for reasons. Due to nuclear families, parents should install at least one camera outside their house to see whosoever comes to meet their child. At the school level, teachers should also tell children about good or bad touch and that they should report the matter immediately if they face such a situation. Parents should also take into confidence their neighbours and ask them to keep a watch on their kids in their absence. Kids must be sensitised to reach out to the child helpline in case of an emergency.

Savita Kuthiala

Change in mindset need of the hour

Even after the Nirbhaya incident, there has been no decline in crime against women. Women are stalked, molested, kidnapped and raped and, in certain cases, murdered and Chandigarh is no exception. According to a UN report, 77 per cent of Indian teenage girls are subjected to sexual violence. At the same time, the conviction rate in rape cases is just 26.4 per cent. Besides better policing and implementation of laws in letter and spirit, society has to come forward to check this heinous crime. Change in mindset is also essential.

SK Khosla

Train girls in self-defence

There should be strict action against the offenders who committ such an offence under Section 376DA of the Indian Penal Code. Compulsory training in self-defence must be given to every girl in the school. There should be a subject of moral values in the syllabus.

Adish Sood

Empower girls, need to shun stigma

Girls are not treated equally and remain vulnerable at all times. The change must begin from home. Every school should have counsellors who can tell girls about good or bad touch and they should be encouraged to report any assault on them. Society in turn must shun the stigma attached to victims of such assaults.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Conduct social audit by expert panel

Educational institutions, family, police and legal system all are equally responsible for this. The need is to conduct a “social audit” by an expert committee consisting of academicians, lawyers, mental health experts and social workers so as to plug the problem and punish the perpetrators with exemplary punishment. Also, there is need to have a relook at the content of ‘value based education’.

Dr. BHARAT

