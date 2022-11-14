Open house: What steps should Chandigarh take to maintain the quality of air?

The quality of air in the city can be improved by providing an efficient public transport such as Metro, which will lead to a fewer number of vehicles on the roads. Residents should be encouraged to maintain a green area outside their houses. Government schemes to promote electric vehicles and regular audits of industries causing air pollution will go a long way in keeping the city’s air clean.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Promote carpooling

The city is known for its clean air and green cover. The administration must install more air purifiers and plant more trees in the city. People should be encouraged to replace their diesel or petrol vehicles with electric ones by providing attractive subsidies. Carpooling be promoted and public transport strengthened. We all must work hard to keep our city clean, green and pollution-free.

Prof HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Both citizens, admn should find a solution

The increase in the AQI level in the tricity is a cause for concern. A solution has to be found by both the citizens and the administration. The smoke caused by stubble-burning, industries and construction activities are primarily to blame for the deteriorating quality of air. All citizens have to collectively and sincerely take preventive measures to keep the AQI level within limits. The people suffering from respiratory diseases bear the brunt of the polluted environment.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Plant tree species that cleanse more air

To keep the AQI level within limits, there is a dire need to plant more eco-friendly trees such as peepal, vat, bil alongside the roads, in industrial areas, green belts and vacant land. Immediate action is required to ensure a scientific disposal of garbage. There is an urgent need to install more air purifier towers across the city. The years 2023 and 2024 must be observed as “Air Quality Years”. Local NGOs, social bodies and residents must be involved to tackle this issue.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Go for Metro, e-buses

The tricity requires 5,000 e-buses for local service along with, at least, 100 km of Metro to reduce air pollution by 75%. Private participation should be allowed in running the local e-bus service. Car registration charges should be doubled and parking fee charged on a per minute basis to discourage the use of private vehicles for commuting to workplace.

Ashok Kumar Goel

Challan vehicles sans PUC certificate

A large number of old, overloaded and ill-maintained vehicles cause heavy smoke emissions in the city. Two-wheeler engines fitted on rehris further add to the air pollution. The police should challan all vehicles sans PUC (pollution under control) certificate on a regular basis. The burning of waste and use of coal as fuel by roadside vendors should also be banned.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Pollution check every three months

The government did promote the use of green crackers this Diwali but did little to make residents aware of the location of shops selling such material. Most people burst regular crackers. Now, the marriage season has started and the situation is going to remain much the same. Stubble-burning in Punjab and Haryana is going on unabated. There seems to be a lack of willingness on the part of local MLAs in asking farmers to avoid stubble-burning. The outdated diesel vehicles need to be immediately disposed of and their owners penalised. Pollution check of all vehicles every three months, instead of six months, be made mandatory.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Incentivise farmers for not burning stubble

The large number of farmers resorting to stubble-burning results in poor air quality. The use of non-green crackers during Diwali further added to the pollution. The administration can launch a two-pronged programme of punishing defaulters and incentivising farmers for not burning stubble. According to a study, nearly 24% newborn babies die early in India due to air pollution. It can desist foreigners from visiting India and even from investing here. The Centre should bring stringent laws to punish culprits.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Educate people on benefits of cycling

There is an urgent need to control pollution levels by installing air purifiers at vulnerable points such as the Dadu Majra dump and industrial areas. Residents and administration should switch over to CNG/electric vehicles to reduce air and noise pollution caused by diesel vehicles. Public must be educated on the use of cycles for short distances, which will not only keep the AQI level within limits but also improve their health.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Hold talks with govts of Punjab, Haryana

The administration should put pressure on Punjab and Haryana governments to reduce the cases of stubble burning. Industrial establishments should use fuel that causes less emissions. The traffic police should keep a close watch on heavy vehicles such as tractor-trailers and trucks entering and leaving the UT. Improving the air quality should be the motto of the Chandigarh Administration.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Effective public transport system

An effective public transport system is the need of the hour, which will not only result in less traffic on roads but also help in reducing pollution. Though a majority of factories have been shifted outside the city, there are many small firms, which are still running operations. It is high time something concrete should be done to curb this air pollution, otherwise the day is not far when we all may have to carry our own oxygen cylinders.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Find alternative ways of stubble disposal

Stubble-burning and use of firecrackers are the main reasons of the poor air quality in the city every year. The governments of Punjab and Haryana should make alternative arrangements for the disposal of stubble. People should realise the gravity of the situation and go for a green Diwali. It is the duty of the parents to stop their kids from bursting firecrackers.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Issue notices to industries

The administration should install more air purifiers. The MC should issue advisories or notices to industries to ensure compliance with anti-pollution norms. A survey should be conducted to identify areas that witness high pollution levels. Coordination with all agencies and residents will go a long way in tackling the situation.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Grow more and more trees

There should be a strict ban on the non -biodegradable products. The crop residue should not be burnt. People should grow more and more trees. There should be restrictions on the use of fossil fuel and biogas should be promoted. Everyone should cycle or walk only while going out a day in a week.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Centre, states should make concerted efforts

The Centre and state governments must make concerted efforts to bring the air pollution to the desired levels. Steps such as scrapping very old vehicles, encouraging CNG-operated ones, shutting down industries causing pollution, implementing the odd-even system and reining in stubble burning can be taken by the authorities so that people can breathe fresh air. The neat and clean air to breathe is the fundamental right of every citizen.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Create awareness among public

To create awareness among public, it should be made mandatory for all TV channels and FM radio stations to regularly apprise and warn people about impact of air pollution on human life. The administration should act tough against polluting units and vehicles. During the recent festive season, the authorities did not bother about strictly enforcing the guidelines on firecrackers.

OP Longia, Chandigarh

Promote carpooling

The authorities should encourage people to lessen the use of personal vehicles. Employees should go for carpooling. Public transport should be strengthened. Residents should avoid burning leaves and waste in the open.

Nakhpreet Kaur, Sanghol

Monitor AQI hourly

The administration must replace all its commercial vehicles running on diesel with electric ones and ban the entry of such vehicles in the city. The municipal corporation must ensure that there should be no burning of dry leaves either by their staff or by residents in the open. Carpooling by staff should be encouraged. The administration must monitor the air quality in the most polluted sectors on an hourly basis.

Savita Kuthiala

Prepare action plan

More air purifier towers should be constructed in parking lots and tourists spots. An action plans must be prepared to improve the air quality. The administration should promote hybrid and electric vehicles. The synchronisation of traffic signals will ensure a better flow of traffic and less smoke emissions. Widen roads that witness heavy flow of traffic in the peak traffic hours.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Take steps to lessen vehicular traffic

Ban the burning of horticulture waste in the open. Ensure a seamless flow of traffic to reduce vehicular emissions. The autos running on diesel should be banned. Public transport should be made more user-friendly. A long-term measure is the provision of Metro and bypasses.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Admn apathy to blame

The deteriorating air quality in the city is mainly due to stubble burning in adjoining regions and unrestricted bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and afterwards. The administration had miserably failed to strictly enforce the guidelines on bursting of only green crackers on Diwali. The authorities should take steps to ensure a smoke-free environment in the city.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Get vehicles checked for pollution regularly

The administration must frame stringent laws to curb rising pollution. Public should be motivated to maintain the quality of air in the city. People should regularly get their vehicles checked for pollution. Polluting industries should be issued notices. All traffic lights should be synchronised to ensure a seamless flow of traffic. Dry leaves and garbage should not be set on fire in the open.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

initiate action against erring units

The governments of Punjab and Haryana should penalise farmers who burn stubble. Factories should be challaned for causing excessive air pollution. More air purifier towers should be installed in industrial area.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Take immediate preventive measures

Last week, the AQI had touched the alarming 301 mark, plummeting from the “moderate” to “very poor” category in Chandigarh due to smog and poor wind velocity. Stubble burning in Punjab and the bursting of crackers on festive occasions added to the problem. The UT Administration needs to take immediate preventive measures to maintain the quality of air in the City Beautiful, thereby saving precious lives. Civil society has a pivotal role to play in maintaining the quality of air.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Govts must find a lasting solution

The primary reasons cited for the poor quality of air are stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, vehicular pollution, global warming and greenhouse gases due to increased manufacturing activities. The governments have to come together to find a lasting solution to the problem. Some innovative technologies need to be developed for processing stubble and farmers incentivised for not burning crop residue. Public transport should be made more user-friendly. Gradually shifting to electric vehicles will yield great results. So we all have to chip in in this fight against pollution.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

