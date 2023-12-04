Open House: What steps should PGI authorities take to address chinks in security?

To enhance security in the gynaecology ward and prevent unauthorised incidents, the PGI authorities should implement measures such as stricter access control, a robust surveillance system, increased security, visitor management protocol and improved communication system. Regular policy reviews and community awareness are also crucial elements in checking such incidents.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Record entry of all visitors

The entry to the wards should be restricted and allowed only if ID proof is furnished. A register should be maintained to record details of visitors. The entry and exit time of the visitor should also be noted. The duration of the stay should be limited. The visitor should be identified by the patient’s attendant.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Security staff directed to be more vigilant: PGI Security staff posted at entry points have been instructed to be more vigilant while on duty and strictly adhere to the checking of passes of patients’ attendants/visitors. Instructions have been issued to all employees to wear the prescribed uniform and display their identity cards during duty hours. The process for enhancing the surveillance through CCTV cameras is on. — Prof Vipin Koushal, Spokesperson, PGIMER

Use software for face detection

The movement of visitors inside the hospital should be restricted. The staff should wear identity cards and a uniform. There should be a face recognition software at the entry point of wards to check the identity of the staff. This will help prevent such incidents in future.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Increase security on hospital premises

The authorities should increase security personnel, issue ID badges to staff, install CCTV cameras, implement a visitor management system and provide adequate lighting throughout the hospital premises. These measures will enhance security and protect patients from unauthorised individuals.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Go for biometric access control

To enhance security at the PGI, the authorities could implement biometric access control for restricted areas, deploy discreet surveillance drones and conduct regular security drills. Additionally, fostering a culture of vigilance among staff and implementing a whistleblower mechanism could further fortify the hospital’s security measures, ensuring a safer environment for patients and staff alike.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Don’t allow entry without valid pass

The PGI authorities should hire more security guards and train them to be vigilant and check the passes of attendants and visitors without fail. Additionally, they should install CCTV cameras and biometric scanners in sensitive wards and areas to monitor and restrict access. These measures would help prevent unauthorised entry and untoward incidents.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Start electronic door locking

The doors of all wards must have an electronic locking system, which can be opened only by staff card. Besides, attendants should remain alert, more CCTV cameras must be installed and the staff must wear their I-cards all the time.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Issue I-cards to all medical staff

The incident was shocking as well as an eye-opener. The PGI and for that matter all hospitals should appoint proper security guards at the entrance of wards. All medical staff should be provided with proper identity cards so as to prevent the entry of any unauthorised person.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Install CCTV cameras in every ward

Provision of CCTV camera in each room/ward should be made mandatory. A duty chart of staff along with their identities may be displayed in each ward. Security personnel should conduct strict checking at the entrance. Hospital staff should be in proper uniform and display their identity card while on duty.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Frame SOP for entry to wards

The chinks in the PGI security and fire safety have tarnished the image of the premier medical institute of north India. Security personnel deployed in the medical patient wards have the details of nurses, doctors and other paramedical and class IV staff on duty. The lack of entry checks by the security staff resulted in the entry of an unauthorised woman in the gynae ward, who administered an injection to a woman patient. The incident calls for SOP for entry of people in the patient wards. Colour-coded entry passes along with biometric checks must be introduced for the medical staff. The security officer and other senior medical officers should hold regular checking in the wards.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Lax security to blame for incident

The incident apparently occurred due to lax security guard on duty. To prevent such incidents from happening again, the security personnel should conduct strict scrutiny of people entering wards. The hospital security incharge should hold weekly review meetings.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Conduct training sessions for staff

Screening of individuals entering sensitive areas must be done by the trained security personnel. Regular training sessions on security protocols can be conducted for staff. The authorities must install cameras to keep tabs on miscreants. There should be an alarm system to quickly alert authorities in case of an unauthorised access.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Time to review old security system

The incident was scary. The PGI should make elaborate arrangements to check such incidents. The authorities need to review the archaic security system and shift to digital security. Staff should wear I-cards when on duty. Install CCTVs in wards. Patients and attendants should remain alert.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Deploy adequate number of guards

The PGI authorities must put in place a system to ensure the safety of patients admitted in various wards. It is a prestigious institution and such incidents of carelessness and insufficient security would tarnish its image. Adequate security personnel and CCTV cameras must be provided at the entry of each ward to prevent unauthorised access.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Check identity of each visitor

The incident is a clear case of security breach. The PGI authorities should ensure that doctors and staff wear proper IDs to avoid such incidents. The need of the hour is to install high-definition CCTV cameras at entry points of each ward. Entry passes should be issued to visitors seeking entry to meet patients after due verification of their IDs. They should return the passes while leaving the hospital.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Guards should follow security SOPs strictly

Clearly, standard operating procedure was not followed by security personnel, leading to the incident. The guards must ensure no unwanted visitor enters the ward and they should followed the SOP religiously. Their supervisors should conduct frequent inspections. If private hospitals can ensure there is no unwanted visitor, why cannot an institution like the PGI do so? Just like treatment, safety of patients is vital.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Define, enforce visiting hours

The prestigious institute should get a lesson or two in security from private hospitals, which allow visitors only during designated hours and that too with proper pass. Barring the visiting hours, they do not allow anyone enter lift or use staircase.

Savita Kuthiala

Effective security in all wards a must

The incident where a woman entered the gynae ward at the PGI and administered an injection to a patient has highlighted chinks in security. The PGI authorities should take necessary steps immediately to prevent such incidents in future. The effective security of all wards should be necessary to prevent such incidents.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Guards should be more vigilant

The incident is purely a security lapse. To check such cases, fully operational CCTV cameras should be installed at all entry and exit points of all departments. The footage of cameras should be checked at regular interval. Staff members, including faculty, resident doctors, students, nurses and paramedics, should be told to wear prescribed uniform. Stringent guidelines be issued to the security staff at the entry points to remain vigilant and thoroughly check attendants’ passes. Patrolling by security officials should be intensified on the hospital premises.

Gurnam Singh Rathore, Chandigarh

Blame it on slack PGI administration

The recent security lapse showed how slack the PGI administration is. It is beyond one’s ken of understanding as to how could a person impersonate and inject a lethal injection in an admitted patient. The safety and security of the patients is the sole responsibility of the hospital administration. The PGI has to come out with a robust exit and entry mechanism. Biometric access controls have to be installed in all wards of the hospital for the staff and visitors should be frisked at the entry point. Responsibility should be fixed for the recent lapse. Complete overhauling of the security system in the PGI is the need of the hour.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Guard well ward entrances all the time

It is very strange that a woman committed such a heinous act in the hospital. The PGI administration should review its security system. Entrances of all wards must be manned all the time. The security personnel should not lower the guard at any point of time.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Incident cursor to lax security

What happened in the PGI was a breach of security and proved the carelessness of guards. The security in wards should be tightened. Retired Army officer, not less than the rank of Colonel, should be appointed as the chief security officer and retired police personnel security officers.

KK Mohan

Take action against erring staff

The incident has instilled a sense of insecurity among patients, their attendants and the general public. In the recent case, the miscreant fearlessly injected the woman patient. It happened due to negligence and unpardonable act of security staff, who must face disciplinary action. Effective and efficient security system should be in place at the hospital. CCTV cameras must be installed in all wards and at vantage points with central monitoring. The security staff on duty must ensure under no circumstances a person gets access to wards without valid entry pass. Paramedic staff on duty must be in their designated uniform with the ID card displayed. Occasionally, the authorities can send decoy visitors to check the effectiveness of the security system and alertness of guards.

SS Arora, Mohali

Difficult for hospital to prevent such cases

The PGI already has a very strict entry-exit mechanism. There are a large number of patients with their attendants entering and exiting the ward many a times. In the wake of the latest case, the PGI can increase the vigil on entry and exit points, though it is difficult to check such incidents.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Curtail rush, avoid chaos in wards

A unique identity card of each staff member should be made and they should be told to ensure it is always visible. Staff should be deployed to ensure these identity cards are worn by doctors, paramedical staff and employees all the time. Other doctors can keep a check on staffers present in the ward. The authorities should work more towards curtailing the rush at the hospital so that miscreants don’t take advantage of chaos.

Antra Rakheja, Chandigarh

Fix visiting hours in hospital wards

The harrowing incident raises security concern at the PGI. For the sake of security of patients, visiting hours should be fixed and, hospital staff should always be in uniform with their I-cards well displayed. Bringing down the number of visitors and checking lapses in the security protocol in the hospital are needed.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Patients, attendants should be alert too

The possibility of personnel on duty being hand in glove with miscreants cannot be ruled out. It is the duty of the security personnel to be vigilant and alert. They must check the identity card of staff entering the ward. Besides, CCTVs should be installed to cover every nook and corner of the hospital. Patients on their part should remain alert.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

