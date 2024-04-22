Open House: What steps should the MC take to ensure strict enforcement of fire safety norms in high-rises?

To bolster fire safety in Chandigarh high-rises, the Municipal Corporation (MC) should implement a comprehensive audit system. This would involve regular inspections, mandatory compliance reports from building owners, and penalties for non-compliance. Additionally, the MC can launch an awareness campaign to educate residents on fire safety protocols and importance of certification. Collaborating with the fire department to conduct surprise drills and certification workshops for building staff could further ensure adherence to fire safety norms.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Introduce latest fire safety equipment

The MC should introduced new fire safety equipment without any delay to stop any accidents. It should also constitute a flying squad to check whether buildings following fire safety norms. Besides, the number of fire stations should be increased. Latest fire alarms should be installed in city's high-rise buildings. Maintenance of fire dousing vehicles should be done in time to thwart any malfunction during emergency.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Conduct regular inspections

It was sad that high-rise buildings give a fig to fire safety norms. The excessive use of power increases the possibility of short circuits that have become one of the main reasons of fires in the buildings. The MC should conduct regular inspections. Firefighting staff should be deployed to conduct inspections and direct building owners to make the necessary changes. In case an owner fails to install necessary fire safety tools, the MC should install the tools and charge from the owner.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Launch public awareness campaigns

The MC can partner with fire safety professionals to offer free or subsidised consultations and inspections of buildings. Public awareness campaigns highlighting fire tragedies, and importance of fire safety certificates will increase pressure on building owners. Finally, incentivise compliance through tax breaks or discounts on utility bills for buildings with certificates, while imposing hefty fines for non-compliance. This holistic approach will nudge residents and building owners towards fire safety.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Hold regular training sessions

The Municipal Corporation should organise regular training sessions and awareness programmes for building owners and residents on fire safety measures. Strict penalties should be imposed on violators to deter non-compliance and prioritise the safety of residents.

Aarti Rana Chauhan, Panchkula

Introduce use of laser technology

With construction of high-rise buildings in the tricity, it is imperative that fire safety should be made compulsory and building owners must get fire safety certificate before the MC issues them NOC. Use of laser technology to control fire from ground should be examined and regular firefighting drills should be carried by the fire department to create awareness on fire safety. Also, ensure extra underground water for firefighting requirements.

Col TBS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Legal action against repeat offenders

Public awareness campaigns can highlight ease of obtaining a certificate and dangers of non-compliance. Implement fines with teeth, combined with swift legal action for repeat offenders. This will make fire safety a priority for owners of building - both large and small.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Overhaul fire safety norms

Fire safety should be ensured by making fire insurance a must for business and industry to operate. It will ensure installation and maintenance of firefighting equipment and firefighting training of occupants of the premises because fire insurance increases if less fire safety norms exist in the premises. The fire safety department should be independent of local authorities because firefighting is a highly technical and dangerous job. All school and college books should have fire safety chapters.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Defaulting buildings should be sealed

MC authorities should issue notices to all the high-rise building owners to get NOC for firefighting system within six months to ensure safety of human and infrastructure. In case an owner fails to act, the defaulting unit should be sealed. The progress should be reviewed after 3 months. Simply issuing notices/circular will not help in solving this chronic problem.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Give teeth to Fire Department

The fire department should be given enough teeth to punish property owners who violate fire safety norms. On the occurrence of any violation, the defaulters should be imposed with harsher penalties and even imprisonment. This can happen only when additional powers are given to the Fire Department and more important these should be implemented by the latter on the ground. The Fire Department should remove encroachments which are likely to obstruct their staff to conduct effective rescue operations. In case, certain owners or buildings don’t pay heed to warnings of the department, the latter should be empowered to seal the premises and also cut off their water connection.

Brigadier Advitya Madan

Prioritise fire safety audits

In order to ensure strict enforcement of fire safety norms in high-rises exceeding 15 meters, the Municipal Corporation needs to prioritise regular fire safety audits, strictly implement the National Building Code, increase public awareness on fire safety, levy fines on violators, foster cooperation among relevant agencies, and consistently review and revise fire safety regulations in line with international standards.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Apprise occupants about evacuation plan

Fire safety norms should be adhered strictly. Proper firefighting system should be installed before occupation. Separate water tanks should be mandatory. Firefighters should be employed on permanent basis so that the situation can be controlled instantly. Residents of a building must be apprised about the evacuation plan. The fire safety certificate should be renewed every year and no relaxation be given to anyone because law treats all alike.

Rakesh Sachdeva

Stringent penalty for non-compliance

To ensure strict enforcement of fire safety norms in Chandigarh, the Municipal Corporation should implement a comprehensive inspection regime targeting high-rises, with stringent penalties for non-compliance. They can collaborate with the fire department to conduct regular audits, and educate residents on fire safety protocols.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Playing with fire must stop

Over 80% buildings in Chandigarh do not have mandatory fire safety certificate from the MC. The owners are required to reach out to the fire department and request the fire officials to visit their site and if the officials are satisfied with the updation of fire dousing equipment, then a certificate can be issued. On the other hand, the fire department should issue notices to the owners to have the fire safety certificates. The owners who do not respond to the call, such buildings must be sealed. Having no fire safety certificate means playing with fire. It should be taken in letter and spirit.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Challenge larger than it appears

In case of any fire, it must be investigated whether the said building had obtained NOC from the UT fire department. If found guilty, building owners must be booked for causing serious risk to lives of innocent people. Many buildings do not adhere to the National Building Code and do not have fire clearance certificates. For this to be curbed, we require periodical inspections to find if buildings are fire compliant. And since in many states, even the fire departments are not empowered to conduct these inspections, the challenge is larger than it appears.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Improve Fire Safety norms

The MC must launch awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of fire safety measures. Heavy fines can be imposed on violators to ensure public safety. Collaborate with the fire department to conduct inspections, drills and training to fire incidents. Enhance awareness and competency in handing fire emergencies. The MC must take prompt actions and carry out regular inspections of high-rises.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Fire detection system must in buildings

It is shocking to know that just 19% high-rise buildings in Chandigarh don’t have NOC from the Fire Department. This is a life endangering condition, hence must be avoided. Kudos to The Tribune for highlighting such anomalies. "Prevention is better than cure" is applicable for prevention of fire incidents in high-rise buildings. Fire detection system must be embedded in a building plan approval stage and during construction phase. Top fire safety experts must conduct a comprehensive 3 level audits before awarding completion certificate to such high-rise buildings. This will ensure the efficacy of fire safety management systems including trained manpower to avoid painful memories of fire incidents.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Take legal action against violators

The Municipal Corporation should send legal notice to the high-rise buildings violating the fire safety certificate. Further, the MC should fix the timeline for deploying fire safety equipment those buildings. The MC can further impose commercial water and electricity charges on buildings missing the deadline. The Fire Department needs to send teams for regular visits to ensure the fire safety equipment in the office and residential areas to mark the defaulters.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Fire safety equipment be subsidised

A burning house is a burning shame. Fire will spare no one. Make documentaries on fire safety, hold poster making competitions, sessions in schools and colleges, quizzes to spread awareness. Reward those who spread awareness, and helps catch the culprits. Let no life be wasted because of fire. Let the fire safety procedures be easy. And the fire safety equipment be subsidised.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

Duty of owners to get fire NOC

It’s a matter of great concern that only a few high-rise buildings have the fire safety certificates. Who has given the completion as well as fit to occupy certificates to the rest of the buildings? The municipal corporation must get the audit done of these buildings and check the requisite documentation. Last but not the least, it should be moral duty of residents or owners of buildings to get all the papers in order and not play any havoc with the people’s lives.

Savita Kuthiala

Surprise checking of buildings must

The onus is on the UT Administration to carry out routine and surprise checking. A hefty amount of fee, strict punishment and cancellation of the license should be there in case of non-compliance of the order.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Impose penalty on norm violators

The MC should act strict on the high-rise buildings violating fire safety norms. The Fire Department teams should visit the buildings and impose penalty on defaulters. The Municipal Corporation should initiate legal action against buildings violating fire norms. Teams should be formed by the MC to keep an eye on the high-rise buildings.

Sandeep Singh Kang, Chandigarh

Strict vigilance by professionals

Need of an hour is strict vigilance by well-trained professionals, hefty fines for not following NFPA 72 code, inspection standards, training and regular inspection by concerned authorities may help in ensuring code compliance. Authorities responsible are to ensure construction of durable, sustainable, affordable, resilient buildings and homes.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Separate dept to inspect buildings

Fire safety is increasingly becoming a matter of concern, especially in the city's high-rise buildings. While norms exist, their enforcement has still been lax. Authorities must ensure that there is a clamp-down on buildings without the fire management systems or a fire safety NOC certificate. Moreover, a separate department must be created in order to check for any such building fire safety violations. Additionally, regular checks must be conducted to check for any such violations in all these high-rise buildings in Chandigarh. This is vital in order to ensure that no unfortunate or untoward incidents are caused in all these places.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Spread awareness among children

Heavy fines should be imposed on buildings if caught without fire certificate. The MC should guide the Fire Department to conduct mock drills at schools and colleges to spread awareness among children. People should be taught how to use fire extinguishers and how to follow other safety rules. Your esteemed newspaper is the best way to spread information about fire safety.

Antra Rakheja, Chandigarh

Adopt multi-pronged approach

The MC should adopt a multi-pronged approach. First, incentivise compliance by offering rebates on property taxes for buildings with fire safety certificates. Second, conduct surprise inspections with hefty fines for non-compliance. Finally, launch public awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of fire safety and the consequences of negligence. This holistic strategy will encourage property owners to prioritise fire safety.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

