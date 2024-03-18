Open House: What steps should the police take to ensure the safety and security of elderly persons in Tricity?

The police department needs to have a list of senior citizens who live alone. The list should contain their addresses and contact numbers and the police should contact them regularly to ensure their safety.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chd

Maintain list of elderly

The elderly are the epitome of experience and knowledge. However, they become easy targets for thieves and fraudsters. The residents’ welfare organisations should make a list of the elderly who live alone; dedicated young volunteers need to be selected to visit them on a regular basis to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Sarbjit Singh Banga, Chandigarh

Senior citizen cell formed

We have formed a senior citizen cell through which the SHOs, PCR vehicles and beat in charge will remain in touch with the elderly citizens of the city. The police have earmarked areas where the elderly live and are preparing lists for the deputation of officials on duty. — Mukesh Kumar, Panchkula DCP (Law and order)

We reach out to elderly regularly

Senior citizens are always our priority and we try to resolve their issues on their doorstep. It is our endeavour to ensure that they do not have to go to police stations for any complaints. As a gesture of goodwill, we reach out to them on their birthdays too. — Harsimran Singh Bal, DSP (City-2)

Create WhatsApp groups

The RWA’s should create WhatsApp groups for the senior citizens nearby so that a citizen can easily contact them in case of any sort of emergency. Active senior citizen engagement in communities can not only protect them from crimes, but can, also, aid their overall physical and mental health and well-being.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Launch helpline for senior citizens

Senior citizens are an easy target for online and offline fraud as they are not strong physically or tech-savvy. There should be a toll-free helpline number for the elderly, and the police need to install CCTV cameras and increase patrolling in the Tricity to ensure the safety of senior citizens.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Increase police patrolling

The police need to increase patrolling in the city, and they should have a separate helpline number for senior citizens and should ensure that the helpline stays active and the issues of the elderly are resolved. CCTV cameras should be installed across the city to ensure the safety of the elderly. Furthermore, police training can be augmented to focus on recognizing and handling elder abuse cases.

Manju Malhotra Phool, Chandigarh

Take Stringent action against criminals

The police should take strict action against criminals, and nakas should be put up on the border roads of the city. Police patrolling should be increased in the city.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Make senior citizens tech-savvy

To help the elderly avoid online scams, the administration should hold workshops to help them become tech-savvy. The residents need to do their part and keep visiting senior citizens in their area to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Prepare a database of elderly persons

Police must prepare a database of senior citizens with their mobile numbers to have frequent interactions with them. Lastly, seniors must keep themselves busy with social activities rather than confine themselves to their homes in isolation.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Promote use of digital transactions

Instead of dealing in cash, senior citizens should use digital modes of payment to avoid snatchings, and they should also avoid wearing jewellery when they go out.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Deploy policemen in civvies

The process of filing an FIR with the police should be streamlined so that the elderly feel comfortable when they report a crime. All agencies concerned should empathetically extend a helping hand to these vulnerable people, who must have contributed to nation-building in their prime years. Policemen in civvies should be deputed across the city to keep an eye out for anti-social elements.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Create Special branch of police

Awareness campaigns should be held to apprise senior citizens of the scammers that target them. The police should also have a specialised unit dedicated to addressing crimes against seniors. The police should provide self-defence training to senior citizens.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Hold sessions on self-defence training

The administration should offer community centres to the police to organise self-defence training for senior citizens. The police cyber cell should organise financial literacy camps for the elderly so that they do not fall prey to online fraudsters.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Seniors need to take responsibility

The elderly people who live alone because their children are abroad need to start being responsible. They need to realise that they are easy targets for scammers and thieves, so they need to start police verification of their tenants and domestic help to ensure their own safety.

SS Arora, Mohali

Verify antecedents of domestic help

When hiring workers such as drivers or domestic help, senior citizens should insist on getting their photograph and address proof, and if required, they could always approach the police for verification.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Track drug addicts in Tricity

A lot of broke drug addicts target senior citizens and steal their belongings to sell them and buy drugs. The police should lay traps and focus on them to track the drug addicts in the Tricity with the help of police personnel from adjoining areas.

Surinder Paul Wadhwa, Mohali

Deploy police to check on elderly

The police should to deploy staff to visit the homes of the elderly on a regular basis to ensure their safety.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Provide security when visiting banks

The police department, with the help of local councillors, should prepare a database of the elderly people who live alone in the city and visit them on a regular basis to ensure their safety. The police should also provide security to the elderly when they go to banks.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Need for robust police beat system

A robust police beat system will prove to be a powerful tool in society and may deter criminals and help in maintaining a happy and peaceful environment for the senior citizens of the city.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Senior citizens need to be alert

Seniors could be secured by alerting people to help them if someone tries to steal from them or threaten them.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Implement senior watch programme

To safeguard seniors, police should implement a senior watch programme, conduct regular wellbeing checks, and establish a dedicated helpline.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Community outreach programmes needed

Community outreach programmes may educate seniors on common scams and safety measures. A special helpline for senior citizens may be established for immediate assistance.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Implement targeted patrolling in city

The police can hold workshops in senior centres to educate residents on scams and safe social interaction. Additionally, collaborating with local organisations to establish volunteer programmes where individuals visit seniors regularly would ensure their wellbeing.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Public awareness campaigns

Awareness campaigns should be held with a focus on educating the elderly about common scams and safeguarding personal information.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Police should employ multifaceted approach

The police should implement a multifaceted approach to protecting senior citizens, including increasing patrols in areas with a high elderly population, establishing community watch programmes specifically tailored to seniors, providing self-defence classes and safety seminars and enhancing CCTV surveillance.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Ensure regular Checks on elderly

The police need to increase patrolling across the city to ensure the safety of the elderly, and senior citizens need to be checked upon by RWAs and the police on a regular basis.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Educate seniors on technology

Senior citizens need to be educated about the latest technology, and they should be apprised of cybercrimes to prevent them from getting scammed.

Prof HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Proactive approach by the police needed

CCTV surveillance and the proactive approach of security forces will go a long way in reducing crime against the elderly.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Community-based security initiative

To enhance the safety of the elderly, implementing a community-based security initiative is crucial. The police, along with utility shops, can deploy personnel to monitor houses.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Police need to be more vigilant

The police teams in various sectors should visit the elderly in their beats on a regular basis, and the residents of the area should also ensure their wellbeing.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Social security system needed

The police should visit senior citizens regularly, and seniors should get their domestic help verified by the police.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

QUESTION FOR NEXT WEEK

The UT Administration and the MC are mulling over providing free water. Should city residents get free water considering financial sustainability? What are your views.

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]