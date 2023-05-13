Open Phase-5 stadium in two weeks, orders Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain review the renovation work of the Phase 5 sports stadium on Thursday and ordered it be opened in two weeks.

She said five stadiums in Mohali city had been renovated at a cost of about Rs 5 crore to provide better sports facilities to the players. The DC said the stadiums in Phase 5, 6, 7, 11 and Sector 71 being managed by GMADA had been renovated.

The Phase 5 stadium has badminton, basketball and table-tennis courts in addition to a swimming pool.

“The aim of the district administration is to provide the best facilities to the sportspersons so that they can shine the name of the district in the country and the world,” she said.