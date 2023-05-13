Open Phase-5 stadium in two weeks, orders Mohali DC

Mohali, May 12
Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain review the renovation work of the Phase 5 sports stadium on Thursday and ordered it be opened in two weeks.
She said five stadiums in Mohali city had been renovated at a cost of about Rs 5 crore to provide better sports facilities to the players. The DC said the stadiums in Phase 5, 6, 7, 11 and Sector 71 being managed by GMADA had been renovated.
The Phase 5 stadium has badminton, basketball and table-tennis courts in addition to a swimming pool.
“The aim of the district administration is to provide the best facilities to the sportspersons so that they can shine the name of the district in the country and the world,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election result 2023 LIVE updates : Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...