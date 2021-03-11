Operation Bluestar anniversary: Police hold flag march in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

Ahead of the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, the district police and paramilitary forces today held a flag march in various parts of the city. It was aimed at maintaining law and order, preventing any untoward incident and to instilling confidence among residents. Led by Mohali SP (Headquarters) RPS Sandhu, the flag march started from Phase 7 and passed through the Phase 3 and 5 light points, YPS Chowk, PCA Chowk and Phase 11 in Mohali. A flag march was also held in Zirakpur.

Sikh organisations observe “Ghallughara Day” on June 6.

During the flag march, a message was given to the common man to maintain the law and order situation in the city and to immediately report any untoward incident to the police.

Section 144 imposed

The Mohali administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district with prohibition orders issued on gatherings of five or more persons. The orders will be effective from June 6 to July 31.

Demonstrations, rallies, meetings, dharnas and chanting of slogans in the district was not allowed keeping in view the Ghallughara Day, said Mohali DeputyCommissioner Amit Talwar.

