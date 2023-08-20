Operation Seal-III: 30 detained, 69 vehicles challaned in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 19

Thirty persons were rounded up on suspicion and unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 50 lakh recovered during the Operation Seal-III conducted by the police here today.

SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said the focus was on checking flow of drugs, liquor and illegal arms. A total of 11 interstate nakas were laid under the supervision of two SPs and five DSPs with 90 officials deployed there. As many as 678 vehicles were checked on ‘Vahan’ App. Sixty-nine vehicles were challaned and 14 impounded during the operation.

Under the operation, the police checked all vehicles entering the state to keep tabs on drug trafficking, liquor smuggling and movement of gangsters and anti-social elements. The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm, jointly with the police forces of four neighbouring states — Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir — and the UT of Chandigarh. The SSPs of border districts were directed to mobilise the maximum number of officers and manpower for the operation to lay ‘strong nakas’ under the supervision of gazetted officers/SHOs.

The 10 interstate border districts where the operation was carried out included Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

At a checkpoint at Jharmari interstate barrier, the Lalru police recovered unaccounted Rs 50 lakh from a Muzaffarnagar, UP, resident Salim while he was on his way to Dera Bassi. The Income Tax Department was immediately informed about the recovery, the police said, adding that further legal action was being taken by an I-T team. The entire process was videographed to ensure transparency.

