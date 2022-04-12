Operators in Chandigarh told to display fare list on autos, cabs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

The UT Transport Department has asked taxi and auto-rickshaw operators to display the fare list on their respective autos/cabs.

The department has recently notified the rates to be charged for hiring of AC taxi, non-AC taxi, radio auto and ordinary autos. The details regarding the rates can be downloaded or procured from the website of the department — www.chdtransport.gov.in. The rates have become applicable in the city from April 1.

The UT Transport Department has advised the operators of taxis and autos plying in Chandigarh to charge rates from passengers as per the notified fare rates.

Further, the department has requested the public that if any excess rate is charged by the operators, they can file a complaint in the office of the State Transport Authority, Sector 18-A, through registered post or e-mail at sta18-chd@nic.in.