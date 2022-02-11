Opposition panicked over BJP popularity: Sanjeev Vashisht

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 10

A rising popularity of the BJP in the Mohali Assembly constituency has caused panic among the Opposition parties. This was stated by BJP candidate from the constituency Sanjeev Vashisht during a door-to-door election campaign in Mohali villages.

He said now, the candidates of the Opposition parties were intimidating people to vote for them. Vashisht said the 11-point agenda issued by the BJP was in the interest of Punjab. He said people already know that under the Centre’s AMRUT Yojana, development works had been carried out in villages and towns by spending crores.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state provided the best justice system, economic strength, health services, education, employment and social security, he added.

Vashisht said if BJP government was formed in Punjab, there would be record-breaking development.