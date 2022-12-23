Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 22

Amid a ruckus, marshals forcibly removed four councillors of AAP and one of the Congress from a meeting of the MC House today. They were later suspended by Mayor Sarbjit Kaur as the Opposition did not let House carry out proceedings.

The councillors were up in arms against the BJP-ruled MC over the issues of facilitation charges on various services of Sampark Centres imposed by the UT Administration, now-recalled proposal of levying charges on the parking of vehicles outside houses in Sector 35 and outsourcing of sweeping work in 13 villages and Mani Majra.

Marshals remove protesting councillor from a meeting of the Municipal Corporation House in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

The Mayor told the protesting councillors that she had nothing to do with the Administration’s decision on imposing the facilitation charges. She also said she had already rejected the tabling of proposal of parking charges in the House. With regard to the sanitation works, she asked the protesters to discuss it in the House, rather than creating a ruckus.

The councillors alleged the marshals, who were neither in uniform nor wearing identity cards, were BJP workers.

The police were also called in to help the marshals

Two more councillors were asked to leave the meeting, prompting the Congress and AAP to stage a walkout.

As the House proceedings began, councillors of AAP and the Congress created high drama over the proposal of outsourcing road cleaning work. The councillors, holding placards, squatted in the Well of the House and raised slogans such as “Tuglaqi farmaan wapas lo”. BJP councillors also rushed to the Well to take on the united Opposition.

Despite repeated requests by the Mayor to take their seats, the Opposition councillors did not relent. She had to call in marshals and chaotic scenes ensued. When the marshals tried to remove the protesting councillors from the House, they questioned the Mayor over their uniform and identity cards. The councillors alleged the marshals, who were neither in uniform nor wearing identity cards, were workers the BJP.

Meanwhile, the marshals got their identity cards and they wore those around their necks.

The local police were also called in to help the marshals to take the protesting councillors out of the meeting hall. A few police personnel, led by Om Parkash, Sector 17 SHO, entered the hall. The councillors, who did not cooperate with them, were either dragged or lifted out of the hall.

A few minutes later, the protesters entered the media gallery on the upper floor and raised slogans against the Mayor. Having failed to persuade the protesters to let House proceedings start, the Mayor suspended AAP councillors Anju Katyal, Damanpreet, Munavar and Ram Chander Yadav, and Jasbir Singh of the Congress for the day. Two more councillors were asked to leave the meeting, prompting the Congress and AAP to stage a walkout.

After the walkout, the BJP councillors and nominated ones continued with House proceedings. Almost the entire first half of the meeting was lost due to the Opposition’s protest.

“This is wrong. The marshals were not wearing uniform and IDs. They also allowed the police to drag councillors out of the hall. We are protesting the ‘gunda’ tax as well as corruption involved in the agenda. After suspending the councillors, they asked only two councillors to leave the meeting, so that they could get the requisite number for clearing the agenda. Thus, we all walked out,” said AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra, who is the Leader of the Opposition.

He also alleged the marshals misbehaved with women. Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi alleged the BJP acted in a “gunda” manner and did not care for norms of the House.

Replying to their charges, the Mayor said, “You forced me to do so. You did not let the House function and wasted the time needed for discussing the development works on the agenda.” The BJP alleged the AAP councillors indulged in hooliganism and did not care for the decorum of the House.

