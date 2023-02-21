Panchkula: Oriental white-backed vultures may be released in wild: Minister

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 20

There is proposal to release oriental white-backed vultures during the next financial year in the wild. These vultures would be monitored closely for at least one year with satellite transmitters.

This was stated by Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav after visiting the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre, Pinjore. He said after the successful adjustment of the vultures, these would be released regularly in the wild every year after breeding. He also assured of technical and financial support for the development of the Jatayu Vulture Breeding Centre.

