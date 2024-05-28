Out of job, man dies by suicide

Zirakpur, May 27
A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Guru Nanak Colony at Daffarpur village here last night.
The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar of Jind, used to live with his wife, who was out of station when he took the extreme step. No suicide note was found on him. The police said the victim’s family members informed that he was mentally upset as he had lost job and was under debt. He was a driver by profession.
