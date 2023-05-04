Outfit leader nabbed for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

A local leader of Shiv Sena Hind has been arrested and his two accomplices booked for attempt to murder for allegedly attacking the owner of an eatery at Phase VI and vandalising his shop for refusing to serve them food late on Tuesday night.

Birthday boy Arvind Gautam, the party leader who was allegedly in an inebriated state, attacked the owner of the shop, Mohit, with a sharp-edged weapon and vandalised the eatery.

In his complaint to the police, Mohit stated that Arvind Gautam came to his eatery late at night and demanded food be served to them. “We told him that the cook who prepared non-vegetarian food does not come on Tuesday, while the remaining workers have packed up for the day. Food cannot be served now. But he insisted on it and started threatening us. There was a gunman (police security) with him, who kept standing at a distance. We thought it better to run away from the shop to save our lives,” the complainant said.

Later, the self-styled leader, a resident of Phase VI, and his accomplices Rana and Deep ransacked the shop and injured a nearby shopkeeper with a brick before fleeing.

A case under Sections 323, 341, 458, 307, 506, 427 and 34 of the IPC at the Phase 1 police station. The police said the main suspect had been arrested, while his two accomplices were absconding.

Arvind Gautam said, “I was staging a protest against the meat shops near the vicinity of a temple in Phase 6. A case has been registered due to a conspiracy against me.”