Outsourced employees not paid salary before Diwali

Chandigarh, October 26
The coordination committee of government and MC employees as well as workers of UT has condemned the non-payment of salaries to outsourced employees and arrears to workers hired on the DC rates, before Diwali.
The president of the committee, Satinder Singh, and its general secretary, Rakesh Kumar, said junior officials had failed to implement the directions of the UT Administration for releasing salaries of outsourced employees and arrears of DC rate workers before Diwali.
They said salaries from one month to four months were pending with the Engineering Department.
They said the committee had decided to stage a protest by wearing black badges in front of the UT Secretariat, but deferred it after getting an assurance by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.
Chief Engineer CB Ojha had also asked the officials of all circles to release all dues of the outsourced workers before Diwali. The committee demanded that the UT Administration must fix the responsibility of the officials whose staff were not paid the salaries.
Fix responsibility of officers, says Panel
