Outstanding players felicitated on Day 9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

The 18-day Gully Cricket Tournament being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) in collaboration with the Chandigarh Police being staged at ten different playgrounds in the city entered day nine today. A total of four matches were played at GMSS School, Sector 32.

In the first match of the day, Team No. 122 defeated Team No. 123 by three wickets in an exciting finish. Batting first, Team No. 123 scored 77 runs for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 10 overs, wherein Hrithik Kumar scored 25 off 15 balls. In reply, opener Manraj’s blistering innings of 58 runs surpassed the target at the loss of seven wickets with three balls to spare.

In the second match, Team No. 125 beat Team No. 128 by 31 runs. Team No. 125 scored 103/5 with the fine contribution of Rannvijay (55). In reply, Team No. 128 could manage only 72/5.

Later in the evening, Team No. 131 registered a win over Team No. 130 by 45 runs at the same ground. A blistering knock by Prince (43 off 15 balls) helped Team No. 131 score 97/7. In reply, Team No. 130 could manage only 52/5.

In the last match of the day, Team No. 136 (143/4) defeated Team No. 133 (46 all out) by 97 runs in a one-sided affair.

UTCA president Sanjay Tandon and UT DSP Ram Gopal felicitated the outstanding players. Tandon said the aim of the tournament was to test the young talent so that they can be given exposure to BCCI’s events.