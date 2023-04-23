Over 1,000 apply for free solar plants in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

More than 1,000 applications have been received from residents for free installation of rooftop solar plants in the city. The last date for the submission of applications was April 20.

However, people can still apply for free installation of solar plants as the authorities have decided to keep the portal open even after the deadline.

Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) had invited applications for free installation of solar plants by March 31 and then extended the deadline till April 20.

“Our portal will remain open till we meet the target. We have even floated tenders for the agency to execute the project,” said Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST, executing agency for city’s renewable energy projects. Applications can be submitted online at www.solar.chd.gov.in.

In January, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed the installation of grid connected rooftop solar systems in Chandigarh under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

As part of the model, a private firm will be responsible for developing, installing, financing and operating the rooftop solar power plant for a limited build-operate-transfer (BOT) period, mostly likely for 15 years.

During this period, the house owner will be entitled to electricity at a uniform rate of Rs 3.23 paise per unit. After the completion of the period, the plant’s ownership will be handed over to the consumer without any further charges. As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

At present, domestic consumers pay Rs 2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, Rs 4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and Rs 4.65 per unit for over 400 units.