Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Chandigarh, December 30

Over 1,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF and ITBP, will be deployed in the city to ensure a peaceful New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Giving details of the security arrangements, UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said nearly 1,000 security personnel, including area DSPs and SHOs, would be in the field to maintain law and order. “All senior officers will be on duty to monitor security arrangements,” she said.

Special teams from the Operation Cell and Crime Branch would also be stationed, with a focus on preventing drinking in public places, especially in cars.

The SSP said a dedicated women squad had been formed to address cases of eve-teasing and the police would assist women needing a safe drop home.

As many as 50 nakas would be laid to ensure traffic rules were followed. Besides, special checkpoints would be setup to curb drunken driving. The SSP said all clubs and restaurants in the city must shut after the permissible time. Meanwhile, certain road stretches will remain “restricted vehicle zone” between 10 pm and 2 am. These included inner market roads of Sectors 7, 8, 9 and 10, and internal roads of Sector 17 and 22. Restrictions will also be imposed on the road in front of the Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, and from Aroma light point to small chowk near Civil Hospital in Sector 22.

“Residents are advised to carry an identity proof mentioning their address to get access to these roads during the restricted hours. Further, traffic will be regulated in a one-way system around Elante Mall, Industrial Area, Phase 1,” the police said.

Traffic restrictions

On New Year’s Eve, certain road stretches to remain ‘restricted vehicle zone’ between 10 pm and 2 am

These include inner market roads of Sectors 7, 8, 9 and 10, and internal roads of Sectors 17 and 22

Restrictions in front of Art Gallery, Sec 10; from Aroma light point to small chowk near Sec 22 Civil Hospital

Traffic to be regulated in a one-way system around Elante Mall, Industrial Area, Phase 1

26 checkpoints in Panchkula

The Panchkula police will set up 26 checkpoints to curb traffic violations and 10 nakas to check drunken driving in view of celebrations on the New Year’s Eve

The police have pressed into service 19 emergency vehicles of dial 112 service, 11 PCR vehicles, 25 quick response teams (QRTs), 24 police riders and a team of Durga Shakti for the safety of women

Officials say around 300 police personnel will be deployed at various places in the city. Besides, teams of police stations concerned will be on patrol duty in their respective areas

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh says the police will constantly be on vigil to ensure that city residents do not face any trouble

