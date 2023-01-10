Over 1,100 files cleared at Chandigarh Estate Office in fortnight

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Known for delaying work, as many as 1,105 pending files have been cleared within a fortnight at the Estate Office.

Pending work to be reviewed on Jan 12 The matter regarding the pending files with AEO-I will again be reviewed on January 12 at 6 pm. In case these are not cleared by that date, appropriate action may be initiated after going through the reasons for delay in clearance of each of the file. — Yashpal Garg, officiating Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer

Yashpal Garg, officiating Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer and Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, UT, had on December 24 directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Assistant Estate Officers (AEOs) and Joint Excise and Taxation (JETC) to clear all pending files by January 5, which were received by them till December 31, and after that justification would be sought for the delay.

During a review meeting this evening, Sanyam Garg, AEO-I, informed that 100 files were still pending with him, which were received at his office on different dates from August 31 to December 31, 2022. He further informed that he had cleared 671 files and considering the huge pendency, the file pertaining to general public were given priority.

Now, most of the 100 pending files related to the Establishment Brach would be cleared in the next two days, he said.

Sorabh Kumar Arora, AEO-II, informed that now, no such file, which was received upto December 31, 2022, was pending with him. He further informed that he had cleared total 80 files till January 9.

Rajiv Tiwari, AEO-III, informed that no such file received upto December 31 was pending with him. Tiwari further informed that he had cleared total 354 files from December 25, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Rajiv Tiwari joined as AEO-III on December 19, 2022.

Tewari, who started working from December 25, cleared all 354 files submitted to him by January 9. He said 95 per cent files had been disposed of, resulting in issuance of permission for the sale of property, transfer of properties on the basis of sale deeds and death case transfers. Only five per cent files had been sent back for some observations and queries, he added.

Amit Kumar, ADC, informed no such file, which was received upto December 31, was pending with him. He further informed that he had cleared total 933 files and 70 arms licence application from December 19, 2022, to January 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, Sumeet Sihag, JETC, said he had cleared total 323 files from December 19, 2022, to January 6, 2023, and no such file received upto December 31, was pending with him.

Yashpal Garg said it was observed that all officers had put in extra efforts during this period and cleared most of the files, which include current files also.

“Sanyam Garg and Rajiv Tiwari, who have joined around 20 days back, have cleared considerable number of files,” he added.

He said the matter would again be reviewed on January 12 at 6 pm regarding the pending files with AEO-I and in case these could not be cleared by that date, appropriate action may be initiated after going through the reasons for delay in each of the file.