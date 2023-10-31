Over 1,800 challans issued during anti-dengue drive

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 30

The Health Department teams have surveyed a total of 2,32,000 houses and other places in the district since January, 2023. Mosquito larvae have been found in as many as 5,409 houses and 1,844 challans have been issued to the violators.

First-time offenders have been given a strict warning that appropriate legal action will be taken if mosquito larvae were found again on the premises.

According to the health officials, the health teams inspected a total of 7,56,118 containers, including coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires, boxes and other items during this period and larvae have been found in 7,403 containers. They asked people not to leave clean or dirty water anywhere in and around their homes.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Mahesh Kumar and District epidemiologist Dr Subhash Kumar said, “There is a need to be vigilant for the next 20-25 days. As the weather gets cooler, the risk of dengue will decrease. There is no definite season for dengue fever but usually it is more prevalent from July to November. They added that people should wear clothes that cover the whole body. If there is a suspected dengue victim, he should visit the nearest hospital.”

Dengue testing and treatment is available free of cost in government hospitals across the district. For health-related information, the Health Department helpline 104 may be contacted any time.

