Over 100/kg, tomatoes turn sour, upset kitchen budget

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The price of tomato, one of the most essential commodities of every household, continues to soar with each passing day. Though it is as high as Rs 140 per kg in various cities, Chandigarh residents have to shell out somewhere around Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg.

While the spike in the tomato price is being attributed to the recent spell of rain in the region, many believe that it is the result of a limited produce. The hike will continue as the supply remains affected, claimed those in the business.

“The price is unlikely to come down in the coming days given the limited supply. The stock is not easy to maintain and it will be difficult to control the prices,” said Aman, a vegetable trader. Arun, a local resident, said, “The administration should intervene to provide some relief to the locals. In 2019, the administration had sold onions at no profit-no loss after prices witnessed a steep hike.”

“It is very difficult to spend over a hundred rupees for a kg of tomato. Prices of other vegetables have also witnessed a step hike,” said Sunnaina, another resident.

“Most households have cut their consumption of tomatoes. The consumers are expecting a dip in the price in the coming days, but given the current situation, there’s a sleek chance of it. The sellers are also worried over the fluctuating price,” said Aman, a vendor.