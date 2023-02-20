Over 150 examined at free medical camp in Mohali

Mohali, February 19
A free multi-speciality medical check-up camp for rural people was organised by Sahibzada Ajit Singh Free Polyclinic Trust at Perch village here today. The camp was organised in association with a Chandigarh-based private hospital that deputed various specialist doctors at the camp.
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari was the chief guest. More than 150 patients, mostly senior citizens, availed of services at the camp, said Balbir Singh Mohali, chairman of the trust.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Home Ministry gives nod to prosecute Delhi Dy CM Sisodia in snooping case
This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversigh...
Putin ups ante over Ukraine, suspends nuke pact with US
Threatens to resume testing of N-weapons if US does so
CBI swoops down on tainted Punjab FCI staff
Raids on arhtiyas, employees at 30 sites