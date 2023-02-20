Over 150 examined at free medical camp in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 19

A free multi-speciality medical check-up camp for rural people was organised by Sahibzada Ajit Singh Free Polyclinic Trust at Perch village here today. The camp was organised in association with a Chandigarh-based private hospital that deputed various specialist doctors at the camp.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari was the chief guest. More than 150 patients, mostly senior citizens, availed of services at the camp, said Balbir Singh Mohali, chairman of the trust.

#anandpur sahib #Mohali