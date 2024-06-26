Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

More than 15,000 small flat allottees have not cleared their dues to the tune of over Rs 67 crore. The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has now warned the defaulters to make their outstanding payments to avoid cancellation of the allotment.

The CHB has uploaded a list of defaulters on its website, directing them to clear their dues at the earliest to avoid action.

The CHB has allotted about 18,138 units under the small flats scheme, including 2,000 under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC). The flats are meant to be occupied only by allottees and their families against a monthly rent of Rs 800 for the first five years with 20% increase after every five years.

These flats cannot be sold, sublet, transferred or handed over to anyone else. These residential buildings are located in Sectors 49, 56 and 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

The maximum outstanding amount of Rs 23.04 crore is against 6,977 allottees of small flats in Dhanas. Besides, Rs 6.71 crore is to be recovered from 894 defaulters in Sector 38, Rs 5.98 crore from 848 defaulters in Sector 49, Rs 5.75 crore from 693 defaulters in Sector 56, Rs 5.06 crore from 539 defaulters in Ram Darbar, Rs 3.95 crore from 1,301 defaulters in Mauli Jagran, Rs 3.28 crore from 1,960 defaulters in Maloya and Rs 41.20 lakh from 94 allottees in the Industrial Area. Further, 1,803 allottees of ARHC flats in Maloya owe the CHB Rs 13.26 crore.

In June and July 2022, a door-to-door survey was conducted wherein it was observed that of 18,138 small/ARHC flats, 15,995 were retained by original allottees. Of the remaining 2,143 flats, 1,117 were found occupied by unauthorised persons, 636 were found locked and 168 occupants denied to give information to the survey teams. In November 2022, another survey was conducted for the flats found locked during the previous survey. Of 2,143 flats, notices have been served on 540 defaulters. After sufficient opportunity was given to them for personal hearing, 83 occupants failed to prove their claim. Thereafter, cancellation proceedings were initiated against them.

