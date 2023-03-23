Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 22

Over 15,000 devotees paid obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and Kali Devi temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir on the first day of the nine-day Navratri festival, which began amidst heavy security arrangements on Wednesday.

Donations of more than Rs 17.64 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, were offered by devotees at the three shrines.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Mahavir Kaushik, said donations of more than Rs 13.50 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, around Rs 4.13 lakh at the Kalka temple and about Rs 800 at Chandi Mata temple. Besides cash, devotees offered three gold and 29 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi temple.

Meanwhile, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, along with his family, offered prayers at the Mansa Devi shrine. He also released a calendar of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB). The SMMDSB CEO, Ashok Kumar Bansal, and the secretary, Sharda Prajaparti, were also present on the occasion.