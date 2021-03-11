Over 19K apply for 13,000 seats in Chandigarh govt schools

Chandigarh, August 9
As many as 19,271 applications have been received for admission to Class XI of UT government schools against 13,570 total seats. The last date for applying for admissions ended on Tuesday.
As many as 3,080 seats in science stream, 1,980 in commerce, 6,720 in humanities and 1,790 seats in different skill courses are up for grabs. The first provisional merit list will be displayed on the official website of the Chandigarh Education Department by August 12.
The seats will be allotted to candidates in the order of merit. After the display of the provisional common merit list of students, grievances (if any) of the students would be invited. The schools and streams will be allotted on August 19. —TNS
