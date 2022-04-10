Over 1K avail of services at legal empowerment camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

The District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, organised a mega legal services empowerment camp at Kishangarh village here today.

Teams from the Department of Social Welfare, Department of Labour, Education Department, Department of Food Supply, Chandigarh Police, Women and Child Helpline 181, Childline 1098, Senior Citizen Helpline and Don Bosco Navjeevan Society participated in the camp.

Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum Chairperson-State Legal Services Authority, said: “If all departments of the Chandigarh Administration continue to work in an integrated manner, then the Ut can be made a world-class city. I am working closely with the Social Welfare Department and the Education Department in order to improve services for children in Chandigarh.”

Gurbir Singh, District and Session Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, was also present on the occasion.

Around 1,000 residents of Kishangarh village availed of services during the camp.