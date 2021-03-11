Over 1K pedal 8.4 km at Bicycle Day rally in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 3

Chandigarh, which has the distinction of having 200 km of dedicated cycle tracks and the largest public bike sharing system in the country with 2,500 cycles on road and 2,500 more in the pipeline, celebrated World Bicycle Day by holding a rally.

Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, the organiser, dedicated the rally to the real champions of cycling, including sanitation workers, public health workers, gardeners, road and construction workers who commute to work on their bicycles carrying tiffin boxes. To ensure their safety while riding at night, reflective stickers were pasted on their bicycles. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, along with Anindita Mitra, CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, flagged off the rally around 6:30 am outside Rose Garden on the Jan Marg. The rally passed by Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake before returning to the starting point after completing an 8.4-km route.

More than 1,000 persons, including councillors, MC employees, professional cyclists, students, local residents, etc, participated in the cycle rally. Addressing cycle lovers, the Mayor said people, who daily pedal to work, were the real promoters of cycling in any city and the authorities concerned should come forward to encourage and motivate such people by providing necessary support to them. She asked officials and staff of the MC, who can ride a bicycle, to pedal their way to office should on a regular basis.

Mitra congratulated all cycle lovers of the city on World Bicycle Day and emphasised that cycling was the most convenient way to commute to work as the rider did not have to face traffic issues. — TNS