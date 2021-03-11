Over 21,000 animals vaccinated against foot-&-mouth disease in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries has so far vaccinated over 21,000 livestock free of cost, which includes cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs, against the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and all bovine female calves against the brucellosis disease.

The National Animal Disease Control Programme, a Government of India, initiative for eradication of the FMD and brucellosis in livestock is being taken up by the department since its inception in 2020.

SS Gill, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, said the overall aim of the programme was to control the FMD and brucellosis by regular vaccination and its eventual eradication by 2030.

The effective implementation of this programme would improve the health status and productivity of livestock population, Gill added.

Palika Arora, Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, informed that so far, first and second round of vaccination of female calves against brucellosis disease had been completed till March 2022.

In each round, 1,150 female calves were vaccinated against the disease, said Palika. The vaccination proved successful, Palika added. Out of 1,150 female calves vaccinated in the first round, 196 samples as per NIVEDI (National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease informatics) plan were sent to Bengaluru, said Palika. The results indicated almost 100 per cent success of the programme, Palika added.

Now, 182 samples out of 1,150 animals vaccinated in the second round had been sent to NIVEDI, Bengaluru, for sero monitoring and to know the efficiency of the programme, said Palika.

As per plan, the third round of vaccination of female calves against brucellosis disease would commence from August 1, Palika added.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, revealed, “Brucellosis is one of the most common contagious and communicable zoonotic disease with high rates of morbidity and lifetime sterility. In cases of livestock farmers, there has been remarkable increase in infection rates over the recent years due to poor management and limited resources, especially in developing countries.”

“Abortion in the last trimester is most prevalent sign in cattle and buffaloes followed by reduced milk yield and high rise in temperature. While in human it is characterised by undulant fever, general weakness and arthritis,” said Dr Kanwarjit.

“The Department of Animal Husbandry is first to complete two rounds of vaccination of its 100 per cent livestock population against the FMD and brucellosis in Chandigarh,” Dr Kanwarjit added.