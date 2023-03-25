Over 22,000 devotees visit 3 P’kula shrines

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 24

Over 22,000 devotees paid obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Mata temple in Kalka and Chandi Devi temple in Chandimandir on the third day of the nine-day Navratri Festival today.

Donations of more than Rs 26.16 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, were offered by devotees at the three shrines.

Mahavir Kaushik, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said donations of more than Rs 22.57 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, around Rs 3.45 lakh at the Kalka temple and about Rs 14,000 at the Chandi Devi temple. Besides cash, devotees offered two gold and 59 silver items at Mansa Devi temple and 34 silver items at Kali Mata temple.

Vinit Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department, offered prayers at the Mansa Devi temple and took blessings of the deity. Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board CEO Ashok Kumar Bansal and Secretary Sharda Prajaparti were present on the occasion.