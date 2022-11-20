Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Chandigarh, November 19
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has received as many 24,527 applications for 89 vacant posts.
Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CHB, said applications were invited for direct recruitment against 89 vacancies. The last date for applying was October 31.
No scrutiny before exam
None of the application forms will be scrutinised prior to examination. Admit cards will be issued to all applicants without scrutiny of application forms. Date and time of the written examination will be notified in due course. Yashpal Garg, Ceo, CHB
He said the maximum 15,864 applications were received for 50 posts of clerk. The CHB invited application against four posts of sub-divisional engineer (SDE) (Building), a post each of SDE (Electrical), SDE (Public Health) and assistant architect, 15 posts of junior engineer (JE) (Building), five JE (Public Health), seven JE (Electrical), a post of JE (Horticulture), three posts of Junior Draftman (civil), one post of law officer and 50 posts of clerk.
The CEO said none of the application forms would be scrutinised before the examination. Admit cards would be issued to all applicants without scrutiny of their application forms.
Documents regarding educational qualification, age proof, category certificates and other testimonials might be called for verification from the shortlisted candidates at the next stage. However, if at any stage, it is found that the applicant was not eligible as per the Recruitment Rules, his/her candidature would be rejected irrespective of performance in the written examination/type test.
Garg said the date and time of the written examination would be notified in due course. The merit list would be drawn on the basis of performance in the written examination and there would be no interview. However, the shortlisted candidates for the posts of clerk would be required to qualify a proficiency test of typing on computer.
