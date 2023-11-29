Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 28

In a stride towards enhancing citizen convenience, the UT Administration is set to unveil a comprehensive e-services portal, “eservices.chd.gov.in.” This portal will consolidate more than 250 services from 25 departments of the Administration and the Municipal Corporation, streamlining access for residents to services ranging from the Estate Office, Excise Department, RLA, e-Sampark, Social Welfare Department to Engineering, all on one platform.

Dedicated mobile app The portal, which will soon be accompanied by a dedicated mobile app, facilitates not only the application for services but also online payment, application status tracking and document download. It encompasses services from diverse sectors, including agriculture, health, education, employment and more.

At present, many services are available on different websites. The National Informatics Centre (NIC), Chandigarh, has spearheaded the development of this user-friendly portal, offering residents a one-stop destination for a multitude of services. With extensive test runs already completed, the portal is designed to be mobile-responsive, ensuring accessibility across various devices, including smartphones.

Ramesh Gupta, State Information Officer, NIC, said the portal was ready and adapting its content seamlessly and was likely to be launched next week.

The Excise and Taxation Department leads the array of services with 26 offerings, followed by 24 from the Transport Department. As many as 20 each services from Estate Office and Social Welfare Department, 19 of Food & Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology, 18 of Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, and other will be available on the platform.

The portal will also provide details regarding right to service provisions related to these services, how to apply, track application and even view the departmental dashboard.

Upon its launch, ‘eservices’ will integrate various services into one cohesive platform, providing a seamless and efficient experience for residents seeking government services in Chandigarh, said Gupta.